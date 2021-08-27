Log in
Yongnam : Minutes Of Extraordinary General Meeting

08/27/2021 | 06:12am EDT
YONGNAM HOLDINGS LIMITED

(the "Company")

(Company Registration No.199407612N)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

MINUTES OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

MINUTES of the EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (the "EGM" or "Meeting") of Yongnam Holdings Limited (the "Company" or "YHL") held by way of electronic means on Thursday, 29 July 2021 at 10.00 a.m.

Present

Seow Soon Yong (Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer)

Chia Sin Cheng (Executive Director and Finance Director)

Siau Sun King (Executive Director)

Goon Kok Loon (Lead Independent Non-Executive Directors)

Lim Ghim Siew, Henry (Independent Non-Executive Directors)

Tan Eng Kiat, Dominic (Independent Non-Executive Directors)

Teng Kian Jen, Ben (Independent Non-Executive Directors)

Shareholders who attended via live webcast

As set out in the attendance list maintained by the Company

CHAIRMAN

Mr. Seow Soon Yong, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, had conducted the proceedings of the EGM as the Chairman of the Meeting and welcomed the shareholders for their attendance. He expressed his regret that, due to the COVID-19 restriction orders in Singapore, shareholders were not able to attend in person. The Chairman proceed to introduce the Board Members in attendance in person and via webcast - the Executive Director and Finance Director, Mr Chia Sin Cheng who was present at the EGM venue and the other members of the Board, the Executive Director, Mr Siau Sun King, Independent Non-Executive Directors, Mr Goon Kok Loon, Mr Lim Ghim Siew, Henry, Mr Tan Eng Kiat, Dominic and Mr Teng Kian Jen, Ben as well as the Secretary, Auditors and Scrutineer who had the EGM via live webcast.

POLL VOTING

The Chairman highlighted to the shareholders that, there would be no live voting during the meetings and he had been appointed as proxy by the shareholders to vote on their behalf in accordance with their respective specific instructions.

The Chairman further informed that the resolution tabled at the EGM would be voted upon by way of poll. The motion had been duly voted by the shareholders through the submissions of the Proxy Forms and the Scrutineer had verified the counting of the votes casted through the Proxy Forms.

Entrust Advisory Pte Ltd was appointed as scrutineers for the poll.

QUORUM

With the requisite quorum being present, the Chairman called the Meeting to order at 10.00 a.m.

Page 1 of 2

Yongnam Holdings Limited

Minutes of Extraordinary General Meeting held on 29 July 2021

NOTICE

The notice of the meeting having been circulated to the members, with the concurrence of the Meeting, was taken as read.

RESPONSE TO SUBSTAINTIAL AND RELEVANT QUESTIONS

The Chairman informed that the Company had not received any question from Shareholders prior to the EGM.

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

THE PROPOSED ADOPTION OF THE NEW CONSTITUTION

The Chairman informed that the Special Resolution on the Agenda was to seek shareholders' approval for the proposed adoption of the new Constitution of the Company.

The results of Special Resolution were as follows:

Total Votes

Percentage

For the Resolution

177,593,527

99.7629%

Against the Resolution

422,000

0.2371%

Based on the results of the poll, the Chairman declared the following motion carried:

"RESOLVED that:

  1. the Regulations contained in the New Constitution of the Company as set out in Annex B of the Circular to the Shareholders dated 7 July 2021 be and are hereby approved and adopted as the Constitution of the Company in substitution for, and to the exclusion of, the Existing Constitution; and
  2. the Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to complete and do all such acts and things (including executing such documents as may be required) as they may consider expedient or necessary to give effect to the transactions contemplated by this special resolution."

CONCLUSION

There being no other business, the Chairman declared the Meeting of the Company closed at

10.05 a.m. and thanked everyone for their attendance.

Confirmed as True Record of Proceedings held

_______________________

Seow Soon Yong Chairman of the Meeting Date: 27 August 2021

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Yongnam Holdings Limited published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 10:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
