INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For The Year Ended

31st March, 2024

Statement of Financial Position

Un Audited

Audited

As at

As at

31.03.2024

31.03.2023

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

ASSETS

Non-Current Assets

Other Financial Assets - Non Current

27,775

22,028

Deferred Tax Asset

419

837

28,194

22,865

Current Assets

Trade and other Receivables

8,272

8,389

Amounts due from Related Companies

110,361

95,239

Short Term Investment

45,937

56,078

Cash & Cash Equivalents

6,523

1,845

171,093

161,551

Total Assets

199,287

184,416

EQUITY & LIABILITIES

Equity

Stated Capital

14,400

14,400

General Reserve

10,000

10,000

Retained Earnings

151,368

135,381

Fair Value Reserve

9,682

9,037

Total Equity

185,450

168,818

Non-Current Liabilities

Deferred Tax Liability

1,900

593

1,900

593

Current Liabilities

Trade and Other Payables

1,051

935

Income Tax Payable

10,303

13,927

Bank Overdraft

583

143

Total Current Liabilities

11,937

15,005

Total Liabilities

13,837

15,598

Total Equity and Liabilities

199,287

184,416

Net Assets per Share

247.27

225.09

The Board of Directors is responsible for Preparation and Presentation of these Financial Statements.

(Sgd.)

(Sgd.)

S.D.R. Arudpragasam

S. Shanmugalingam

Chairman

Director

30.05.2024

Statement Of Comprehensive Income

Un audited

Un audited

Un audited

Audited

Quarter

Quarter

Variance

Year

Year

Variance

ended

ended

( + / - )

%

ended

ended

( + / - )

%

31.03.2024

31.03.2023

31.03.2024

31.03.2023

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Revenue

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Direct Cost

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Gross Profit

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other Income

385

371

+

4

442

451

-

2

Administration Expenses

(985)

(879)

-

12

(3,988)

(3,388)

-

18

(Impairment)/reversal of impairment of Financial Assets

5,350

1,916

+

179

5,350

1,916

+

179

Net Finance Income / (Cost)

2,966

5,541

-

46

19,150

18,948

+

1

Profit before Income Tax

7,716

6,949

+

11

20,954

17,927

+

17

Income Tax

(1,013)

(846)

-

20

(4,967)

(4,586)

-

8

Profit for the period

6,703

6,103

+

10

15,987

13,341

+

20

Fair Value Gain (Loss) From

Available for sale Financial Assets

677

492

+

38

1,953

(309)

+

732

Tax on other Comprehensive Income Available for sale financial asset-

(1,308)

(78)

-

1,577

(1,308)

(78)

-

1,577

reclassified to profit & Loss

Total Comprehensive Income For the Period

6,072

6,517

-

7

645

12,954

-

95

Earnings / (Deficit) per share (Rs.)

8.94

8.14

21.32

17.79

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Stated

General

Retained

Fair Value

Total

Capital

Reserve

Earnings

Reserve

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Balance as at 01st April 2022

14,400

10,000

122,040

9,424

155,864

Net Profit / (Loss) for the period

-

-

13,341

-

13,341

Other Comprehensive Income

-

-

-

(387)

(387)

Balance as at 31st March' 2023

14,400

10,000

135,381

9,037

-

168,818

Balance as at 01st April 2023

14,400

10,000

135,381

9,037

168,818

Net Profit / (Loss) for the period

-

15,987

15,987

Other Comprehensive Income

-

-

645

645

Balance as at 31st March' 2024

14,400

10,000

151,368

9,682

185,450

Un audited

Audited

Year

Year

ended

ended

31.03.2024

31.03.2023

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Profit before Income Tax

20,954

17,927

Adjustments for :

Interest Income

(19,150)

(18,947)

Interest Expense

-

-

Impairment reversal of financial assets measured at amortised cost

(5,350)

(1,916)

Dividend Income

(442)

(452)

Profit before Working Capital Changes

(3,988)

(3,388)

(Increase) / Decrease in Trade and Other Receivables

1,336

665

(Increase) / Decrease in Amount due from related companies

(7,148)

745

Increase / (Decrease) in Trade and other payables

115

137

Increase / (Decrease) in Amount due to related companies

-

-

Cash Generated from Operations

(9,685)

