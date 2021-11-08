YONGNAM HOLDINGS LIMITED

(the "Company")

(Company Registration No.199407612N)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

MINUTES OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

MINUTES of the EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (the "EGM" or "Meeting") of Yongnam Holdings Limited (the "Company" or "YHL") held by way of electronic means on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 at 10.00 a.m.

Present

Seow Soon Yong (Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer)

Chia Sin Cheng (Executive Director and Finance Director)

Siau Sun King (Executive Director)

Tan Eng Kiat, Dominic (Lead Independent Non-Executive Directors)

Lim Ghim Siew, Henry (Independent Non-Executive Directors)

Teng Kian Jen, Ben (Independent Non-Executive Directors)

Shareholders who attended via live webcast

As set out in the attendance list maintained by the Company

CHAIRMAN

Mr. Seow Soon Yong, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, had conducted the proceedings of the EGM as the Chairman of the Meeting and welcomed the shareholders for their attendance. He expressed his regret that, due to the COVID-19 restriction orders in Singapore, shareholders were not able to attend in person. The Chairman proceeded to introduce and informed the presence of the Board Members, the Executive Directors, Mr Siau Sun King and Mr Chia Sin Cheng, Independent Non-Executive Directors, Mr Tan Eng Kiat, Dominic, Mr Lim Ghim Siew, Henry, and Mr Teng Kian Jen, Ben as well as the Secretary, Share Registrar and Scrutineer at the EGM via live webcast.

POLL VOTING

The Chairman highlighted to the shareholders that, there would be no live voting during the meetings and he had been appointed as proxy by the shareholders to vote on their behalf in accordance with their respective specific instructions.

The Chairman further informed that the resolution tabled at the EGM would be voted upon by way of poll. The motion had been duly voted by the shareholders through the submissions of the Proxy Forms and the Scrutineer had verified the counting of the votes casted through the Proxy Forms.

Entrust Advisory Pte Ltd was appointed as scrutineers for the poll.

QUORUM

With the requisite quorum being present, the Chairman called the Meeting to order at 10.00 a.m.

