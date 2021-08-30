Log in
    BKX   SG1CB9000001

YONGMAO HOLDINGS LIMITED

(BKX)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 07/30
0.9 SGD   -14.29%
10:22aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Entry Into Joint Venture Agreement
PU
10:12aYONGMAO : Entry Into Joint Venture Agreement
PU
08/13YONGMAO : Minutes Of Annual General Meeting Held On 28 July 2021
PU
Yongmao : Entry Into Joint Venture Agreement

08/30/2021 | 10:12am EDT
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 30, 2021 22:03
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Entry Into Joint Venture Agreement
Announcement Reference SG210830OTHRKY1A
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Siau Kuei Lian
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachment.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 94,699 bytes)

Disclaimer

Yongmao Holdings Limited published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 14:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 028 M 159 M 159 M
Net income 2021 54,9 M 8,48 M 8,48 M
Net Debt 2021 161 M 24,9 M 24,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,05x
Yield 2021 7,50%
Capitalization 381 M 59,3 M 58,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 13,1%
Chart YONGMAO HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Yongmao Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ruo Nan Tian Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Soon Yong Yap CFO, Joint Secretary & Financial Controller
Zhao Lin Sun Executive Chairman
Kee-Lock Chua Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Mun Fook Lai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YONGMAO HOLDINGS LIMITED21.62%59
CATERPILLAR INC.16.93%116 518
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-21.96%35 580
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-19.60%8 723
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.15.08%7 480
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.42.33%3 637