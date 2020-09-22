Yong Tai : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares 0 09/22/2020 | 02:10am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) JIANKUN INTERNATIONAL BERHAD Information Compiled By KLSE Particulars of Director Name DATUK LEE KIAN SENG Descriptions(Class) Ordinary Shares Details of changes No Date of change No of securities Type of transaction Nature of Interest 21/07/2020 7,000 Disposed Deemed Interest Name of registered holder Lee Ynh Tyng Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction Consideration (if any) 22/07/2020 20,000 Disposed Deemed Interest Name of registered holder Lee Cheng Yee Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction Consideration (if any) 22/07/2020 242,600 Disposed Deemed Interest Name of registered holder Lee Ynh Tyng Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction Consideration (if any)

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred (1) Disposal of 7,000 ordinary shares by Lee Ynh Tyng on 21 July 2020 via open market; (2) Disposal of 242,600 ordinary shares by Lee Ynh Tyng on 22 July 2020 via open market; and (3) Disposal of 20,000 ordinary shares by Lee Cheng Yee on 22 July 2020 via open market. Deemed interest pursuant to Sections 8 and 59(11) of the Companies Act, 2016. Nature of interest Deemed Interest Total no of securities after change Direct (units) 15,367,300 Direct (%) 9.210 Indirect/deemed interest (units) 17,571,000 Indirect/deemed interest (%) 10.532 Date of notice 23/07/2020 Date notice received by Listed Issuer 23/07/2020

Announcement Info Company Name JIANKUN INTERNATIONAL BERHAD Stock Name JIANKUN Date Announced 23 Jul 2020 Category Changes in Director's Interest Pursuant to Section 219 of CA 2016 Reference Number CS4-23072020-00005 Attachments Original document

