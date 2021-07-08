Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Yongnam Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AXB   SG1BA3000001

YONGNAM HOLDINGS LIMITED

(AXB)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 07/08
0.059 SGD   +3.51%
12:59pWAIVER  : : Approval From Acra On Further Extension Of Time For Holding AGM
PU
07/06EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING  : : Voluntary
PU
06/22YONGNAM  : Completes $1 Million Facilitation Payment
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Waiver :: Approval From Acra On Further Extension Of Time For Holding AGM

07/08/2021 | 12:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

YONGNAM HOLDINGS LIMITED

(the "Company")

(Company Registration No. 199407612N)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 19 October 1994)

APPROVAL FROM THE ACCOUNTING AND CORPORATE REGULATORY AUTHORITY (THE "ACRA") FOR FURTHER EXTENSION OF TIME TO HOLD THE COMPANY'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 ("FY2020") AND FILE ITS ANNUAL RETURN

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used in this announcement shall bear the same meanings as defined in the Company's announcements dated 1 April 2021 and 9 June 2021 (the "Announcements").

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Yongnam Holdings Limited (the "Company") refers to the Announcements in relation to the Company's applications to the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") and ACRA for an extension of time to hold its Annual General Meeting for FY2020 (the "FY2020 AGM") and file its annual return.

The Board wishes to announce that ACRA had on 7 July 2021, approved the Company's application for further extension of time to hold the FY2020 AGM under Section 175 of the Companies Act, Cap 50 of Singapore (the "Act") by 29 July 2021 and to file its annual return under Section 197 of the Act by 29 August 2021 (the "ACRA Approval").

By Order of the Board

SEOW SOON YONG

Chief Executive Officer

8 July 2021

Disclaimer

Yongnam Holdings Limited published this content on 08 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2021 16:23:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YONGNAM HOLDINGS LIMITED
12:59pWAIVER  : : Approval From Acra On Further Extension Of Time For Holding AGM
PU
07/06EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETI : : Voluntary
PU
06/22YONGNAM  : Completes $1 Million Facilitation Payment
MT
06/22YONGNAM  : Completion Of Proposed Issue Of Facilitation Payment Shares
PU
06/21YONGNAM  : Gets Singapore Exchange's Approval to List New Shares
MT
06/20APPROVAL IN-PRINCIPLE : Issuance Of 19,736,836 Shares And S$9.5m Of New Redeemab..
PU
06/10YONGNAM  : Utilizes Part of Share Placement Proceeds
MT
06/10YONGNAM  : Use Of Net Proceeds Of S$5.37 Million From Placement Of New Ordinary ..
PU
06/09WAIVER  : : Approval From The SGX-ST For Further Extension Of Time To Hold Annua..
PU
06/04Singapore Index Falls into Red; Yongnam Shares Down 4%
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 92,9 M 68,7 M 68,7 M
Net income 2020 -60,5 M -44,8 M -44,8 M
Net Debt 2020 166 M 122 M 122 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,71x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 36,4 M 26,9 M 26,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,24x
EV / Sales 2020 2,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart YONGNAM HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Yongnam Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YONGNAM HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Soon Yong Seow Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Sin Cheng Chia Executive Director & Finance Director
Hiroyuki Takedagawa Chief Operations Director
Ghim Siew Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Kok Loon Goon Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YONGNAM HOLDINGS LIMITED-28.05%29
VINCI12.83%63 749
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-7.44%31 982
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED16.56%28 849
FERROVIAL, S.A.13.50%22 538
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-1.14%18 939