York Timber : Trading statement and trading update

York Timber Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1916/004890/06)

Share code: YRK

ISIN: ZAE000133450

("York" or the "Company")

TRADING STATEMENT AND TRADING UPDATE

York is in the process of finalising its results for the six months ended 31 December 2021 for release on or about 28 March 2022.

In terms of paragraph 3.4(b) of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, companies are required to publish a trading statement as soon as they are satisfied that a reasonable degree of certainty exists that the financial results for the period to be reported upon next will differ by at least 20% from the previous corresponding period.

Shareholders are advised that, for the six month period ended

31 December 2021:

earnings per share ("EPS") is expected to increase from

cents to between 18.33 cents and 18.98 cents, being an increase of between 45% and 51%; and

headline earnings per share is expected to increase from

cents to be between 18.46 cents and 19.11 cents, being an increase of between 45% and 51%.



Furthermore, Shareholders are advised that: