Replace - Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary
Annual General Meeting
Jul 19, 2022 21:03
Replace
SG220708MEETIY3O
Siau Kuei Lian
Company Secretary
31/03/2022
Please refer to the attachment - Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 11 July 2022
19 July 2022 - Please find attached our responses to Shareholders' Questions prior to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 26 July 2022.
26/07/2022 10:00:00
24/07/2022 10:00:00
The AGM will be held by electronic means. Shareholders are encouraged to attend the AGM via live webcast.
Attachment 1 (Size: 70,251 bytes)
Attachment 2 (Size: 228,417 bytes)
Yongmao Holdings Limited published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 13:13:00 UTC.
