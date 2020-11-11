Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Yongmao Holdings Limited    BKX   SG1CB9000001

YONGMAO HOLDINGS LIMITED

(BKX)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Half Yearly Results

11/11/2020 | 04:33am EST
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 11, 2020 17:27
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Half Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG201111OTHRIYH2
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Siau Kuei Lian
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to the attachment.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended 30/09/2020

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 277,755 bytes)

Disclaimer

Yongmao Holdings Limited published this content on 11 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2020 09:32:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 962 M 146 M 146 M
Net income 2020 59,7 M 9,05 M 9,05 M
Net Debt 2020 129 M 19,6 M 19,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 0,89x
Yield 2020 8,30%
Capitalization 313 M 47,4 M 47,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,28x
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 13,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Ruo Nan Tian Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Zhao Lin Sun Executive Chairman
Soon Yong Yap Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
San Tiong Ng Deputy Chairman
Kee-Lock Chua Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YONGMAO HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.88%47
CATERPILLAR INC.15.67%92 799
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.60.23%34 971
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.12.57%8 317
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.-5.82%2 730
SHAANXI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO.,LTD55.28%2 412
