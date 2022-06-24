Yonggu : Announcement of the company's 2022 cash dividend ex-dividend base datecum domestic convertible corporate bonds stop conversion period

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/06/24 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"): Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Cash dividend: 411,767,010 yuan, NT$5 per share, based on the company's number of outstanding shares (82,353,402 shares) as of March 11, 2022. 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/22 5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/25 6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/26 7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/30 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/30 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1) Cash dividend distribution date:2022/08/19. (2) The first domestic unsecured conversion of corporate bonds to stop conversion: 2022/07/05 to 2022/07/30. (3) If factors such as the conversion of corporate bonds by the company affect the number of outstanding shares, resulting in the dividend distribution ratio of shareholders When changes occur and need to be revised, the board of directors of the company authorizes the chairman to make adjustments, and a separate announcement will be made at that time. (4) The last acceptance date for bondholders to apply for conversion at securities firms:2022/07/04.