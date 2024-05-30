YORK ARCADE HOLDINGS PLC
PQ 181
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For The Year Ended
31st March, 2024
YORK ARCADE HOLDINGS PLC
PQ 181
Statement of Financial Position
Un Audited
Audited
As at
As at
31.03.2024
31.03.2023
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
ASSETS
Non-Current Assets
Other Financial Assets - Non Current
27,775
22,028
Deferred Tax Asset
419
837
28,194
22,865
Current Assets
Trade and other Receivables
8,272
8,389
Amounts due from Related Companies
110,361
95,239
Short Term Investment
45,937
56,078
Cash & Cash Equivalents
6,523
1,845
171,093
161,551
Total Assets
199,287
184,416
EQUITY & LIABILITIES
Equity
Stated Capital
14,400
14,400
General Reserve
10,000
10,000
Retained Earnings
151,368
135,381
Fair Value Reserve
9,682
9,037
Total Equity
185,450
168,818
Non-Current Liabilities
Deferred Tax Liability
1,900
593
1,900
593
Current Liabilities
Trade and Other Payables
1,051
935
Income Tax Payable
10,303
13,927
Bank Overdraft
583
143
Total Current Liabilities
11,937
15,005
Total Liabilities
13,837
15,598
Total Equity and Liabilities
199,287
184,416
Net Assets per Share
247.27
225.09
The Board of Directors is responsible for Preparation and Presentation of these Financial Statements.
(Sgd.)
(Sgd.)
S.D.R. Arudpragasam
S. Shanmugalingam
Chairman
Director
30.05.2024
YORK ARCADE HOLDINGS PLC
PQ 181
Statement Of Comprehensive Income
Un audited
Un audited
Un audited
Audited
Quarter
Quarter
Variance
Year
Year
Variance
ended
ended
( + / - )
%
ended
ended
( + / - )
%
31.03.2024
31.03.2023
31.03.2024
31.03.2023
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Revenue
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Direct Cost
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Gross Profit
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
385
371
+
4
442
451
-
2
Administration Expenses
(985)
(879)
-
12
(3,988)
(3,388)
-
18
(Impairment)/reversal of impairment of Financial Assets
5,350
1,916
+
179
5,350
1,916
+
179
Net Finance Income / (Cost)
2,966
5,541
-
46
19,150
18,948
+
1
Profit before Income Tax
7,716
6,949
+
11
20,954
17,927
+
17
Income Tax
(1,013)
(846)
-
20
(4,967)
(4,586)
-
8
Profit for the period
6,703
6,103
+
10
15,987
13,341
+
20
Fair Value Gain (Loss) From
Available for sale Financial Assets
677
492
+
38
1,953
(309)
+
732
Tax on other Comprehensive Income Available for sale financial asset-
(1,308)
(78)
-
1,577
(1,308)
(78)
-
1,577
reclassified to profit & Loss
Total Comprehensive Income For the Period
6,072
6,517
-
7
645
12,954
-
95
Earnings / (Deficit) per share (Rs.)
8.94
8.14
21.32
17.79
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Stated
General
Retained
Fair Value
Total
Capital
Reserve
Earnings
Reserve
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Balance as at 01st April 2022
14,400
10,000
122,040
9,424
155,864
Net Profit / (Loss) for the period
-
-
13,341
-
13,341
Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
-
(387)
(387)
Balance as at 31st March' 2023
14,400
10,000
135,381
9,037
-
168,818
Balance as at 01st April 2023
14,400
10,000
135,381
9,037
168,818
Net Profit / (Loss) for the period
-
15,987
15,987
Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
645
645
Balance as at 31st March' 2024
14,400
10,000
151,368
9,682
185,450
YORK ARCADE HOLDINGS PLC
PQ 181
Un audited
Audited
Year
Year
ended
ended
31.03.2024
31.03.2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Profit before Income Tax
20,954
17,927
Adjustments for :
Interest Income
(19,150)
(18,947)
Interest Expense
-
-
Impairment reversal of financial assets measured at amortised cost
(5,350)
(1,916)
Dividend Income
(442)
(452)
Profit before Working Capital Changes
(3,988)
(3,388)
(Increase) / Decrease in Trade and Other Receivables
1,336
665
(Increase) / Decrease in Amount due from related companies
(7,148)
745
