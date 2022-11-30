IN BRIEF: Yooma Wellness sees higher revenue on acquisitions

Yooma Wellness Inc - Toronto, Canada-based CBD and cannabis-related wellness products maker - In the third quarter that ended September 30, it records revenue of USD2.4 million, up 14% from USD2.1 million a year before. Attributes this to good growth from its operations in Europe and Japan. Also notes a benefit from acquisitions completed in the second half of 2021. Reports a net loss of USD624,821, narrowed from USD2.6 million. This can be put down to a "significant" reduction in expenses year-over-year, as the cost-cutting measures began implementing earlier this year are realised, Yoom says.

"We are continuing to explore different opportunities for a sale of assets, M&A or other strategic transactions and will update the market on the results of those efforts in due course," Chief Executive Jordan Greenberg comments.

Current stock price: CAD0.020

12-month change: down 92%

By Abby Amoakuh; abbyamoakuh@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.