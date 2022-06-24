Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Yonggu Group Inc.
  News
  Summary
    5546   KYG566541093

YONGGU GROUP INC.

(5546)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-22
55.40 TWD    0.00%
01:46aYONGGU : Announcement of the company's 2022 cash dividend ex-dividend base datecum domestic convertible corporate bonds stop conversion period
PU
05/30YONGGU : Announcement of the changes of the members of the audit committee of the company
PU
05/30YONGGU : Announcement on important resolutions of the company's 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yonggu : Announcement of the company's 2022 cash dividend ex-dividend base datecum domestic convertible corporate bonds stop conversion period

06/24/2022 | 01:46am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: YONGGU GROUP INC.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/24 Time of announcement 13:40:41
Subject 
 Announcement of the company's 2022 cash
dividend ex-dividend base datecum domestic convertible
corporate bonds stop conversion period
Date of events 2022/06/24 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/06/24
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):
Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividend: 411,767,010 yuan, NT$5 per share, based
on the company's number of outstanding shares
(82,353,402 shares) as of March 11, 2022.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/22
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/25
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/26
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/30
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/30
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1) Cash dividend distribution date:2022/08/19.
(2) The first domestic unsecured conversion of corporate
bonds to stop conversion: 2022/07/05 to 2022/07/30.
(3) If factors such as the conversion of corporate bonds
by the company affect the number of outstanding shares,
resulting in the dividend distribution ratio of
shareholders
 When changes occur and need to be revised, the board of
directors of the company authorizes the chairman to make
adjustments, and a separate announcement will be made
at that time.
(4) The last acceptance date for bondholders to apply
for conversion at securities firms:2022/07/04.

Disclaimer

Yonggu Group Inc. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 05:45:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
