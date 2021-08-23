Yongnam : Entry Into Supplemental Letters To Bond Subscription Agreements

YONGNAM HOLDINGS LIMITED (the "Company")

(Company Registration No. 199407612N)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 19 October 1994)

ENTRY INTO SUPPLEMENTAL LETTERS TO BOND SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENTS

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Company's announcement dated 4 June 2021.

INTRODUCTION

The board of directors (the " Board " or " Directors ") of Yongnam Holdings Limited (the " Company ", and together with its subsidiaries, the " Group ") refers to its announcement dated 4 June 2021 in relation to the entry by the Company on 3 June 2021 into, inter alia , Bond Subscription Agreements with each of the Existing Bondholders in relation to the subscription and issue of S$9.5 million in aggregate principal amount of new seven (7) per cent. redeemable convertible bonds (the " 2021 Bonds ") to be issued by the Company to the Existing

Bondholders (in proportion to the Existing Bonds held by them) (the " 4 June 2021 Announcement "). SUPPLEMENTAL LETTER

The Board of Directors wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the " Shareholders ") that the Company has on 23 August 2021, entered into a supplemental letter with each Existing

Bondholder in relation to its Bond Subscription Agreement (collectively, the " Supplemental Letters "):- to amend the provisions relating to an adjustment to the conversion price upon occurrence of certain events or circumstances to clarify that upon occurrence of such events, the Company shall request an independent investment bank of international repute to determine the adjustment to be made so as to restore the economic position of the bondholders to the same position as if the diluting effect of such events or circumstances had not occurred; and to clarify that any material alteration to the terms of the 2021 Bonds after issue which is to the advantage of the bondholders but is also materially prejudicial to the interests of the Company's shareholders, shall first require approval of the Company's shareholders.

Save for the amendments mentioned above, the provisions of the Bond Subscription Agreements continue in full force and effect.

3. INTERESTS OF DIRECTORS AND SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS

None of the Directors or substantial shareholders of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect, in the Bond Subscription Agreements or the Supplemental Letters, other than through their directorships and/or shareholdings in the Company.

1