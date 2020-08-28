Log in
Yorkey Optical International Cayman : Overseas Regulatory Announcement

08/28/2020 | 05:28am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YORKEY OPTICAL INTERNATIONAL (CAYMAN) LTD.

精熙國際（開曼）有限公司*

Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability

Stock Code2788

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section.

By order of the Board

YORKEY OPTICAL INTERNATIONAL (CAYMAN) LTD.

Kurihara Toshihiko

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 28 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely, Mr. Lai I-Jen and Mr. Kurihara Toshihiko; one non-executive Director, namely, Ms. Wu Shu-Ping, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Wang Yi-Chi, Mr. Lin Meng-Tsung and Mr. Liu Wei-Li.

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Yorkey Optical International (Cayman) Ltd. published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 09:27:06 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 60,9 M - -
Net income 2019 5,04 M - -
Net cash 2019 81,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 16,5x
Yield 2019 5,57%
Capitalization 59,2 M 59,1 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,35x
EV / Sales 2019 0,03x
Nbr of Employees 1 390
Free-Float 35,9%
Chart YORKEY OPTICAL INTERNATIONAL (CAYMAN) LTD.
Duration : Period :
Yorkey Optical International (Cayman) Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Toshihiko Kurihara Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yi Jen Lai Chairman
Li Li Liang Senior Manager-Group Finance Department
Shu Pin Wu Non-Executive Director
Yi-Chi Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YORKEY OPTICAL INTERNATIONAL (CAYMAN) LTD.-29.11%59
HEXAGON AB17.68%26 277
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED12.78%25 522
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-11.79%16 793
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.54%14 789
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-7.19%11 857
