Waiver :: Approval From Acra On Further Extension Of Time For Holding AGM

YONGNAM HOLDINGS LIMITED

(the "Company")

(Company Registration No. 199407612N)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 19 October 1994)

APPROVAL FROM THE ACCOUNTING AND CORPORATE REGULATORY AUTHORITY (THE "ACRA") FOR FURTHER EXTENSION OF TIME TO HOLD THE COMPANY'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 ("FY2020") AND FILE ITS ANNUAL RETURN

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used in this announcement shall bear the same meanings as defined in the Company's announcements dated 1 April 2021 and 9 June 2021 (the "Announcements").

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Yongnam Holdings Limited (the "Company") refers to the Announcements in relation to the Company's applications to the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") and ACRA for an extension of time to hold its Annual General Meeting for FY2020 (the "FY2020 AGM") and file its annual return.

The Board wishes to announce that ACRA had on 7 July 2021, approved the Company's application for further extension of time to hold the FY2020 AGM under Section 175 of the Companies Act, Cap 50 of Singapore (the "Act") by 29 July 2021 and to file its annual return under Section 197 of the Act by 29 August 2021 (the "ACRA Approval").

By Order of the Board

SEOW SOON YONG

Chief Executive Officer

8 July 2021