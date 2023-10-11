Yonex is proud to announce that Team Yonex is showing excellent performance at the current women professional golf tours. Hyo-Joo Kim is scoring average ranked No. 1* on the LPGA Tour, while Akie Iwai is greens in regulation ranked No. 1* on the JLPGA Tour (Japan's top golf tour for female athletes organized by the Japan Ladies Professional Golfers' Association). For both athletes, their shot consistency is being supported by EZONE Forged Irons.

The EZONE Forged Iron has been carefully crafted at our factory in Japan, and features our original G-BRID (graphite hybrid) structure. This is a composite graphite damping material inserted behind the face that reduces unwanted vibrations, optimizes the center of gravity, and improves the softness of the ball strike.

Because of the adapted "3D Round Sole," the iron swings well and gives the athlete a high level of control over their shots. The iron provides forgiving head performance as well as excellent operability.

Please look forward to more success stories from our athletes and the Yonex golf clubs that support them.

*: As of October 9, 2023

INNOVATION

1．Super soft feel with the original "G-BRID＋Vacuum heat treatment"

Vibration suppression and an optimized center of gravity has been made possible with the adaptation of the original G-BRID (graphite hybrid) structure - a composite graphite damping material inserted behind the face. The vacuum heat treatment evenly distributes particles within the steel to make the forging 20% softer for maximum ball control.