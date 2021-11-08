Log in
    BKX   SG1CB9000001

YONGMAO HOLDINGS LIMITED

(BKX)
  Summary
Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Half Yearly Results

11/08/2021 | 05:08am EST
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 8, 2021 17:55
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Half Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG211108OTHRGY1C
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Siau Kuei Lian
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to the attachment.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended 30/09/2021

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 270,688 bytes)

Disclaimer

Yongmao Holdings Limited published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 10:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 028 M 161 M 161 M
Net income 2021 54,9 M 8,58 M 8,58 M
Net Debt 2021 161 M 25,2 M 25,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,05x
Yield 2021 7,50%
Capitalization 323 M 50,3 M 50,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 12,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ruo Nan Tian Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Soon Yong Yap CFO, Joint Secretary & Financial Controller
Zhao Lin Sun Executive Chairman
Kee-Lock Chua Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Mun Fook Lai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YONGMAO HOLDINGS LIMITED3.38%50
CATERPILLAR INC.13.11%111 369
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-34.25%30 349
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-28.48%8 908
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.12.10%7 370
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.33.39%3 349