Yongmao Holdings Limited is an investment holding company, which is engaged in the design and manufacturing a range of tower cranes and tower crane components and accessories. Its segments include The PRC and Hong Kong and Macau. The PRC segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale, with some rental and servicing of tower cranes and tower crane components and accessories. Hong Kong and Macau segment is engaged in the rental and servicing, with some sale of tower cranes and tower crane components and accessories. Its other segments include corporate functions and the sale and servicing of tower cranes and tower crane components and accessories in Singapore. It offers a variety of tower cranes with lifting capacities in the range of 80 to 4000 tone meters and these are classified under the four main series, such as Topless STT series, ST series, Luffing STL series and Derrick Q series. Its projects include China National Opera House in Beijing, Qinshan Nuclear Power Station and others.