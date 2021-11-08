Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Half Yearly Results
Nov 8, 2021 17:55
New
Half Yearly Results
SG211108OTHRGY1C
Siau Kuei Lian
Company Secretary
Please refer to the attachment.
For Financial Period Ended
30/09/2021
Attachment 1 (Size: 270,688 bytes)
Yongmao Holdings Limited published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
All news about YONGMAO HOLDINGS LIMITED
Sales 2021
1 028 M
161 M
161 M
Net income 2021
54,9 M
8,58 M
8,58 M
Net Debt 2021
161 M
25,2 M
25,2 M
P/E ratio 2021
1,05x
Yield 2021
7,50%
Capitalization
323 M
50,3 M
50,4 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,40x
EV / Sales 2021
0,43x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
12,8%