Increase / (Decrease) in Trade and other payables
115
137
Increase / (Decrease) in Amount due to related companies
-
-
Cash Generated from Operations
(9,685)
(1,841)
Interest paid
-
-
Income Tax paid
(8,173)
(3,682)
Net Cash generated from / (used in) Operating Activities
(17,858)
(5,523)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Upliftment/(Increase) in Fixed Deposit
17,093
(2,575)
Dividend Received
434
440
Acquisition of Investments
(8)
Part Settlement of Loan from related parties
2,000
2,000
Loan granted
-
-
Interest Received
2,569
5,343
Proceeds from long term Investments
-
-
Net Cash generated from / (used in) Investing Activities
22,096
5,200
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Re- Purchase of shares/Dividend Paid
-
-
Net Cash flow used in Financing Activities
-
-
Net Increase / (Decrease) in Cash & Cash Equivalents
4,238
(323)
Cash & Cash Equivalents at the beginning of the Year
1,702
2,025
Cash & Cash Equivalents at the end of the period
5,940
1,702
Cash & Cash Equivalents at the end of the period
Fixed Deposits
-
-
Cash at Bank
6,523
1,845
Cash in Hand
-
-
Bank Overdraft
(583)
(143)
5,940
1,702
YORK ARCADE HOLDINGS PLC
PQ 181
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the Period Ended 31st March ' 2024
- The interim Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Sri Lanka Accounting Standard - LKAS 34 on Interim Financial Reporting. These Interim Financial Statements should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2023.
- The balances pertaining to the comparative period have been reclassified, where relevant, for better presentation and to be comparable with those of the current period.
- No circumstances have arisen since the reporting period, that required adjustments to or disclosures in the financial statements.
- The figures in the Financial Statements are provisional and subject to audit.
- There has been no significant change in the nature of the contingent liabilities which were disclosed in the audited
financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2023.
6 Directors direct shareholdings as at 31st March, 2024 as follows:
Name of Director
No. of Shares
Mr. S. Shanmugalingam
*195
*Aggregate of 179 fractional shares held in trust consequent to Consolidation of shares in 2018
Mr. Amrit Rajaratnam
30
7
The percentage
of shares held
by the public as at 31st March, 2024 was 48.46%.
8
The Number of
Public Shareholders as at 31.03.2024 were 1,229
YORK ARCADE HOLDINGS PLC
PQ 181
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the Period Ended 31st March ' 2024
9 The applicable option under CSE Rule 7.13.1(i)(a) on minimum public holding is option 5 and the Float Adjusted Market Capitalization as of 31.03.2024 was Rs. 47,611,950/-.
10 Market Prices
31.03.2024
31.03.2023
Rs.
Rs.
Highest
152.50
145.00
Lowest
126.50
118.00
Last Traded Price
130.50
140.00
- Stated Capital
The Stated Capital of the Company is Rs. 14,400,000/- represented by 750,000 Ordinary shares
- The twenty one major Shareholders as at 28.03.2024 were as follows :
Name of Shareholders
No. of Shares
%
1.
The Colombo Fort Land & Building PLC
369,495
49.27
2.
Mr. A. M. Weerasinghe
38,844
5.18
3.
DFCC Bank PLC/S.M.D.N.P. Banda
35,075
4.68
4.
Dialog Finance PLC/M.A.M. Uvaim
12,951
1.73
5.
Mr. K. T.H. Kalugalla
8,000
1.07
6.
Citizens Development Business Finance PLC/A. Gokulan
7,000
0.93
7.
MR. S. M. S. K. Samarakoon
6,006
0.80
8.
Colombo Investment Trust PLC
5,043
0.67
9.
Mr. U.C. Bandaranayake
5,000
0.67
10.
Chatham House Ltd
4,843
0.65
11.
Mr.R.E. Rambukwelle
4,817
0.64
12.
Darley Butler & Company Ltd
4,500
0.60
13.
MR. A. H. H. De Silva
4,165
0.56
14.
Mr. D. S. D. De Lanerolle
3,805
0.51
15.
Mrs. P.K.S. Arachchige
3,770
0.50
16.
Mr.P.I.Keembiyage
3,720
0.50
17.
Mr.H.A.S. Madanayake
3,640
0.49
18.
Mr. R. S. Wittachchi
3,500
0.47
19.
Merchant Bank of Sri Lanka & Finance PLC/ S.S.De Fonseka
3,459
0.46
20.
Mr. I. D. D. M. Senanayke
3,300
0.44
530,933
70.82
