Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Profit Guidance
Announcement Title
Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
May 22, 2022 22:01
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Profit Guidance
Announcement Reference
SG220522OTHR1YL5
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Siau Kuei Lian
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please refer to the attachment.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended
31/03/2022
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 69,187 bytes)
Disclaimer
Yongmao Holdings Limited published this content on 22 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2022 14:25:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about YONGMAO HOLDINGS LIMITED
Sales 2021
1 028 M
162 M
162 M
Net income 2021
54,9 M
8,62 M
8,62 M
Net Debt 2021
161 M
25,3 M
25,3 M
P/E ratio 2021
1,05x
Yield 2021
7,50%
Capitalization
299 M
46,3 M
46,9 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,40x
EV / Sales 2021
0,43x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
12,8%
Chart YONGMAO HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.