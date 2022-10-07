Advanced search
    8008   JP3119950008

YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC.

(8008)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-07 am EDT
1762.00 JPY   +0.28%
Yondoshi : Summary of the Consolidated Financial Report for the First Half of Fiscal 2022 (Ending February 28, 2023)

10/07/2022 | 02:42am EDT
YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC.

October 7, 2022 (Securities Code: 8008, Prime Market, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Summary of the Consolidated Financial Report

for the First Half of Fiscal 2022 (Ending February 28, 2023)

  • Increase in consolidated revenue and earnings; robust trends in both the Jewelry and Apparel businesses
  • In the Jewelry Business, increases in both revenue and earnings; robust trends in the fashion jewelry business on the back of efforts to strengthen product measures
  • Increase in revenue and a decrease in earnings in the Apparel Business; existing store growth in the everyday fashion PALETTE brand and a recovery in apparel manufacturing business demand
  • Revenue and earnings forecast to increase of the full fiscal year; despite a revision to net sales, each level of profit projected to come in line with plans; coupled with a decrease in overhead expenses, profit expected to expand over the peak Christmas period in the Jewelry Business
  • Continue to provide stable dividends with the DOE ratio target of 4% or more; plans to pay an interim and period-end dividend of ¥41.50 per common share for an annual cash dividend of ¥83 per common share

YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC. ("YONDOSHI HOLDINGS" or "the Company"; Headquarters: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo; President and Representative Director: Hidetoshi Masuda) announced today its consolidated operating results for the first half period of fiscal 2022 (March 1, 2022, to August 31, 2022), the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023. A summary of these results is presented as follows.

1. Consolidated Operating Results

(Millions of yen, %)

Fiscal 2021 1H

Fiscal 2022 1H

YoY

Net Sales

17,806

18,514

+4.0%

Operating Income

429

645

+50.1%

Ordinary Income

715

822

+14.9%

Profit Attributable to

280

513

+83.2%

Owners of Parent

  1. Net income per share for the subject period was ¥23.95 (¥13.08 for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year).
  2. The average number of issued shares for the period (consolidated basis) was 21,439,768 shares.
  3. Operating income before the amortization of goodwill was ¥893 million for the subject period (¥678 million in the corresponding period of previous fiscal year).

Head Office:

2-19-10Kami-Osaki,Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo

Establishment:

May 1950

Paid-in Capital:

¥2,486.52 million

Business Activities:

Brand business focusing mainly on jewelry; planning, manufacture and wholesale mainly of

apparel and bags; and retail business

URL:

https://yondoshi.co.jp/eng/

Inquiries:

YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Planning Department

TEL: +81-3-5719-3295; FAX: +81-3-5719-4462;e-mail:ir-yondoshi@yondoshi.co.jp

While consumer spending exhibited a pickup owing to the relaxation of restrictions on people's movements, which triggered an increase in opportunities to go out, the outlook in the retail industry remains unclear amid concerns of a cooling off in consumer sentiment as a result of the series of price hikes. Under these circumstances, the YONDOSHI HOLDINGS Group has been working on the priority issues for each business with the aim of increasing enterprise value in fiscal 2022, the second year of its sixth medium-term management plan.

As a result, net sales for the first half of the fiscal year under review amounted to ¥18,514 million (up 4.0% from the same period of the previous fiscal year), operating income totaled ¥645 million (up 50.1%), ordinary income was ¥822 million (up 14.9%), and profit attributable to owners of parent came to ¥513 million (up 83.2%).

Jewelry Business

Net Sales:

¥8,306 million

(up 4.7% YoY)

Operating Income:

¥370 million

(up 293.9% YoY)

The F.D.C. Products Group, which operates the jewelry business, recorded strong trends in 50th anniversary limited-edition products as well as fashion jewelry including earrings and bracelets. In addition, e-commerce business sales also expanded steadily on the back of the full renewal of the e-commerce site in March.

Apparel Business

Net Sales:

¥10,207 million

(up 3.4% YoY)

Operating Income:

¥490 million

(down 10.3% YoY)

Retailer age Co., Ltd., operator of the everyday fashion brand PALETTE, recorded an increase in sales. Operating income trends were also firm. In addition to the opening of two new stores, these results were attributable to existing store growth on the back of efforts to strengthen product proposal capabilities.

The AS'TY Group reported an upswing in sales. Despite the negative impact in part by the weak yen and higher material costs, this upswing in sales was largely attributable to the recovery in demand and efforts to strengthen activities with mainstay business partners.

2. Forecasts for Consolidated Operating Results for the Full-Year Period of Fiscal 2022

(Millions of yen, %)

Fiscal 2021

Fiscal 2022

Fiscal 2022

Compared

(Actual)

(Initial

(Revised

with

YoY

Forecast)

Forecast)

Initial

Forecast

Net Sales

38,123

41,500

40,500

(2.4)

6.2

Operating Income

1,788

2,700

2,700

-

51.0

Ordinary Income

2,293

3,000

3,000

-

30.8

Profit Attributable to

1,490

1,800

1,800

-

20.8

Owner of Parent

  1. Forecast net income per share for FY 2022: ¥83.96
  2. Average number of issued shares (consolidated basis): 21,439,768 shares

As far as consolidated operating results for the full fiscal year are concerned, forecasts

previously announced on April 14, 2022 have been revised as outlined in the preceding table in light of operating results for the first half of the fiscal year ending February 2023 and our outlook for the future.

Note: Forecasts are based on available information as of the disclosure date for this material. Actual results may vary from forecast figures as a result of economic conditions or a variety of other factors.

3. Cash Dividends for Fiscal 2022

(Yen)

Annual Cash Dividend

1Q-End

2Q-End

3Q-End

Period-End

Total

Fiscal 2021

41.50

41.50

83.00

Fiscal 2022

41.50

Forecast for

41.50

83.00

Fiscal 2022

YONDOSHI HOLDINGS Group recognizes that providing returns to shareholders is an important management issue. The Company has set as its basic policy for profit sharing the raising of the level of shareholder returns through such means as a stable and continuous cash dividend payment, and flexible share buybacks. The Company has also established a target DOE, a key indicator of shareholder returns, of 4% or higher, and aims to reach a dividend payout of 100 yen per share in the future.

In accordance with this policy, for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023, YONDOSHI HOLDINGS plans to pay an interim and year-end cash dividend of ¥41.50 per share, for an annual cash dividend of ¥83 per share.

END

Disclaimer

Yondoshi Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 06:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
