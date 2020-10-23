Yongmao : Clarification Announcement To The Annual Report For The Financial Year Ended 31 March 2020
10/23/2020 | 10:45am EDT
General Announcement
Oct 23, 2020 22:41
New
Clarification Announcement to the Annual Report for the Financial Year Ended 31 March 2020
SG201023OTHRV7TS
Siau Kuei Lian
Company Secretary
This announcement supersedes the earlier announcement released on 21 October 2020 (Announcement Reference No. SG201021OTHRHP5R). The company has included the confirmation statement on their responses to SGX-ST Query (b) at the last paragraph.
Yongmao Holdings Limited published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 14:44:08 UTC