Yondoshi : Reference Materials Results for the Fiscal 2022
04/16/2023 | 10:47pm EDT
YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC.
Prime Market, Tokyo Stock Exchange (8008)
Reference Materials
April 14, 2023
Note: Amounts identified in this report are presented in millions of yen rounded down. Percentage figures are calculated from raw data.
Disclaimer: Operating forecasts and forward-looking statements that are not of historic fact are based on information available to management as of the date of this report. Subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, these forecasts and forward-looking statements may differ substantially from actual results due to a diversity of factors including changes in the Company's operating environment, market trends and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. As a result, readers are advised not to rely solely on the information provided as the basis for investment decisions.
1． Net Sales by Business (Consolidated)
FY 2019 (2020/2)
FY 2020 (2021/2)
FY 2021 (2022/2)
FY 2022 (2023/2)
(Millions of
yen, %)
Actual
Share
Actual
Share
Actual
Share
Actual
Share
results
(%)
results
(%)
results
(%)
results
(%)
Jewelry
26,987
60.0
20,641
52.3
18,497
48.5
18,587
47.0
business
Apparel
17,983
40.0
18,807
47.7
19,626
51.5
20,921
53.0
business
(The AS'TY
10,552
－
9,624
－
9,396
－
9,910
－
Group)
(age)
9,414
－
10,660
－
11,815
－
12,656
－
Total
44,970
100.0
39,449
100.0
38,123
100.0
39,508
100.0
Note: YONDOSHI HOLDINGS applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (Accounting Standards Board of Japan Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) effective from the beginning of the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023. Figures for the fiscal year under review are after application of this accounting standard.
2. Overview of Capital Investment as well as Depreciation and Amortization (Consolidated)
FY 2020 (2021/2)
FY 2021 (2022/2)
FY 2022 (2023/2)
(Millions of yen, %)
Actual results
Actual results
Actual results
YoY (%)
Capital
365
123
559
+351.9
investment
Jewelry Business
Depreciation
and
659
464
396
－14.5
amortization
Capital
344
335
394
+17.5
investment
Apparel Business
Depreciation
and
340
339
352
+3.6
amortization
3. Overview of Employees (Consolidated) and Board of Directors
FY 2020 (2021/2)
FY 2021 (2022/2)
FY 2022 (2023/2)
Regular employees
(The number in a parenthesis represent
1,356 (1,152)
1,252 (1,071)
1,149 (977)
female employees ) (Persons)
Part-timers (Persons)
904
952
1,059
Total (Persons)
2,260
2,204
2,208
Ratio of female employees (%) *1
85.0
85.5
85.0
*1 Ratio of female employees excluding part-time employees.
FY 2020 (2021/2)
FY 2021 (2022/2)
FY 2022 (2023/2)
Number of board of directors meetings
15
18
18
(Times)
Outside directors' attendance to the board
100.0
98.6
98.5
of directors meetings (%)
Number of outside directors (Persons) *2
4
4
5
*2 The number of outside directors for FY 2022 includes one outside director who retired on May 26, 2022.
4. Jewelry Business: Sales by Brand and Product
(Millions of yen, %)
FY 2020 (2021/2)
FY 2021 (2022/2)
FY 2022 (2023/2)
Actual results
YoY (%)
Actual results
YoY (%)
Actual results
YoY (%)
4ºC Total *1
13,553
－25.7
12,088
－10.8
11,871
－1.8
(4ºC Jewelry)
(9,730)
―
(8,906)
―
(9,217)
―
(4ºC BRIDAL specialty store)
(3,822)
―
(3,182)
―
(2,654)
―
EAU DOUCE4ºC
346
－33.4
365
+5.5
409
+12.1
Canal4ºC
3,501
－15.9
3,313
－5.4
3,373
+1.8
EC Business
2,040
+20.5
2,003
－1.8
2,242
+11.9
MAISON JEWELL*2
106
－72.4
0
―
0
―
Luria 4ºC *2
106
－90.2
0
―
0
―
Overseas・Advance
904
+17.0
652
－327.9
615
－5.5
Sales・Other
Total
20,560
－23.5
18,424
－10.4
18,514
+0.5
*1 The figures for 4ºC Total represent the sums of the figures for 4ºC and 4ºC BRIDAL. *2 MAISON JEWELL and Luria 4ºC were closed effective July 2020.
