York Timber : Trading statement and trading update

York Timber Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1916/004890/06)
Share code: YRK
ISIN: ZAE000133450
("York" or the "Company")
TRADING STATEMENT AND TRADING UPDATE
York is in the process of finalising its results for the six months ended 31 December 2021 for release on or about 28 March 2022.
In terms of paragraph 3.4(b) of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, companies are required to publish a trading statement as soon as they are satisfied that a reasonable degree of certainty exists that the financial results for the period to be reported upon next will differ by at least 20% from the previous corresponding period.
Shareholders are advised that, for the six month period ended
31 December 2021:
earnings per share ("EPS") is expected to increase from
cents to between 18.33 cents and 18.98 cents, being an increase of between 45% and 51%; and
headline earnings per share is expected to increase from
cents to be between 18.46 cents and 19.11 cents, being an increase of between 45% and 51%.
Furthermore, Shareholders are advised that:
Core earnings per share (based on EPS attributable to ordinary shareholders less the fair value adjustment to the biological assets, net of tax) is expected to decrease from 22.79 cents to between 11.04 cents and 12.19 cents.
Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, amortisation and fair value adjustments on plantation biological assets is expected to be between 24% and 29% lower than that reported in the previous comparative period of R173 million.
Cash generated from operations is expected to be between 37% and 42% lower than the R199 million reported in the previous comparative period.