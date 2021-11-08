Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Yongnam Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AXB   SG1BA3000001

YONGNAM HOLDINGS LIMITED

(AXB)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 11/05
0.048 SGD   -2.04%
05:08aMinutes Of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
10/27Completion Of The Issue Of 2021 Bonds
PU
09/19APPROVAL IN-PRINCIPLE : The Conversion Shares And Potential Transfer Of Controlling Interest
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Minutes Of Extraordinary General Meeting

11/08/2021 | 05:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

YONGNAM HOLDINGS LIMITED

(the "Company")

(Company Registration No.199407612N)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

MINUTES OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

MINUTES of the EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (the "EGM" or "Meeting") of Yongnam Holdings Limited (the "Company" or "YHL") held by way of electronic means on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 at 10.00 a.m.

Present

Seow Soon Yong (Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer)

Chia Sin Cheng (Executive Director and Finance Director)

Siau Sun King (Executive Director)

Tan Eng Kiat, Dominic (Lead Independent Non-Executive Directors)

Lim Ghim Siew, Henry (Independent Non-Executive Directors)

Teng Kian Jen, Ben (Independent Non-Executive Directors)

Shareholders who attended via live webcast

As set out in the attendance list maintained by the Company

CHAIRMAN

Mr. Seow Soon Yong, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, had conducted the proceedings of the EGM as the Chairman of the Meeting and welcomed the shareholders for their attendance. He expressed his regret that, due to the COVID-19 restriction orders in Singapore, shareholders were not able to attend in person. The Chairman proceeded to introduce and informed the presence of the Board Members, the Executive Directors, Mr Siau Sun King and Mr Chia Sin Cheng, Independent Non-Executive Directors, Mr Tan Eng Kiat, Dominic, Mr Lim Ghim Siew, Henry, and Mr Teng Kian Jen, Ben as well as the Secretary, Share Registrar and Scrutineer at the EGM via live webcast.

POLL VOTING

The Chairman highlighted to the shareholders that, there would be no live voting during the meetings and he had been appointed as proxy by the shareholders to vote on their behalf in accordance with their respective specific instructions.

The Chairman further informed that the resolution tabled at the EGM would be voted upon by way of poll. The motion had been duly voted by the shareholders through the submissions of the Proxy Forms and the Scrutineer had verified the counting of the votes casted through the Proxy Forms.

Entrust Advisory Pte Ltd was appointed as scrutineers for the poll.

QUORUM

With the requisite quorum being present, the Chairman called the Meeting to order at 10.00 a.m.

Page 1 of 3

Yongnam Holdings Limited

Minutes of Extraordinary General Meeting held on 20 October 2021

NOTICE

The notice of the meeting having been circulated to the members, with the concurrence of the Meeting, was taken as read.

RESPONSE TO SUBSTAINTIAL AND RELEVANT QUESTIONS

The Chairman informed that the Company had not received any question from Shareholders prior to the EGM.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION 1

THE PROPOSED ISSUE OF 2021 BONDS

The Chairman proposed the motion to approve the proposed issue of 2021 bonds.

The results of Resolution 1 were as follows:

Total Votes

Percentage

For

183,061,940

99.9934%

Against

12,000

0.0066%

Based on the results of the poll, the Chairman declared the following motion carried:

"RESOLVED THAT:

  1. the proposed issue of the 2021 Bonds by the Company to the Existing Bondholders, and the subsequent allotment and issuance of Conversion Shares arising from the conversion of the 2021 Bonds, be and is hereby approved and authority be and is hereby given to the Directors to:
    1. create and issue to the Existing Bondholders the 2021 Bonds, such 2021 Bonds to be convertible, at the option of the holder thereof, into the Conversion Shares at the Conversion Price, subject to certain adjustments in accordance with the terms and conditions of the 2021 Bonds; and
    2. allot and issue:
      1. such number of Conversion Shares as may be required or permitted to be allotted or issued on the conversion of the 2021 Bonds, to the Bondholders, on the conversion thereof, subject to and otherwise in accordance with the terms and conditions of the issue of the 2021 Bonds, whereby such Conversion Shares shall upon allotment and issue, rank pari passu in all respects with the then existing Shares for any dividends, rights, allotments or other distributions, the record date for which falls on such date that the Bondholder is registered as the holder on record of such shares; and
      2. on the same basis as paragraph (a)(ii)(1) above, such further Conversion Shares as may be required to be allotted and issued on the conversion of any of the 2021 Bonds upon the adjustment of the Conversion Price in accordance with the terms and conditions of the 2021 Bonds; and

