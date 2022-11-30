Advanced search
    YOOM   CA98615V1022

YOOMA WELLNESS INC.

(YOOM)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  12:16 2022-11-21 pm EST
0.0200 CAD    0.00%
04:58pIN BRIEF: Yooma Wellness sees higher revenue on acquisitions
AN
11/29Yooma Wellness Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
11/29Yooma Wellness Reports Results for Third Quarter of 2022
GL
IN BRIEF: Yooma Wellness sees higher revenue on acquisitions

11/30/2022 | 04:58pm EST
Yooma Wellness Inc - Toronto, Canada-based CBD and cannabis-related wellness products maker - In the third quarter that ended September 30, it records revenue of USD2.4 million, up 14% from USD2.1 million a year before. Attributes this to good growth from its operations in Europe and Japan. Also notes a benefit from acquisitions completed in the second half of 2021. Reports a net loss of USD624,821, narrowed from USD2.6 million. This can be put down to a "significant" reduction in expenses year-over-year, as the cost-cutting measures began implementing earlier this year are realised, Yoom says.

"We are continuing to explore different opportunities for a sale of assets, M&A or other strategic transactions and will update the market on the results of those efforts in due course," Chief Executive Jordan Greenberg comments.

Current stock price: CAD0.020

12-month change: down 92%

By Abby Amoakuh; abbyamoakuh@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10,2 M - -
Net income 2021 -33,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,30x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1,50 M 1,49 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 2,36x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart YOOMA WELLNESS INC.
Duration : Period :
Yooma Wellness Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jordan Steven Greenberg President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Joshua Lebovic Chief Financial Officer
Lorne Kenneth Abony Chairman
Antonio Costanzo Non-Executive Independent Director
Simon Dryan Independent Non-Executive Director
