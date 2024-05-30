YORK ARCADE HOLDINGS PLC

PQ 181

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the Period Ended 31st March ' 2024

The interim Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Sri Lanka Accounting Standard - LKAS 34 on Interim Financial Reporting. These Interim Financial Statements should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2023.

The balances pertaining to the comparative period have been reclassified, where relevant, for better presentation and to be comparable with those of the current period.

No circumstances have arisen since the reporting period, that required adjustments to or disclosures in the financial statements.

The figures in the Financial Statements are provisional and subject to audit.