    8008   JP3119950008

YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC.

(8008)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:01:27 2023-04-17 am EDT
1762.00 JPY   -1.62%
04/16Yondoshi : Reference Materials Results for the Fiscal 2022
PU
04/16Yondoshi : Investors' Presentation Results for the Fiscal 2022
PU
04/14Yondoshi : CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORT FISCAL 2022 Japanese GAAP (March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)
PU
Yondoshi : Reference Materials Results for the Fiscal 2022

04/16/2023 | 10:47pm EDT
YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC.

Prime Market, Tokyo Stock Exchange (8008)

Reference Materials

April 14, 2023

Note: Amounts identified in this report are presented in millions of yen rounded down. Percentage figures are calculated from raw data.

Disclaimer: Operating forecasts and forward-looking statements that are not of historic fact are based on information available to management as of the date of this report. Subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, these forecasts and forward-looking statements may differ substantially from actual results due to a diversity of factors including changes in the Company's operating environment, market trends and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. As a result, readers are advised not to rely solely on the information provided as the basis for investment decisions.

1

1 Net Sales by Business (Consolidated)

FY 2019 (2020/2)

FY 2020 (2021/2)

FY 2021 (2022/2)

FY 2022 (2023/2)

(Millions of

yen, %)

Actual

Share

Actual

Share

Actual

Share

Actual

Share

results

(%)

results

(%)

results

(%)

results

(%)

Jewelry

26,987

60.0

20,641

52.3

18,497

48.5

18,587

47.0

business

Apparel

17,983

40.0

18,807

47.7

19,626

51.5

20,921

53.0

business

(The AS'TY

10,552

9,624

9,396

9,910

Group)

(age)

9,414

10,660

11,815

12,656

Total

44,970

100.0

39,449

100.0

38,123

100.0

39,508

100.0

Note: YONDOSHI HOLDINGS applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (Accounting Standards Board of Japan Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) effective from the beginning of the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023. Figures for the fiscal year under review are after application of this accounting standard.

2. Overview of Capital Investment as well as Depreciation and Amortization (Consolidated)

FY 2020 (2021/2)

FY 2021 (2022/2)

FY 2022 (2023/2)

(Millions of yen, %)

Actual results

Actual results

Actual results

YoY (%)

Capital

365

123

559

+351.9

investment

Jewelry Business

Depreciation

and

659

464

396

14.5

amortization

Capital

344

335

394

+17.5

investment

Apparel Business

Depreciation

and

340

339

352

+3.6

amortization

3. Overview of Employees (Consolidated) and Board of Directors

FY 2020 (2021/2)

FY 2021 (2022/2)

FY 2022 (2023/2)

Regular employees

(The number in a parenthesis represent

1,356 (1,152)

1,252 (1,071)

1,149 (977)

female employees ) (Persons)

Part-timers (Persons)

904

952

1,059

Total (Persons)

2,260

2,204

2,208

Ratio of female employees (%) *1

85.0

85.5

85.0

*1 Ratio of female employees excluding part-time employees.

FY 2020 (2021/2)

FY 2021 (2022/2)

FY 2022 (2023/2)

Number of board of directors meetings

15

18

18

(Times)

Outside directors' attendance to the board

100.0

98.6

98.5

of directors meetings (%)

Number of outside directors (Persons) *2

4

4

5

*2 The number of outside directors for FY 2022 includes one outside director who retired on May 26, 2022.

4. Jewelry Business: Sales by Brand and Product

(Millions of yen, %)

FY 2020 (2021/2)

FY 2021 (2022/2)

FY 2022 (2023/2)

Actual results

YoY (%)

Actual results

YoY (%)

Actual results

YoY (%)

4ºC Total *1

13,553

25.7

12,088

10.8

11,871

1.8

(4ºC Jewelry)

(9,730)

(8,906)

(9,217)

(4ºC BRIDAL specialty store)

(3,822)

(3,182)

(2,654)

EAU DOUCE4ºC

346

33.4

365

+5.5

409

+12.1

Canal4ºC

3,501

15.9

3,313

5.4

3,373

+1.8

EC Business

2,040

+20.5

2,003

1.8

2,242

+11.9

MAISON JEWELL*2

106

72.4

0

0

Luria 4ºC *2

106

90.2

0

0

OverseasAdvance

904

+17.0

652

327.9

615

5.5

SalesOther

Total

20,560

23.5

18,424

10.4

18,514

+0.5

*1 The figures for 4ºC Total represent the sums of the figures for 4ºC and 4ºC BRIDAL. *2 MAISON JEWELL and Luria 4ºC were closed effective July 2020.

Disclaimer

Yondoshi Holdings Inc. published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 02:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
