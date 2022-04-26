Log in
    5546   KYG566541093

YONGGU GROUP INC.

(5546)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-24
58.00 TWD   +0.87%
02:11aYONGGU : Announcement to correct the information of the company's capital loan and detailed table in March 2022
PU
04/21YONGGU : The announcement is handled in accordance with the public offering company's capital loan and endorsement guaranteeCode Article 25 Notice
PU
03/30Yonggu Group Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Yonggu : Announcement to correct the information of the company's capital loan and detailed table in March 2022

04/26/2022 | 02:11am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: YONGGU GROUP INC.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/26 Time of announcement 13:49:43
Subject 
 Announcement to correct the information of the
company's capital loan and detailed table in March 2022
Date of events 2022/04/26 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/26
2.Company name:Chongqing Guohao Yonggu New Building
Materials Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:
Correction of the company's March 2022 capital loan
and detailed table information
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:
Fund loan and schedule
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
not applicable
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
Add
The company that lent the funds: Chongqing Guohao
Yonggu New Building Materials Co., Ltd.
Loan and object: Chongqing Yonggu Logistics Co., Ltd.
Whether is a related person: yes
Current account: other receivables from related parties
Accumulated maximum balance until the end of this
month: 67,590,000 thousand NTD
Ending balance: 67,590,000 thousand NTD
Actual moving expenses: 22,530,000 thousand NTD
Interest rate range: 0%
Fund loan and nature: 2
The reason why short-term financing is necessary:
operating turnover
Fund loan and limit for individual objects:
695,839,000 thousand NTD
Fund loan and total limit: 695,839 thousand NTD
9.Countermeasures:
Correction of March 111 funding credits on Public
Information Observatory list
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
NONE

Disclaimer

Yonggu Group Inc. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 06:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
