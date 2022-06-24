Yonggu : Announcement of the company's 2022 cash dividend ex-dividend base datecum domestic convertible corporate bonds stop conversion period
06/24/2022 | 01:46am EDT
Provided by: YONGGU GROUP INC.
Date of announcement
2022/06/24
Subject
Announcement of the company's 2022 cash
dividend ex-dividend base datecum domestic convertible
corporate bonds stop conversion period
Date of events
2022/06/24
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/24
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):
Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividend: 411,767,010 yuan, NT$5 per share, based
on the company's number of outstanding shares
(82,353,402 shares) as of March 11, 2022.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/22
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/25
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/26
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/30
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/30
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1) Cash dividend distribution date:2022/08/19.
(2) The first domestic unsecured conversion of corporate
bonds to stop conversion: 2022/07/05 to 2022/07/30.
(3) If factors such as the conversion of corporate bonds
by the company affect the number of outstanding shares,
resulting in the dividend distribution ratio of
shareholders
When changes occur and need to be revised, the board of
directors of the company authorizes the chairman to make
adjustments, and a separate announcement will be made
at that time.
(4) The last acceptance date for bondholders to apply
for conversion at securities firms:2022/07/04.