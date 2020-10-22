Log in
Yorbeau Resources : Annonces Beginning of Drilling Program at the Lemoine Project in Chibougamau Camp, Quebec

10/22/2020 | 10:35am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

YORBEAU ANNONCES BEGINNING OF DRILLING PROGRAM AT THE LEMOINE

PROJECT IN CHIBOUGAMAU CAMP, QUEBEC.

Montreal, Quebec, October 22, 2020 - Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX: YRB) ("Yorbeau" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has begun at its Lemoine project in the Chibougamau area of Quebec (Figure 1).

The Lemoine Mine is located 25 km south of Chibougamau and produced 0.76 Mt of high-grade massive sulphide ore from 1975 to 1983. With its 4.2% Cu, 9.6% Zn, 4.2 g/t Au and 83 g/t Ag, Lemoine is within the top 1% of all VMS worldwide (in term of grade).

The current drilling program is a follow-upofthe deepest hole drilled from underground in this sector, hole 12L-27 (drilled in 1980) which has returned a high-grade massive sulphide intersection of 43 cm grading 4.3% Cu, 6.3% Zn and 1.1 g/t Au (see Figure 2 and Yorbeau's news releases dated September 17, 2020). Geophysical modeling of a survey done in the hole LEM-63W (drilled in 2012) shows a strongly conductive plate of 250 Siemens (target #1) located 70 metres below 12L-27. In addition, a second conductor of 70 Siemens (target #2) was detected along the Lemoine horizon, which has been shifted by a mafic dyke (Figure 3). These conductors are open at depth.

Two holes for approximately 2500 metres are planned to test these targets and borehole geophysics will be completed in both holes.

Work is carried out by the Yorbeau personnel, under the supervision of Sylvain Lépine, M.Sc, P.Geo. He is a qualified person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101) and has prepared and approved the content of this release.

About Yorbeau Resources Inc.

The Rouyn Property, wholly-owned by the Company, contains four known gold deposits in the 6-km-longAugmitto-Astoria corridor situated on the western portion of the property. The Company signed a definitive agreement in December 2018, whereby IAMGOLD has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rouyn property, and a major drilling program is underway. Two of the four deposits, Astoria and Augmitto, benefit from substantial underground infrastructure and have been the subject of technical reports that include resource estimates and that were filed in accordance with Regulation 43-101. In 2015, the Company expanded its exploration property portfolio by acquiring strategic base metal properties in prospective areas of the Abitibi Belt of Quebec that feature infrastructure favourable for mining development. The newly acquired base metal properties include the Scott Project in Chibougamau, which bears important mineral resources (see the press release dated March 30, 2017) and on which a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment was recently completed.

YORBEAU RESOURCES INC.

110 Place Crémazie O, Suite 503, Montréal, QC, H2P 1B9

www.yorbeauresources.com

For additional information on the Company, consult its website at www.yorbeauresources.com.

For further information, please contact:

G. Bodnar Jr.

Sylvain Lépine, M.Sc, P. Geo

President, Chief Financial Officer

Vice-President Exploration,

Yorbeau Resources Inc.

Yorbeau Resources Inc.

gbodnar@yorbeauresources.com

slepine@yorbeauresources.com

Tel: 514-384-2202

Tel: 819-277-0577

Toll free in North America: 1-855-384-2202

Forward-lookingstatements: Except for the statement of historical fact, all statements in this news release, including without limitation, regarding the prospects of the Lemoine project, drilling results, future plans and objectives are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate; actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Yorbeau disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

YORBEAU RESOURCES INC.

110 Place Crémazie O, Suite 503, Montréal, QC, H2P 1B9

www.yorbeauresources.com

Figure 1. Location map of Yorbeau's projects in the Chibougamau camp, Quebec, including Lemoine property.

YORBEAU RESOURCES INC.

110 Place Crémazie O, Suite 503, Montréal, QC, H2P 1B9

www.yorbeauresources.com

Figure 2 : Long section of Lemoine horizon showing target #1 and target #2.

YORBEAU RESOURCES INC.

110 Place Crémazie O, Suite 503, Montréal, QC, H2P 1B9

www.yorbeauresources.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yorbeau Resources Inc. published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 14:34:00 UTC

