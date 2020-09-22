Yorbeau Resources : Approves Drilling Program to Test Lemoine Mine Extension at Depth in Chibougamau Camp, Quebec

PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

YORBEAU APPROVES DRILLING PROGRAM TO TEST LEMOINE MINE EXTENSION AT

DEPTH IN CHIBOUGAMAU CAMP, QUEBEC.

Montreal, Quebec, September 17, 2020 - Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX: YRB) ("Yorbeau" or the "Company") is pleased to report that a geological compilation and a borehole geophysics modeling deliver high-priority targets along the highly prospective Lemoine horizon. These targets are located approximately 400 metres down dip of the mined-out deposit and 800 metres from the surface.

The Lemoine Mine is located 25 km south of Chibougamau and produced 0.76 Mt of high-grade massive sulphide ore from 1975 to 1983 (Figure 1). With its 4.2% Cu, 9.6% Zn, 4.2 g/t Au and 83 g/t Ag, Lemoine is within the top 1% of all VMS worldwide (in term of grade). The deposit was closed off by drilling below 400 metres vertical. However, the deepest hole drilled from underground in this sector (hole 12L-27) returned a high-grade massive sulphide intersection of 43 cm grading 4.3% Cu, 6.3% Zn and 1.1 g/t Au (see Figure 2).

In 2013, hole LEM-63W was designed to make a follow-up on the 12L-27 intersection but did not reach the target due to excessive deviation. Although, borehole geophysics in this hole detected two off-hole conductors. Geophysical modeling made by INTER Géophysique shows a strongly conductive plate of 250 Siemens (target #1) located 70 metres below 12L-27. In addition, a second conductor of 70 Siemens (target #2) was detected along the Lemoine horizon, which has been shifted by a mafic dyke (Figure 3). These conductors are open at depth.

Two holes for approximately 2500 metres are planned to test these targets and borehole geophysics will be completed. A drill permit has been received and Miikan Drilling Inc. will mobilize to the property in the coming weeks as soon as a large drill rig is available.

G. Bodnar Jr., Company president commented: "The board of directors unanimously approved, in accordance with Yorbeau's strategic advisor, this exciting drilling program. A new high-grade VMS discovery at Lemoine could be a game changer for Yorbeau's Chibougamau projects including Scott. We can't wait to test these targets in the next few weeks.''

Work is carried out by the Yorbeau personnel, under the supervision of Sylvain Lépine, M.Sc, P.Geo. He is a qualified person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101) and has prepared and approved the content of this release.

