(Co Reg No 199407612N)

(Judicial Managers Appointed)

MONTHLY UPDATE PURSUANT TO RULE 704(23) OF THE LISTING MANUAL OF THE SINGAPORE EXCHANGE SECURITIES TRADING LIMITED (THE "SGX-ST")

By an Order of Court dated 14 August 2023, Yongnam Holdings Limited (Judicial Managers Appointed) (the "Company") and its subsidiary, Yongnam Engineering & Construction (Private) Limited (Judicial Managers Appointed) ("YNEC"), were placed under judicial management and Messrs Toh Ai Ling, Bob Yap Cheng Ghee and Chan Kwong Shing, Adrian, all care of KPMG Services Pte. Ltd., were appointed as the joint and several judicial managers of the Company and YNEC ("Judicial Managers").

Pursuant to Rule 704(23) of the listing manual of the SGX-ST (the "Listing Manual"), the Judicial Managers would like to provide an update on the Issuer's financial situation.

The state of any negotiations between the Company and its principal bankers

As previously announced, the Judicial Managers are in the process of realising security interests to reduce bank debt, including drafting and concluding the respective definitive agreement(s), reaching out to various key stakeholders for the projects, and discussing with relevant authorities for approval(s).

The Judicial Managers are continuing to progress on the discussions with various key stakeholders for the projects and relevant authorities, including drafting and negotiating the terms of the respective agreements.

Other than disclosed above, there are no further updates to be made regarding the state of any negotiations between the issuer and its principal bankers.

The Company's future direction, or other material development that may have a significant impact on the Company's financial position

The Judicial Managers refer to: