Yondoshi : Summary of Financial Results for the first quarter 2023

1. Qualitative Information on Business and Financial Results

(1) Explanation of Business Results

During the first quarter period (March 1, 2022, to May 31, 2022) of fiscal 2022 (ending February 2023), although economic activity began to gradually return to normal with the decline in the number of COVID- 19 cases, conditions in the Japanese economy remained unpredictable as a result of rising costs for resources and energy due to the international situation, along with a sharp depreciation of the yen.

In the retail industry, occasions for people to go out increased with the lifting of pre-emergencyCOVID-19 mitigation measures, bringing signs of recovery in consumer spending. However, the fallout from successive price increases raised concerns of a cooling off in consumer sentiment, and the outlook remains unclear.

Under such circumstances, during fiscal 2022, the second year of the sixth medium-term management plan, YONDOSHI HOLDINGS Group, in response to the changes in the business environment, will leverage the strengths of the corporate group to the fullest extent in order to provide products and services that exceed customer expectations, with the aim of further growth. In addition, the Company is practicing sustainable management to establish a highly trusted corporate group, and is working to enhance enterprise value by strengthening internal controls, providing shareholder returns, and making medium to long-term investments linked to earnings growth.

As a result, net sales for the subject first quarter period amounted to ¥9,324 million (up 6.7% from the same period of the previous fiscal year), with operating income of ¥388 million (up 14.8%), ordinary income of ¥490 million (down 1.8%) and profit attributable to owners of parent to ¥401 million (up 55.2%). Operating income before the amortization of goodwill, which the Company considers to be an important management indicator, amounted to ¥512 million (up 10.9%).

Operating results by business segment were as follows.

Jewelry Business

The F.D.C. Products Group, which operates the jewelry business, recorded strong sales of fashion jewelry such as 50th anniversary limited-edition items, and an upturn in sales through the e-commerce site that was fully renewed in March. Results were further boosted by the rebound effect from temporary store closures in the previous fiscal year during the COVID-19 crisis, and a significant recovery in customer traffic.

As a result, net sales in the Jewelry Business segment amounted to ¥4,122 million (up 9.0% from the same period of the previous fiscal year), with operating income of ¥193 million (up 88.5%).

Apparel Business

Retailer age Co., Ltd., operator of the everyday fashion brand PALETTE, recorded an increase in sales at existing stores as a result of strengthened product planning capabilities and proactive efforts for sales promotion campaigns, with performance further boosted by openings of new locations.

The AS'TY Group was negatively impacted in part by the weak yen and higher material costs, but managed to achieve results mostly in line with plan due to expanded sales on the recovery in demand, and measures to reduce costs.

As a result, net sales in the Apparel Business segment amounted to ¥5,201 million (up 5.0% from the same period of the previous fiscal year). Operating income declined to ¥286 million (down 18.1%), for a revenue gain with earnings decline. However, earnings at all levels exceeded the business plan.

(2) Explanation of Financial Condition

Total assets at the end of the subject first quarter period (May 31, 2022) amounted to ¥53,355 million, a decrease of ¥3,528 million from the end of the previous fiscal year (February 28, 2022). This was due mainly to a decrease of ¥4,335 million in investment securities. Total liabilities amounted to ¥13,692 million, a decrease of ¥274 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. Total net assets at the end of the subject period amounted to ¥39,663 million, a decrease of ¥3,254 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was due mainly to a decrease of ¥2,791 million in valuation difference on available-for- sale securities.

(3) Explanation of Consolidated Results Forecasts and Other Future Predictions

Consolidated results forecasts for fiscal 2022 are unchanged from those announced on April 14, 2022.