Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Yongmao Holdings Limited    BKX   SG1CB9000001

YONGMAO HOLDINGS LIMITED

(BKX)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yongmao : Clarification Announcement To The Annual Report For The Financial Year Ended 31 March 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 10:45am EDT
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 23, 2020 22:41
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Clarification Announcement to the Annual Report for the Financial Year Ended 31 March 2020
Announcement Reference SG201023OTHRV7TS
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Siau Kuei Lian
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) This announcement supersedes the earlier announcement released on 21 October 2020 (Announcement Reference No. SG201021OTHRHP5R). The company has included the confirmation statement on their responses to SGX-ST Query (b) at the last paragraph.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 447,891 bytes)

Disclaimer

Yongmao Holdings Limited published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 14:44:08 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about YONGMAO HOLDINGS LIMITED
10:45aYONGMAO : Clarification Announcement To The Annual Report For The Financial Year..
PU
10/01YONGMAO : Minutes Of Annual General Meeting
PU
09/18REPLACE - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
09/14REPLACE - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
09/02YONGMAO : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
09/02CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : : Mandatory
PU
09/02ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
07/17FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Full Yearly Results
PU
06/08FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Profit Guidance
PU
04/30WAIVER : : Automated Extension On Full Yearly Financial Results And AGM Fy2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 962 M 144 M 144 M
Net income 2020 59,7 M 8,94 M 8,94 M
Net Debt 2020 129 M 19,4 M 19,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 0,89x
Yield 2020 8,30%
Capitalization 311 M 46,5 M 46,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,28x
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 13,1%
Chart YONGMAO HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Yongmao Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ruo Nan Tian Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Zhao Lin Sun Executive Chairman
Soon Yong Yap Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
San Tiong Ng Deputy Chairman
Kee-Lock Chua Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YONGMAO HOLDINGS LIMITED-21.98%46
CATERPILLAR INC.14.88%91 872
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.55.60%33 382
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.25.60%9 017
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.-6.40%2 838
SHAANXI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO.,LTD72.31%2 575
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group