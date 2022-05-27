York Arcade : Quarterly Financial Statements as of 31-03-2022
PQ 181
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For The Year Ended
31st March, 2022
YORK ARCADE HOLDINGS PLC
PQ 181
Statement of Financial Position
Un audited
Audited
As at
As at
31.03.2022
31.03.2021
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
ASSETS
Non-Current Assets
Other Financial Assets - Non Current
23,011
23,229
Deferred Tax Asset
897
897
23,908
24,126
Current Assets
Trade and other Receivables
7,800
7,917
Amounts due from Related Companies
84,880
83,092
Short Term Investment
53,343
50,908
Cash & Cash Equivalents
2,366
4,520
148,389
146,437
Total Assets
172,297
170,563
EQUITY & LIABILITIES
Equity
Stated Capital
14,400
14,400
General Reserve
10,000
10,000
Retained Earnings
123,648
119,477
Fair Value Reserve
9,323
9,494
Total Equity
157,371
153,371
Non-Current Liabilities
Deferred Tax Liability
503
503
503
503
Current Liabilities
Trade and Other Payables
763
1,454
Income Tax Payable
13,320
14,414
Bank Overdraft
340
821
Total Current Liabilities
14,423
16,689
Total Liabilities
14,926
17,192
Total Equity and Liabilities
172,297
170,563
Net Assets per Share
209.83
204.49
The Board of Directors is responsible for Preparation and Presentation of these Financial Statements.
(Sgd.)
(Sgd.)
S.D.R. Arudpragasam
S. Shanmugalingam
Director
Director
YORK ARCADE HOLDINGS PLC
PQ 181
Statement Of Comprehensive Income
Un audited
Un audited
Un audited
Audited
Quarter
Quarter
Variance
Year
Year
Variance
ended
ended
( + / - )
%
ended
ended
( + / - )
%
31.03.2022
31.03.2021
31.03.2022
31.03.2021
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Revenue
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Direct Cost
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Gross Profit
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
370
2,558
-
86
420
2,589
-
84
Administration Expenses
(695)
(1,351)
+
49
(3,197)
(4,488)
+
29
Net Finance Income / (Cost)
1,966
4,008
-
51
8,199
10,811
-
24
Profit before Income Tax
1,641
5,215
-
69
5,422
8,912
-
39
Income Tax
(332)
(740)
+
55
(1,251)
(1,627)
+
23
Profit for the period
1,309
4,475
-
71
4,171
7,285
-
43
Fair Value Gain (Loss) From
Available for sale Financial Assets
(5,380)
307
-
1,852
(171)
3,099
-
106
Tax on other Comprehensive Income Available for
-
-
-
sale financial asset-reclassified to profit & Loss
-
(1)
-
Total Comprehensive Income For the Period
(4,071)
4,782
-
185
4,000
10,383
-
61
Earnings / (Deficit) per share (Rs.)
1.75
5.97
5.56
9.71
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Stated
General
Retained
Fair Value
Total
Capital
Reserve
Earnings
Reserve
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Balance as at 01st April 2020
14,400
10,000
112,192
6,395
142,987
Net Profit / (Loss) for the period
-
-
7,285
-
7,285
Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
-
3,099
3,099
Balance as at 31st March, 2021
14,400
10,000
119,477
9,494
153,371
Balance as at 01st April 2021
14,400
10,000
119,477
9,494
153,371
Net Profit / (Loss) for the period
-
4,171
4,171
Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
(171)
(171)
Balance as at 31st March,2022
14,400
10,000
123,648
9,323
157,371
YORK ARCADE HOLDINGS PLC
PQ 181
Un audited
Audited
Year
Year
ended
ended
31.03.2022
31.03.2021
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Profit before Income Tax
5,422
8,912
Adjustments for :
Interest Income
(8,199)
(10,860)
Interest Expense
-
49
Impairment reversal of financial assets measured at amortised cost
-
(2,189)
Dividend Income
(420)
(399)
Profit before Working Capital Changes
(3,197)
(4,487)
(Increase) / Decrease in Trade and Other Receivables
117
112
(Increase) / Decrease in Amount due from related companies
2,376
180
Increase / (Decrease) in Trade and other payables
(691)
(238)
Cash Generated from Operations
(1,395)
(4,433)
Interest paid
-
(49)
Income Tax paid
(2,345)
(13,385)
Net Cash generated from / (used in) Operating Activities
(3,740)
(17,868)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Investment in Short Term Investments
(2,414)
15,159
Dividend Received
420
399
Debenture Redeemed
-
5,000
Acquisition of Investments
(12)
-
Loan granted
-
(7,834)
Interest Received
4,073
8,956
Net Cash generated from / (used in) Investing Activities
2,067
21,680
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Re- Purchase of shares/Dividend Paid
-
-
Net Cash flow used in Financing Activities
-
-
Net Increase / (Decrease) in Cash & Cash Equivalents
(1,673)
3,812
Cash & Cash Equivalents at the beginning of the Year
3,699
(113)
Cash & Cash Equivalents at the end of the period
2,026
3,699
Cash & Cash Equivalents at the end of the period
Cash at Bank
2,366
4,520
Cash in Hand
-
-
Bank Overdraft
(340)
(821)
2,026
3,699
YORK ARCADE HOLDINGS PLC
PQ 181
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the Period Ended 31st March, 2022
The interim Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Sri Lanka Accounting Standard - LKAS 34 on
Interim Financial Reporting. These Interim Financial Statements should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2021.
The balances pertaining to the comparative period have been reclassified, where relevant, for better presentation and to be comparable with those of the current period.
No circumstances have arisen since the reporting period, that required adjustments to or disclosures in the financial statements.
The figures in the Financial Statements are provisional and subject to audit.
There has been no significant change in the nature of the contingent liabilities which were disclosed in the audited
financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2021.
6 Directors direct shareholdings as at 31st March, 2022 as follows:
Name of Director
No. of Shares
Mr. S. Shanmugalingam
*195
Mr. Amrit Rajaratnam
30
*Aggregate of 179 fractional shares held in trust consequent to Consolidation of shares in 2018
7
The percentage of shares held
by the public as at 31st March, 2022 was 48.46%
8
The Number of Public Shareholders as at 31.03.2022 were 1,254
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
York Arcade Holdings plc published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 11:42:21 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about YORK ARCADE HOLDINGS PLC
Sales 2021
-
-
-
Net income 2021
7,28 M
0,02 M
0,02 M
Net cash 2021
54,4 M
0,15 M
0,15 M
P/E ratio 2021
14,7x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
110 M
0,30 M
0,30 M
EV / Sales 2020
-
EV / Sales 2021
-
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
73,2%
Chart YORK ARCADE HOLDINGS PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.