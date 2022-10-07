Yondoshi : Summary of the Consolidated Financial Report for the First Half of Fiscal 2022 (Ending February 28, 2023)

Brand business focusing mainly on jewelry; planning, manufacture and wholesale mainly of

Operating income before the amortization of goodwill was ¥893 million for the subject period (¥678 million in the corresponding period of previous fiscal year).

The average number of issued shares for the period (consolidated basis) was 21,439,768 shares.

Net income per share for the subject period was ¥23.95 (¥13.08 for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year).

YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC. ("YONDOSHI HOLDINGS" or "the Company"; Headquarters: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo; President and Representative Director: Hidetoshi Masuda) announced today its consolidated operating results for the first half period of fiscal 2022 (March 1, 2022, to August 31, 2022), the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023. A summary of these results is presented as follows.

Continue to provide stable dividends with the DOE ratio target of 4% or more; plans to pay an interim and

Revenue and earnings forecast to increase of the full fiscal year; despite a revision to net sales, each level of profit projected to come in line with plans; coupled with a decrease in overhead expenses, profit expected to expand over the peak Christmas period in the Jewelry Business

Increase in revenue and a decrease in earnings in the Apparel Business; existing store growth in the everyday fashion PALETTE brand and a recovery in apparel manufacturing business demand

In the Jewelry Business, increases in both revenue and earnings; robust trends in the fashion jewelry business on the back of efforts to strengthen product measures

Increase in consolidated revenue and earnings; robust trends in both the Jewelry and Apparel businesses

While consumer spending exhibited a pickup owing to the relaxation of restrictions on people's movements, which triggered an increase in opportunities to go out, the outlook in the retail industry remains unclear amid concerns of a cooling off in consumer sentiment as a result of the series of price hikes. Under these circumstances, the YONDOSHI HOLDINGS Group has been working on the priority issues for each business with the aim of increasing enterprise value in fiscal 2022, the second year of its sixth medium-term management plan.

As a result, net sales for the first half of the fiscal year under review amounted to ¥18,514 million (up 4.0% from the same period of the previous fiscal year), operating income totaled ¥645 million (up 50.1%), ordinary income was ¥822 million (up 14.9%), and profit attributable to owners of parent came to ¥513 million (up 83.2%).

Jewelry Business Net Sales: ¥8,306 million (up 4.7% YoY) Operating Income: ¥370 million (up 293.9% YoY)

The F.D.C. Products Group, which operates the jewelry business, recorded strong trends in 50th anniversary limited-edition products as well as fashion jewelry including earrings and bracelets. In addition, e-commerce business sales also expanded steadily on the back of the full renewal of the e-commerce site in March.

Apparel Business Net Sales: ¥10,207 million (up 3.4% YoY) Operating Income: ¥490 million (down 10.3% YoY)

Retailer age Co., Ltd., operator of the everyday fashion brand PALETTE, recorded an increase in sales. Operating income trends were also firm. In addition to the opening of two new stores, these results were attributable to existing store growth on the back of efforts to strengthen product proposal capabilities.

The AS'TY Group reported an upswing in sales. Despite the negative impact in part by the weak yen and higher material costs, this upswing in sales was largely attributable to the recovery in demand and efforts to strengthen activities with mainstay business partners.

2. Forecasts for Consolidated Operating Results for the Full-Year Period of Fiscal 2022

(Millions of yen, %) Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2022 Fiscal 2022 Compared (Actual) (Initial (Revised with YoY Forecast) Forecast) Initial Forecast Net Sales 38,123 41,500 40,500 (2.4)％ ＋6.2％ Operating Income 1,788 2,700 2,700 - ＋51.0％ Ordinary Income 2,293 3,000 3,000 - ＋30.8％ Profit Attributable to 1,490 1,800 1,800 - ＋20.8％ Owner of Parent

Forecast net income per share for FY 2022: ¥83.96 Average number of issued shares (consolidated basis): 21,439,768 shares

As far as consolidated operating results for the full fiscal year are concerned, forecasts