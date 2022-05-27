Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. York Arcade Holdings PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YORK.N0000   LK0171N00005

YORK ARCADE HOLDINGS PLC

(YORK.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  05-24
146.00 LKR    0.00%
02/15York Arcade Holdings PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/15YORK ARCADE : Quarterly Financial Statements as at 31.12.2021
PU
2021York Arcade Holdings PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

York Arcade : Quarterly Financial Statements as of 31-03-2022

05/27/2022 | 07:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

YORK ARCADE HOLDINGS PLC

PQ 181

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For The Year Ended

31st March, 2022

YORK ARCADE HOLDINGS PLC

PQ 181

Statement of Financial Position

Un audited

Audited

As at

As at

31.03.2022

31.03.2021

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

ASSETS

Non-Current Assets

Other Financial Assets - Non Current

23,011

23,229

Deferred Tax Asset

897

897

23,908

24,126

Current Assets

Trade and other Receivables

7,800

7,917

Amounts due from Related Companies

84,880

83,092

Short Term Investment

53,343

50,908

Cash & Cash Equivalents

2,366

4,520

148,389

146,437

Total Assets

172,297

170,563

EQUITY & LIABILITIES

Equity

Stated Capital

14,400

14,400

General Reserve

10,000

10,000

Retained Earnings

123,648

119,477

Fair Value Reserve

9,323

9,494

Total Equity

157,371

153,371

Non-Current Liabilities

Deferred Tax Liability

503

503

503

503

Current Liabilities

Trade and Other Payables

763

1,454

Income Tax Payable

13,320

14,414

Bank Overdraft

340

821

Total Current Liabilities

14,423

16,689

Total Liabilities

14,926

17,192

Total Equity and Liabilities

172,297

170,563

Net Assets per Share

209.83

204.49

The Board of Directors is responsible for Preparation and Presentation of these Financial Statements.

(Sgd.)

(Sgd.)

S.D.R. Arudpragasam

S. Shanmugalingam

Director

Director

26.05.2022

YORK ARCADE HOLDINGS PLC

PQ 181

Statement Of Comprehensive Income

Un audited

Un audited

Un audited

Audited

Quarter

Quarter

Variance

Year

Year

Variance

ended

ended

( + / - )

%

ended

ended

( + / - )

%

31.03.2022

31.03.2021

31.03.2022

31.03.2021

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Revenue

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Direct Cost

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Gross Profit

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other Income

370

2,558

-

86

420

2,589

-

84

Administration Expenses

(695)

(1,351)

+

49

(3,197)

(4,488)

+

29

Net Finance Income / (Cost)

1,966

4,008

-

51

8,199

10,811

-

24

Profit before Income Tax

1,641

5,215

-

69

5,422

8,912

-

39

Income Tax

(332)

(740)

+

55

(1,251)

(1,627)

+

23

Profit for the period

1,309

4,475

-

71

4,171

7,285

-

43

Fair Value Gain (Loss) From

Available for sale Financial Assets

(5,380)

307

-

1,852

(171)

3,099

-

106

Tax on other Comprehensive Income Available for

-

-

-

sale financial asset-reclassified to profit & Loss

-

(1)

-

Total Comprehensive Income For the Period

(4,071)

4,782

-

185

4,000

10,383

-

61

Earnings / (Deficit) per share (Rs.)

1.75

5.97

5.56

9.71

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Stated

General

Retained

Fair Value

Total

Capital

Reserve

Earnings

Reserve

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Balance as at 01st April 2020

14,400

10,000

112,192

6,395

142,987

Net Profit / (Loss) for the period

-

-

7,285

-

7,285

Other Comprehensive Income

-

-

-

3,099

3,099

Balance as at 31st March, 2021

14,400

10,000

119,477

9,494

153,371

Balance as at 01st April 2021

14,400

10,000

119,477

9,494

153,371

Net Profit / (Loss) for the period

-

4,171

4,171

Other Comprehensive Income

-

-

(171)

(171)

Balance as at 31st March,2022

14,400

10,000

123,648

9,323

157,371

YORK ARCADE HOLDINGS PLC

PQ 181

Un audited

Audited

Year

Year

ended

ended

31.03.2022

31.03.2021

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Profit before Income Tax

5,422

8,912

Adjustments for :

