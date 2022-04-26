Yonggu : Announcement to correct the information of the company's capital loan and detailed table in March 2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/26 2.Company name:Chongqing Guohao Yonggu New Building Materials Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:not applicable 5.Cause of occurrence: Correction of the company's March 2022 capital loan and detailed table information 6.Information items/ statements to be corrected: Fund loan and schedule 7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected: not applicable 8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction: Add The company that lent the funds: Chongqing Guohao Yonggu New Building Materials Co., Ltd. Loan and object: Chongqing Yonggu Logistics Co., Ltd. Whether is a related person: yes Current account: other receivables from related parties Accumulated maximum balance until the end of this month: 67,590,000 thousand NTD Ending balance: 67,590,000 thousand NTD Actual moving expenses: 22,530,000 thousand NTD Interest rate range: 0% Fund loan and nature: 2 The reason why short-term financing is necessary: operating turnover Fund loan and limit for individual objects: 695,839,000 thousand NTD Fund loan and total limit: 695,839 thousand NTD 9.Countermeasures: Correction of March 111 funding credits on Public Information Observatory list 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: NONE