Page 2 of 3

Yongnam Holdings Limited

Minutes of Extraordinary General Meeting held on 20 October 2021

  1. the Directors and each of them be and are hereby authorised to complete, enter and do all acts and things (including without limitation, prepare and finalise, approve, sign, execute and deliver all such documents or agreements as may be required) and do all deeds and things as they may consider necessary, desirable, incidental or expedient for the purposes of or to give effect to this Ordinary Resolution 1 and implement any of the foregoing as they think fit and in the interests of the Company."

ORDINARY RESOLUTION 2

THE POTENTIAL TRANSFER OF CONTROLLING INTEREST

The Chairman proposed the motion to approve the proposed potential transfer of controlling interest.

The results of Resolution 2 were as follows:

Total Votes

Percentage

For

183,061,940

99.9934%

Against

12,000

0.0066%

Based on the results of the poll, the Chairman declared the motion carried and it was

"RESOLVED THAT subject to and contingent upon Ordinary Resolution 1 being passed:

  1. approval be and is hereby given for the allotment and issuance by the Company of up to 106,400,000 Conversion Shares to Mr. Wang subject to and otherwise in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Proposed Bonds Issue, to the extent the issuance of such Conversion Shares constitutes a transfer of Controlling Interest in the Company to Mr. Wang pursuant to Rule 803 of the Listing Manual; and
  2. the Directors and each of them be and are hereby authorised to complete, enter and do all acts and things (including without limitation, prepare and finalise, approve, sign, execute and deliver all such documents or agreements as may be required) and do all deeds and things as they may consider necessary, desirable, incidental or expedient for the purposes of or to give effect to this Ordinary Resolution 2 and implement any of the foregoing as they think fit and in the interests of the Company."

CONCLUSION

There being no other business, the Chairman declared the Meeting of the Company closed at

10.10 a.m. and thanked everyone for their attendance.

Confirmed as True Record of Proceedings held

_______________________

Seow Soon Yong Chairman of the Meeting Date: 8 November 2021

Page 3 of 3

Disclaimer

Yongnam Holdings Limited published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 10:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YONGNAM HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:08aMinutes Of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
10/27Completion Of The Issue Of 2021 Bonds
PU
09/19APPROVAL IN-PRINCIPLE : The Conversion Shares And Potential Transfer Of Controlling Intere..
PU
08/27YONGNAM : Minutes Of Annual General Meeting
PU
08/27YONGNAM : Minutes Of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
08/23YONGNAM : Entry Into Supplemental Letters To Bond Subscription Agreements
PU
08/13Yongnam Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
07/30YONGNAM : Reconstitution Of The Board And Board Committees
PU
07/29REPLACE - EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GEN : : Voluntary
PU
07/14YONGNAM : Notes Three Straight Years of Losses; Auditor Uncertain over Going Concern Abili..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 92,9 M 68,8 M 68,8 M
Net income 2020 -78,0 M -57,8 M -57,8 M
Net Debt 2020 167 M 124 M 124 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,55x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 29,6 M 22,0 M 21,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,24x
EV / Sales 2020 2,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,8%
Chart YONGNAM HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Yongnam Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YONGNAM HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Soon Yong Seow Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Sin Cheng Chia Executive Director & Finance Director
Hiroyuki Takedagawa Chief Operations Director
Ghim Siew Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Eng Kiat Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YONGNAM HOLDINGS LIMITED-41.46%22
VINCI17.45%63 158
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED48.24%36 130
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-7.44%30 155
FERROVIAL, S.A.22.63%23 104
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.30.90%18 587