(1,841)

Interest paid

-

-

Income Tax paid

(8,173)

(3,682)

Net Cash generated from / (used in) Operating Activities

(17,858)

(5,523)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Upliftment/(Increase) in Fixed Deposit

17,093

(2,575)

Dividend Received

434

440

Acquisition of Investments

(8)

Part Settlement of Loan from related parties

2,000

2,000

Loan granted

-

-

Interest Received

2,569

5,343

Proceeds from long term Investments

-

-

Net Cash generated from / (used in) Investing Activities

22,096

5,200

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Re- Purchase of shares/Dividend Paid

-

-

Net Cash flow used in Financing Activities

-

-

Net Increase / (Decrease) in Cash & Cash Equivalents

4,238

(323)

Cash & Cash Equivalents at the beginning of the Year

1,702

2,025

Cash & Cash Equivalents at the end of the period

5,940

1,702

Cash & Cash Equivalents at the end of the period

Fixed Deposits

-

-

Cash at Bank

6,523

1,845

Cash in Hand

-

-

Bank Overdraft

(583)

(143)

5,940

1,702

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the Period Ended 31st March ' 2024

  1. The interim Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Sri Lanka Accounting Standard - LKAS 34 on Interim Financial Reporting. These Interim Financial Statements should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2023.
  2. The balances pertaining to the comparative period have been reclassified, where relevant, for better presentation and to be comparable with those of the current period.
  3. No circumstances have arisen since the reporting period, that required adjustments to or disclosures in the financial statements.
  4. The figures in the Financial Statements are provisional and subject to audit.
  5. There has been no significant change in the nature of the contingent liabilities which were disclosed in the audited

financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2023.

6 Directors direct shareholdings as at 31st March, 2024 as follows:

Name of Director

No. of Shares

Mr. S. Shanmugalingam

*195

*Aggregate of 179 fractional shares held in trust consequent to Consolidation of shares in 2018

Mr. Amrit Rajaratnam

30

7

The percentage

of shares held

by the public as at 31st March, 2024 was 48.46%.

8

The Number of

Public Shareholders as at 31.03.2024 were 1,229

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the Period Ended 31st March ' 2024

9 The applicable option under CSE Rule 7.13.1(i)(a) on minimum public holding is option 5 and the Float Adjusted Market Capitalization as of 31.03.2024 was Rs. 47,611,950/-.

10 Market Prices

31.03.2024

31.03.2023

Rs.

Rs.

Highest

152.50

145.00

Lowest

126.50

118.00

Last Traded Price

130.50

140.00

  1. Stated Capital
    The Stated Capital of the Company is Rs. 14,400,000/- represented by 750,000 Ordinary shares
  2. The twenty one major Shareholders as at 28.03.2024 were as follows :

Name of Shareholders

No. of Shares

%

1.

The Colombo Fort Land & Building PLC

369,495

49.27

2.

Mr. A. M. Weerasinghe

38,844

5.18

3.

DFCC Bank PLC/S.M.D.N.P. Banda

35,075

4.68

4.

Dialog Finance PLC/M.A.M. Uvaim

12,951

1.73

5.

Mr. K. T.H. Kalugalla

8,000

1.07

6.

Citizens Development Business Finance PLC/A. Gokulan

7,000

0.93

7.

MR. S. M. S. K. Samarakoon

6,006

0.80

8.

Colombo Investment Trust PLC

5,043

0.67

9.

Mr. U.C. Bandaranayake

5,000

0.67

10.

Chatham House Ltd

4,843

0.65

11.

Mr.R.E. Rambukwelle

4,817

0.64

12.

Darley Butler & Company Ltd

4,500

0.60

13.

MR. A. H. H. De Silva

4,165

0.56

14.

Mr. D. S. D. De Lanerolle

3,805

0.51

15.

Mrs. P.K.S. Arachchige

3,770

0.50

16.

Mr.P.I.Keembiyage

3,720

0.50

17.

Mr.H.A.S. Madanayake

3,640

0.49

18.

Mr. R. S. Wittachchi

3,500

0.47

19.

Merchant Bank of Sri Lanka & Finance PLC/ S.S.De Fonseka

3,459

0.46

20.

Mr. I. D. D. M. Senanayke

3,300

0.44

530,933

70.82

