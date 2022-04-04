York Timber : Dealing in securities by an associate of a director of the company

York Timber Holdings Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1916/004890/06) Share code: YRK

ISIN: ZAE000133450 ("York" or the "Company")

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY AN ASSOCIATE OF A DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements ("Listings Requirements"), York shareholders are hereby advised of the following dealing in securities by an associate of a director of the Company.

Name of director: Associate:Nature of transaction: Class of securities: Date of transaction: Number of ordinary shares:Price per ordinary share:Total value of transaction: Transaction completed: Nature and extent of interest:

Clearance received in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the Listings Requirements:

Sabie, Mpumalanga 4 April 2022

Sponsor One CapitalAndré van der Veen

A2 Investment Partners Proprietary Limited ("A2 Investment"), a company of which Mr van der Veen is a director and shareholder

Purchase of shares

Ordinary shares

1 April 2022 5 866 673 (of which 3 911 115 ordinary shares were allocated to Peresec Prime Brokers Proprietary Limited, which shares are controlled by A2 Investment)

Various different trades with the following price information:

- volume weighted average price of R3.1995;

- highest price of R3.20; and

- lowest price of R3.10

R18 770 420.26 On-market Indirect beneficial

Yes