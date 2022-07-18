Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. York Timber Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YRK   ZAE000133450

YORK TIMBER HOLDINGS LIMITED

(YRK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-14
2.470 ZAR    0.00%
York Timber : Appointment of non-executive directors

07/18/2022 | 04:04am EDT
York Timber Holdings Limited Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa (Registration number 1916/004890/06) Share code: YRK

ISIN: ZAE000133450

("York" or the "Company")

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

In compliance with paragraph 3.59 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the board of directors of the Company ("Board") wishes to advise York shareholders that Mr Alton Solomons and Mr Adrian Zetler have been appointed to the Board as non-executive directors, with effect from 15 July 2022.

Mr Solomons is a qualified Chartered Accountant (South Africa) and CFA® Charterholder, with a B.Acc from the University of Stellenbosch. Mr Solomons has served on numerous boards and other governing structures both in the listed and private space, across various industries. Mr Solomons served as chief executive officer of Sanlam Private Equity from January 2012 until January 2019 and is currently Head of Growth Catalyst and Listed Equities at the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa.

Mr Zetler is a qualified Chartered Accountant (South Africa) and CFA® Charterholder. Mr Zetler started his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers Incorporated where he first completed his articles and then spent 2 years as a valuation specialist in their UK corporate finance team. Mr Zetler is currently a partner at A2 Invesment Partners Proprietary Limited. Prior to this, he served as an analyst and portfolio manager at Coronation Fund Managers for 12 years, where he co-managed Coronation's Houseview strategies and the Coronation Industrial Fund.

The Board welcomes Mr Solomons and Mr Zetler and looks forward to their contribution to the Company.

Sabie, Mpumalanga

18 July 2022

Sponsor

One Capital

Disclaimer

York Timber Holdings Limited published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 08:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 1 851 M - -
Net income 2021 140 M - -
Net Debt 2021 438 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,25x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 784 M 46,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,60x
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 5 253
Free-Float 60,9%
Chart YORK TIMBER HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
York Timber Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YORK TIMBER HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gerald Stoltz Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Executive Director
James P. Myers Chairman
Azar Paul Hindelly Jammine Independent Non-Executive Director
Dinga M. Mncube Independent Non-Executive Director
Hetisani Mbanyele-Ntshinga Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YORK TIMBER HOLDINGS LIMITED-34.13%46
UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.-21.35%4 485
ENVIVA INC.-15.54%3 966
CANFOR CORPORATION-23.33%2 316
GREENLAM INDUSTRIES LIMITED1.62%574
GREENALIA, S.A.9.15%386