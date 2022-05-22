Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  Yongmao Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
YONGMAO HOLDINGS LIMITED

Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  04/12 01:11:21 am EDT
0.7200 SGD   +16.13%
Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Profit Guidance

05/22/2022 | 10:26am EDT
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast May 22, 2022 22:01
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Profit Guidance
Announcement Reference SG220522OTHR1YL5
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Siau Kuei Lian
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to the attachment.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended 31/03/2022

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 69,187 bytes)

Disclaimer

Yongmao Holdings Limited published this content on 22 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2022 14:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