Interest Income

(8,199)

(10,860)

Interest Expense

-

49

Impairment reversal of financial assets measured at amortised cost

-

(2,189)

Dividend Income

(420)

(399)

Profit before Working Capital Changes

(3,197)

(4,487)

(Increase) / Decrease in Trade and Other Receivables

117

112

(Increase) / Decrease in Amount due from related companies

2,376

180

Increase / (Decrease) in Trade and other payables

(691)

(238)

Cash Generated from Operations

(1,395)

(4,433)

Interest paid

-

(49)

Income Tax paid

(2,345)

(13,385)

Net Cash generated from / (used in) Operating Activities

(3,740)

(17,868)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Investment in Short Term Investments

(2,414)

15,159

Dividend Received

420

399

Debenture Redeemed

-

5,000

Acquisition of Investments

(12)

-

Loan granted

-

(7,834)

Interest Received

4,073

8,956

Net Cash generated from / (used in) Investing Activities

2,067

21,680

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Re- Purchase of shares/Dividend Paid

-

-

Net Cash flow used in Financing Activities

-

-

Net Increase / (Decrease) in Cash & Cash Equivalents

(1,673)

3,812

Cash & Cash Equivalents at the beginning of the Year

3,699

(113)

Cash & Cash Equivalents at the end of the period

2,026

3,699

Cash & Cash Equivalents at the end of the period

Cash at Bank

2,366

4,520

Cash in Hand

-

-

Bank Overdraft

(340)

(821)

2,026

3,699

YORK ARCADE HOLDINGS PLC

PQ 181

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the Period Ended 31st March, 2022

The interim Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Sri Lanka Accounting Standard - LKAS 34 on

  1. Interim Financial Reporting. These Interim Financial Statements should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2021.
  2. The balances pertaining to the comparative period have been reclassified, where relevant, for better presentation and to be comparable with those of the current period.
  3. No circumstances have arisen since the reporting period, that required adjustments to or disclosures in the financial statements.
  4. The figures in the Financial Statements are provisional and subject to audit.
  5. There has been no significant change in the nature of the contingent liabilities which were disclosed in the audited

financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2021.

6 Directors direct shareholdings as at 31st March, 2022 as follows:

Name of Director

No. of Shares

Mr. S. Shanmugalingam

*195

Mr. Amrit Rajaratnam

30

*Aggregate of 179 fractional shares held in trust consequent to Consolidation of shares in 2018

7

The percentage of shares held

by the public as at 31st March, 2022 was 48.46%

8

The Number of Public Shareholders as at 31.03.2022 were 1,254

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

York Arcade Holdings plc published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 11:42:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YORK ARCADE HOLDINGS PLC
02/15York Arcade Holdings PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
02/15YORK ARCADE : Quarterly Financial Statements as at 31.12.2021
PU
2021York Arcade Holdings PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months..
CI
2021York Arcade Holdings plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, ..
CI
2021York Arcade Holdings plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 202..
CI
2021York Arcade Holdings plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended December ..
CI
2021Sri Lankan shares end lower as financials, consumer stocks weigh
RE
2020York Arcade Holdings PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Septembe..
CI
2020York Arcade Holdings plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
2020York Arcade Holdings plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended December ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 7,28 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net cash 2021 54,4 M 0,15 M 0,15 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 110 M 0,30 M 0,30 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,2%
Chart YORK ARCADE HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
York Arcade Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alagarajah Rajaratnam Non-Executive Chairman
Deshabandu Ajit Mahendra de Silva Jayaratne Independent Non-Executive Director
Thedchanamurti Theyagamurti Independent Non-Executive Director
Shanthikumar Nimal Placidus Palihena Independent Non-Executive Director
Ganegodage Dhamitha Vaamaka Perera Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YORK ARCADE HOLDINGS PLC-30.64%0
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG-8.33%3 268
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED-2.28%3 091
ENTRA ASA-27.38%2 744
HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)-2.51%2 702
CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP-10.34%1 445