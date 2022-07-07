Yondoshi : Summary of Financial Results for the first quarter 2023

Quarterly Securities Report filing date (planned): July 14, 2022
Supplemental materials prepared for quarterly financial results: No
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: No
Dividend payment commencement date (planned): -
(Millions of yen rounded down)
1. Consolidated Operating Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2022 (March 1, 2022 to May 31, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative)
(Percentage figures are the increase / (decrease) for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.)
Net sales Operating Income Ordinary Income Profit attributable to owners of parent
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
1Q FY2022
9,324
6.7
388
14.8
490
(1.8)
401
55.2
1Q FY2021
11.3
338
50.0
499
40.2
258
95.3
8,735
Note: Comprehensive income 1Q FY2022: (2,369) million yen (―%) 1Q FY2021: 894 million yen (8.8%)
Net Income
Net Income per
per Share
Share after Dilution
Yen
Yen
1Q FY2022
18.73
-
1Q FY2021
12.08
-
(Reference)
Operating income before the amortization of goodwill:
1Q FY 2022: ¥512 million 1Q FY 2021: ¥462 million
The Company considers operating income before the amortization of goodwill to be an important management indicator.
Note: The Company applied "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) from the beginning of the first quarter of the subject fiscal year. Figures for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023, are after application of this accounting standard.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Net Assets to Total
Net Assets per Share
Assets
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
May 31, 2022
53,355
39,663
74.3
1,848.50
February 28, 2022
56,884
42,917
75.4
2,001.22
(Reference)
Shareholders' equity: May 31, 2022: 39,637 million yen February 28, 2022: 42,893 million yen
Note: The Company applied "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) from the beginning of the first quarter of the subject fiscal year. Figures for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023, are after application of this accounting standard.
2. Dividends
Dividends per Share
(Record Date)
End of 1Q
End of 2Q
End of 3Q
Year-end
Annual
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal 2021
-
41.50
-
41.50
83.00
Fiscal 2022
-
Fiscal 2022
41.50
-
41.50
83.00
(Forecast)
Note: Revision to the most recently announced cash dividend forecast: No
3. Forecasts of Consolidated Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023 (March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)
(Percentages
represent percentage changes as
compared with
the corresponding period
in the previous fiscal year)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit attributable to
Net Income
owners of parent
per Share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Interim period
19,500
9.5
850
97.7
1,000
39.7
650
131.9
30.32
Fiscal year
ending
41,500
8.9
2,700
51.0
3,000
30.8
1,800
20.8
83.97
February 28,
2023
Note: Revision to the most recently announced operating results forecast: No (Reference) EPS before the amortization of goodwill is ¥107.13.
Notes
Changes in Important Subsidiaries during the Period:
(Changes in specified subsidiaries that caused changes in the scope of consolidation): No
Application of Special Accounting Practices in the Preparation of the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements: Yes
Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates, and Restatements
Changes of accounting principles in line with revisions to accounting and other standards: Yes
Changes of accounting principles other than 1) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Retrospective restatement: No
Number of Shares Issued and Outstanding (Common Stock)
1. Total number of shares issued and outstanding (including treasury stock) as of the period-end:
May 31, 2022: 24,331,356 shares
Feb. 28, 2022: 24,331,356 shares
2.
Total number of treasury stock as of the period-end:
May 31, 2022: 2,888,196 shares
Feb. 28, 2022: 2,897,922 shares
3.
Average number of shares for the period (Cumulative total for the quarterly consolidated
period)
First quarter fiscal 2022: 21,436,381 shares
First quarter fiscal 2021: 21, 420,267 shares
Note: The number of recorded treasury stock includes 74,170 of the Company' shares held by the Shares Grant Trust for Officers as of the end of the first quarter of the subject consolidated fiscal year.
These quarterly consolidated financial results are not subject to auditing by certified public accountants or audit firms.
* Explanation concerning the Proper Use of Operating Results Forecasts and Other Relevant Specific Items Results forecasts are prepared based on information available at the time of disclosure of this document. Actual results may vary from forecast figures for a variety of reasons. For the assumptions that underpin operating results forecasts as well as cautionary notes on the use of operating results forecasts, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Business and Financial Results (3) Explanation of Consolidated Results Forecasts and Other Future Predictions" on page 4.
