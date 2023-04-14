Yondoshi : Summary of the Consolidated Financial Report for Fiscal 2022 (Ended February 28, 2023)

The average number of issued shares for the fiscal year under review was 21,441,448 on a consolidated basis.

Net income per share for the fiscal year under review was ¥53.61 (¥69.56 for the previous fiscal year).

YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC. ("YONDOSHI HOLDINGS" or "the Company"; Headquarters: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo; President and Representative Director: Hidetoshi Masuda) announced today its consolidated operating results for fiscal 2022, the fiscal year from March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023. Brief details are presented as follows.

Both sales and earnings increased in the Apparel Business. This largely reflected a fourth consecutive fiscal year of everyday fashion brand PALETTE existing store sales growth and successful efforts to take advantage of the foreign production infrastructure in the Apparel Manufacturing Business to strengthen business with mainstay trading partners.

While bridal jewelry struggled under difficult conditions, increases in revenue and earnings in the Jewelry Business. This was attributable to steady fashion jewelry sales growth on the back of successful efforts to expand female customers.

Increases in revenue and earnings on the back of firm trends in both Jewelry and Apparel Business consolidated results.

remained uncertain owing to the growing number of people cutting back on their spending as a result of successive price hikes. Under these circumstances, the YONDOSHI HOLDINGS Group, in response to changes in the business environment, leveraged the strengths of the corporate group to the fullest extent in order to provide products and services that exceed customer expectations. Through these means, the Group has been working to enhance its enterprise value as it addresses priority issues in each business.

As a result, net sales for the fiscal year under review amounted to ¥39,508 million (up 3.6% YoY). From a profit perspective, operating income came to ¥1,979 million (up 10.7% YoY), ordinary income totaled ¥2,342 million (up 2.1% YoY), and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥1,149 million (down 22.9% YoY).

Jewelry Business Net Sales: ¥18,587 million (up 0.5% YoY) Operating Income: ¥1,356 million (up 13.3% YoY)

The F.D.C. Products Group, which is largely responsible for the YONDOSHI HOLDINGS Group's Jewelry Business, reported firm trends in fashion jewelry on the back of successful measures to expand its female customer base and cultivate repeat customers. Sales in the e-commerce business also expanded steadily following the renewal of its website. Meanwhile, the F.D.C. Products Group undertook steps to increase efficiency through the integration of stores while also making large-scale investments in urban stores in the bridal jewelry business, which struggled under difficult conditions.

Apparel Business Net Sales: ¥20,921 million (up 6.6% YoY) Operating Income: ¥942 million (up 6.0% YoY)

Retailer age Co., Ltd., which operates the everyday fashion brand PALETTE, reported a 2.1% year-on-year increase in existing store sales. This represents a fourth consecutive fiscal year of growth. In addition, efforts to expand the Group's scale in the Apparel Business progressed steadily with the opening of 10 new stores, including four stores in the Kanto region for the first time.

The AS'TY Group recorded an expansion in sales. Despite confronting a harsh operating environment impacted in part by the weak yen and higher materials costs, this was mainly due to successful efforts to take advantage of the foreign production infrastructure to strengthen business with mainstay trading partners.