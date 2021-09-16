Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Yorbeau Resources Inc.
  News
  Summary
    YRB   CA9861913023

YORBEAU RESOURCES INC.

(YRB)
Yorbeau Resources : annonce les résultats d'analyse du programme de forage du Lac Gamble au projet Rouyn, au Québec ; le forage se poursuit dans les secteurs Augmitto et Cinderella

  • Yorbeau Resources (TSX:YRB) is a Canadian public company involved in mineral exploration in Quebec, Canada. Its properties are located in the northwestern area of the province recognized worldwide for its large number of significant base and precious metal deposits.
Disclaimer

Yorbeau Resources Inc. published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


Financials
Sales 2020 0,85 M 0,67 M 0,67 M
Net income 2020 -1,60 M -1,26 M -1,26 M
Net cash 2020 1,40 M 1,11 M 1,11 M
P/E ratio 2020 -10,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16,4 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 10,8x
EV / Sales 2020 19,8x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 70,7%
Technical analysis trends YORBEAU RESOURCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers and Directors
Terry J. Kocisko Chief Executive Officer & Director
Georges Bodnar President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Henri Gélinas Chairman
Marcel Lecourt Secretary & Independent Director
Jérôme Gendron Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YORBEAU RESOURCES INC.-20.00%13
NEWMONT CORPORATION-3.64%46 185
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-15.72%34 385
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-17.04%23 530
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.5.15%19 904
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-4.65%14 672