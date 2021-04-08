China's Bilibili in talks to buy Yoozoo Games' stake in $765 mln deal-sources

HONG KONG, April 8 (Reuters) - China's Bilibili is
in talks to buy a 24% stake in Yoozoo Games as part of a nearly
5 billion yuan ($765 million) deal, two people said, as the
online video site aims to tap its legion of young users to grow
in the world's top gaming market.
The move comes after Bilibili, which is backed by
Chinese technology giants Tencent Holdings and Alibaba
Group Holding, raised about $2.6 billion in a secondary
listing in Hong Kong last month.
It also comes as Yoozoo, the video game company that is also
known as Youzu Interactive, is facing management
challenges after its chairman died under suspicious
circumstances in December.
A majority of Bilibili's more than 200 million monthly
active users in December were young people, and it is this
customer-base demographic that the Shanghai-based firm hopes
will fuel its growth in the $44 billion Chinese gaming market.
The gaming industry received a boost last year after the
COVID-19 pandemic forced many residents to stay at home, driving
up game downloads and boosting the revenues of the companies. A
majority of gaming customers in China are young.
Bilibili is in talks on the deal with Xu Fenfen, chairwoman
of Yoozoo, said the two people and another person with direct
knowledge of the matter.
Last month, Bilibili and its founder Chen Rui submitted to
Xu a term sheet - a non-binding agreement describing the basic
terms and conditions of an investment - said the first two
people.
A 24% stake in Yoozoo is worth about $475 million based on
the Shenzhen-listed company's market capitalisation of $1.98
billion on Wednesday.
In addition to the stake purchase, Bilibili and Chen are
looking to acquire Yoozoo's headquarters building in Shanghai
and take on debt of nearly 700 million yuan the company's late
founder Lin Qi left, said the two people.
Bilibili, which last week invested HK$960 million ($123
million) for a 4.72% stake in online game developer X.D.
Network, could team up with some Shanghai-based state investors
to form a consortium for the deal, they added.
A Bilibili spokeswoman denied it was seeking a deal with
Yoozoo. Yoozoo, which is the developer of the popular 'Game of
Thrones: Winter Is Coming' game, did not reply to a request for
comment.
Another attraction for Bilibili to team up with Yoozoo is
content opportunities. Yoozoo has sole rights globally for film
and TV adaptations of the Hugo Award-winning science fiction
novel - The Three-Body Problem.
"It could also bring Bilibili or any other potential buyers
closer to co-developing the IP rights of Chinese best seller
The Three-Body Problem together with Yoozoo," said one of the
sources.
The deal discussions come against a backdrop of growing
challenges for Yoozoo's Xu, said the sources. Xu moved into the
helm after Lin died in what local police characterised as
suspected poisoning.
Bilibili rival Kuaishou Technology also held talks
for the stake purchase and The Three-Body Problem-related
co-development. But Kuaishou has yet to submit a term sheet,
said one of the people and a fourth person with knowledge of the
matter.
Kuaishou did not respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Julie Zhu; Additional reporting by Pei Li;
Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Muralikumar Anantharaman)