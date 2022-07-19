Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Yongmao Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKX   SG1CB9000001

YONGMAO HOLDINGS LIMITED

(BKX)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  03:58 2022-07-12 am EDT
0.7100 SGD   +0.71%
09:14aREPLACE - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
07/08YONGMAO : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
07/08ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Replace - Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

07/19/2022 | 09:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Announcement Title Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 19, 2022 21:03
Status Replace
Announcement Reference SG220708MEETIY3O
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Siau Kuei Lian
Designation Company Secretary
Financial Year End 31/03/2022
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please refer to the attachment - Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 11 July 2022
Additional Text 19 July 2022 - Please find attached our responses to Shareholders' Questions prior to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 26 July 2022.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 26/07/2022 10:00:00
Response Deadline Date 24/07/2022 10:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue The AGM will be held by electronic means. Shareholders are encouraged to attend the AGM via live webcast.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 70,251 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 228,417 bytes)

Disclaimer

Yongmao Holdings Limited published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 13:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YONGMAO HOLDINGS LIMITED
09:14aREPLACE - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
07/08YONGMAO : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
07/08ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
07/08Yongmao Holdings Proposes First and Final Dividend to Be Payable on 5 September 2022
CI
06/30YONGMAO : Change - Announcement Of Retirement Of Deputy General Manager Of The Group
PU
06/30Yongmao Holdings Limited Announces Retirement of Zhang Shi Jie Deputy General Manager
CI
05/30Yongmao Holdings' H2 Attributable Net Profit Drops 64% on Lower Revenue
MT
05/27FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Full Yearly Results
PU
05/27Yongmao Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 202..
CI
05/22Yongmao Expects Fiscal H2 Profit to Drop Significantly
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 111 M 165 M 165 M
Net income 2022 55,3 M 8,22 M 8,22 M
Net Debt 2022 123 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,00x
Yield 2022 7,55%
Capitalization 302 M 45,1 M 44,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 12,9%
Chart YONGMAO HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Yongmao Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ruo Nan Tian Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Soon Yong Yap CFO, Joint Secretary & Financial Controller
Zhao Lin Sun Executive Chairman
Kee-Lock Chua Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Mun Fook Lai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YONGMAO HOLDINGS LIMITED1.43%45
CATERPILLAR INC.-16.14%92 535
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-17.76%23 481
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-19.11%6 916
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.-8.68%6 355
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.-27.98%2 235