York Timber : Appointment of non-executive directors

York Timber Holdings Limited Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa (Registration number 1916/004890/06) Share code: YRK

ISIN: ZAE000133450

("York" or the "Company")

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

In compliance with paragraph 3.59 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the board of directors of the Company ("Board") wishes to advise York shareholders that Mr Alton Solomons and Mr Adrian Zetler have been appointed to the Board as non-executive directors, with effect from 15 July 2022.

Mr Solomons is a qualified Chartered Accountant (South Africa) and CFA® Charterholder, with a B.Acc from the University of Stellenbosch. Mr Solomons has served on numerous boards and other governing structures both in the listed and private space, across various industries. Mr Solomons served as chief executive officer of Sanlam Private Equity from January 2012 until January 2019 and is currently Head of Growth Catalyst and Listed Equities at the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa.

Mr Zetler is a qualified Chartered Accountant (South Africa) and CFA® Charterholder. Mr Zetler started his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers Incorporated where he first completed his articles and then spent 2 years as a valuation specialist in their UK corporate finance team. Mr Zetler is currently a partner at A2 Invesment Partners Proprietary Limited. Prior to this, he served as an analyst and portfolio manager at Coronation Fund Managers for 12 years, where he co-managed Coronation's Houseview strategies and the Coronation Industrial Fund.

The Board welcomes Mr Solomons and Mr Zetler and looks forward to their contribution to the Company.

Sabie, Mpumalanga

18 July 2022

Sponsor

One Capital