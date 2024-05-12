Certain A Shares of Yonyou Auto Information Technology Co.,Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 12-MAY-2024.

May 11, 2024 Share

Certain A Shares of Yonyou Auto Information Technology (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 12-MAY-2024. These A Shares will be under lockup for 368 days starting from 10-MAY-2023 to 12-MAY-2024.



Details:

The company?s direct holding shareholder Yonyou Network Technology Co., Ltd. , indirect holding shareholder Beijing Yonyou Technology Co., Ltd., enterprise controlled by actual controller Jiangxi Yonyou Software Co., Ltd. promised that within 36 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period will automatically be extended for 6 months.



Actual controller Wang Wenjing promised that within 36 months after the listing date and within 6 months after resignation, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period will automatically be extended for 6 months during the term of office in the company as director, supervisor, management personnel, the number of shares in the company transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company.



Huzhou Teyou Investment Management Center (Limited Partnership) and Huzhou Youtong Investment Management Center (Limited Partnership) promised that within 12 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.



Shenwan Lingxin (Shanghai) Asset Management Co., Ltd. promised that within 12 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.



General manager Gui Changhou promised that within 12 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. For directly and indirectly held shares in the company, within 36 months after obtaining the said shares, will not transfer the said shares nor request the company to repurchase the said shares. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period will automatically be extended for 6 months during the term of office in the company as director, supervisor, management personnel, the number of shares in the company transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company.



Chen Xiaoqing promised that within 12 months after the listing date and within 6 months after resignation, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period will automatically be extended for 6 months during the term of office in the company as director, supervisor, management personnel, the number of shares in the company transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company. As the company?s core technical personnel, within 4 years after the expiration of the lockup period, the number of shares transferred each year must not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company prior issuance during listing.



Other directors, supervisors, management personnel promised that within 12 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period will automatically be extended for 6 months during the term of office in the company as director, supervisor, management personnel, the number of shares in the company transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company.



The company?s other core technical personnel promised that within 12 months after the listing date and within 6 months after resignation, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. As the company?s core technical personnel, within 4 years after the expiration of the lockup period, the number of shares transferred each year must not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company prior issuance during listing. Other shareholders who obtained shares in the company within 12 months after the declaration of this issuance within 36 months after obtaining shares in the company, will not transfer the said shares.