Contents
1. Qualitative Information on Business and Financial Results
4
(1)
Explanation of Business Results
4
(2)
Explanation of Financial Condition
4
(3)
Explanation of Consolidated Results Forecasts and Other Future Predictions
4
2. Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements
5
(1)
Consolidated Quarterly Balance Sheets
5
(2)
Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income and Consolidated Quarterly Statements of
7
Comprehensive Income
Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income First Quarter Cumulative
7
Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Comprehensive Income First Quarter Cumulative
8
(3)
Notes to Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements
9
(Notes Regarding Going Concern Assumptions)
9
(Notes Regarding Substantial Changes in Shareholders' Equity)
9
(Changes in Accounting Policies)
9
(Adoption of Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement)
10
(Application of Special Accounting Treatment in the Preparation of the Consolidated
10
Financial Statements)
(Additional Information)
10
(Segment Information)
12
(Matters related to revenue recognition)
13
(Important Subsequent Events)
13
1. Qualitative Information on Business and Financial Results
(1) Explanation of Business Results
During the first quarter period (March 1, 2022, to May 31, 2022) of fiscal 2022 (ending February 2023), although economic activity began to gradually return to normal with the decline in the number of COVID- 19 cases, conditions in the Japanese economy remained unpredictable as a result of rising costs for resources and energy due to the international situation, along with a sharp depreciation of the yen.
In the retail industry, occasions for people to go out increased with the lifting of pre-emergencyCOVID-19 mitigation measures, bringing signs of recovery in consumer spending. However, the fallout from successive price increases raised concerns of a cooling off in consumer sentiment, and the outlook remains unclear.
Under such circumstances, during fiscal 2022, the second year of the sixth medium-term management plan, YONDOSHI HOLDINGS Group, in response to the changes in the business environment, will leverage the strengths of the corporate group to the fullest extent in order to provide products and services that exceed customer expectations, with the aim of further growth. In addition, the Company is practicing sustainable management to establish a highly trusted corporate group, and is working to enhance enterprise value by strengthening internal controls, providing shareholder returns, and making medium to long-term investments linked to earnings growth.
As a result, net sales for the subject first quarter period amounted to ¥9,324 million (up 6.7% from the same period of the previous fiscal year), with operating income of ¥388 million (up 14.8%), ordinary income of ¥490 million (down 1.8%) and profit attributable to owners of parent to ¥401 million (up 55.2%). Operating income before the amortization of goodwill, which the Company considers to be an important management indicator, amounted to ¥512 million (up 10.9%).
Operating results by business segment were as follows.
Jewelry Business
The F.D.C. Products Group, which operates the jewelry business, recorded strong sales of fashion jewelry such as 50th anniversary limited-edition items, and an upturn in sales through the e-commerce site that was fully renewed in March. Results were further boosted by the rebound effect from temporary store closures in the previous fiscal year during the COVID-19 crisis, and a significant recovery in customer traffic.
As a result, net sales in the Jewelry Business segment amounted to ¥4,122 million (up 9.0% from the same period of the previous fiscal year), with operating income of ¥193 million (up 88.5%).
Apparel Business
Retailer age Co., Ltd., operator of the everyday fashion brand PALETTE, recorded an increase in sales at existing stores as a result of strengthened product planning capabilities and proactive efforts for sales promotion campaigns, with performance further boosted by openings of new locations.
The AS'TY Group was negatively impacted in part by the weak yen and higher material costs, but managed to achieve results mostly in line with plan due to expanded sales on the recovery in demand, and measures to reduce costs.
As a result, net sales in the Apparel Business segment amounted to ¥5,201 million (up 5.0% from the same period of the previous fiscal year). Operating income declined to ¥286 million (down 18.1%), for a revenue gain with earnings decline. However, earnings at all levels exceeded the business plan.
(2) Explanation of Financial Condition
Total assets at the end of the subject first quarter period (May 31, 2022) amounted to ¥53,355 million, a decrease of ¥3,528 million from the end of the previous fiscal year (February 28, 2022). This was due mainly to a decrease of ¥4,335 million in investment securities. Total liabilities amounted to ¥13,692 million, a decrease of ¥274 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. Total net assets at the end of the subject period amounted to ¥39,663 million, a decrease of ¥3,254 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was due mainly to a decrease of ¥2,791 million in valuation difference on available-for- sale securities.
(3) Explanation of Consolidated Results Forecasts and Other Future Predictions
Consolidated results forecasts for fiscal 2022 are unchanged from those announced on April 14, 2022.
2. Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated Quarterly Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
End of the Fiscal Year Ended
End of the First Quarter of
February 28, 2022
the Fiscal Year Ending
(As of February 28, 2022)
February 28, 2023
(As of May 31, 2022)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and deposits
2,900
2,251
Notes and accounts receivable ― trade
2,445
3,116
Merchandise and finished goods
7,713
8,431
Work in process
293
174
Raw materials and supplies
736
545
Other current assets
813
1,120
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(4)
(5)
Total current assets
14,899
15,634
Noncurrent assets:
Property, plant and equipment:
Buildings and structures, net
4,630
4,655
Land
5,839
5,839
Other, net
429
464
Total property, plant and equipment
10,899
10,958
Intangible assets:
Goodwill
2,234
2,110
Other intangible assets
289
382
Total intangible assets
2,523
2,492
Investments and other assets:
Investment securities
24,037
19,702
Net defined benefit asset
492
501
Other
4,083
4,116
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(51)
(50)
Total investments and other assets
28,562
24,269
Total noncurrent assets
41,985
37,721
Total assets
56,884
53,355
