Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Half Yearly Results
11/11/2020 | 04:33am EST
Announcement Title
Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Nov 11, 2020 17:27
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Half Yearly Results
Announcement Reference
SG201111OTHRIYH2
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Siau Kuei Lian
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please refer to the attachment.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended
30/09/2020
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 277,755 bytes)
Disclaimer
Yongmao Holdings Limited published this content on 11 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2020 09:32:03 UTC
All news about YONGMAO HOLDINGS LIMITED
Sales 2020
962 M
146 M
146 M
Net income 2020
59,7 M
9,05 M
9,05 M
Net Debt 2020
129 M
19,6 M
19,6 M
P/E ratio 2020
0,89x
Yield 2020
8,30%
Capitalization
313 M
47,4 M
47,5 M
EV / Sales 2019
0,28x
EV / Sales 2020
0,40x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
13,1%
Chart YONGMAO HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.