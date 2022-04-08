Log in
    AXB   SG1BA3000001

YONGNAM HOLDINGS LIMITED

(AXB)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  04/08 05:04:49 am EDT
0.0450 SGD   +2.27%
Yongnam : Issue Of Conversion Shares And Cancellation Of Bonds Pursuant To Conversion

04/08/2022 | 09:53am EDT
YONGNAM HOLDINGS LIMITED (the "Company")

(Company Registration No. 199407612N)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 19 October 1994)

ISSUE OF CONVERSION SHARES AND CANCELLATION OF BONDS PURSUANT TO CONVERSION OF 7% REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2022 OF AN AGGREGATEPRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF S$9,500,000 ("2021 BOND")

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Previous Announcements and the Circular.

The board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company wishes to announce the following:

  • 1. Conversion and Cancellation of Bonds, and Issue of Conversion Shares

    A Bondholder has opted to exercise his right(s) to convert, and the Company has accordingly cancelled, S$500,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Bonds, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the 2021 Bonds ("Fourth Conversion").

    Pursuant to the Fourth Conversion, the Company has on 8 April 2022 issued and allotted in total 10,000,000 Conversion Shares to the Bondholder at a Conversion Price of S$0.05 per Share.

    The Conversion Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Shares of the Company.

    The Conversion Shares are expected to be listed and quoted on the Main Board of the SGX-ST on or about 12 April 2022.

  • 2. Principal Amount of Bonds Outstanding and Resultant Share Capital of the Company

    Immediately before the Fourth Conversion, an aggregate of S$7,740,000 in principal amount of the Bonds had been issued to the Subscribers that remains outstanding.

    Following the allotment and issue of the Conversion Shares, the aggregate principal amount of Bonds that remains outstanding as of 8 April 2022 is S$7,240,000, and the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from S$150,433,994.60 comprising 652,542,767 Shares to S$150,933,994.60 comprising 662,542,767 Shares.

The Company will continue to keep shareholders updated and release announcements relating to the convertible bonds (including any material developments and progress made) as may be appropriate from time to time.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

SEOW SOON YONG

Chief Executive Officer 8 April 2022

Disclaimer

Yongnam Holdings Limited published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 13:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 117 M 85,7 M 85,7 M
Net income 2021 -27,2 M -20,0 M -20,0 M
Net Debt 2021 157 M 115 M 115 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,99x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29,4 M 21,6 M 21,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,26x
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart YONGNAM HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Yongnam Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YONGNAM HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Soon Yong Seow Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Sin Cheng Chia Executive Director & Finance Director
Hiroyuki Takedagawa Chief Operations Director
Ghim Siew Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Eng Kiat Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YONGNAM HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.35%21
VINCI-6.32%53 299
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED18.00%38 917
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-3.63%33 790
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED11.92%23 419
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED0.94%20 090