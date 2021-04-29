Yorkey Optical International Cayman : PROXY FORM FOR USE BY SHAREHOLDERS AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

YORKEY OPTICAL INTERNATIONAL (CAYMAN) LTD.

精 熙 國際 (開曼 )有 限公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2788)

PROXY FORM FOR USE BY SHAREHOLDERS AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF YORKEY OPTICAL INTERNATIONAL (CAYMAN) LTD. TO BE HELD AT 21/F-7, NO. 282, SHIZHENG NORTH 2ND ROAD, XITUN DISTRICT, TAICHUNG CITY,

TAIWAN AS THE PRINCIPAL PLACE OF MEETING ("PRINCIPAL MEETING PLACE") AND ELECTRONIC FACILITIES FOR ACCESSING TO THE PRINCIPAL MEETING PLACE WILL BE MADE AVAILABLE AT ATLASPACE (HONG KONG) LIMITED, 16/F, TOWER 5, THE GATEWAY, HARBOUR CITY, TSIM SHA TSUI, KOWLOON, HONG KONG AS A MEETING LOCATION ON WEDNESDAY, 23RD JUNE 2021 AT 11:00 A.M. (THE

"MEETING") (AND AT ANY POSTPONEMENT OR ADJOURNMENT THEREOF)

I/Wenote 1 (name) of (address) being the registered holder(s) of note 2 shares of HK$0.01 each in the capital of Yorkey Optical International (Cayman) Ltd. (the "Company") HEREBY APPOINT note 3 (name) of (address)

or failing him, the chairman of the Meeting (the "Chairman") as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us on my/our behalf at the Meeting (and at any postponement or adjournment thereof), and to exercise all rights conferred on my/our proxy under law, regulation and the articles of association of the Company in respect of the resolutions set out in the notice of the Meeting as indicated below, and if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks

fitnote 4.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS FOR(Note 4) AGAINST(Note 4)

To approve the Sale Framework Agreement (2022) entered into between the Company (for itself and on behalf of its subsidiaries) and Asia Optical Co. Inc. (for itself and on behalf of its subsidiaries), the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the proposed annual caps) and the execution of the same and to approve, confirm and ratify any other documents and actions taken in connection therewith by any Director. To approve the Processing Framework Agreement (2022) entered into between the Company (for itself and on behalf of its subsidiaries) and Asia Optical Co. Inc. (for itself and on behalf of its subsidiaries), the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the proposed annual caps) and the execution of the same and to approve, confirm and ratify any other documents and actions taken in connection therewith by any Director. To approve the Lease Agreement (Sintai)(2022) entered into between Dongguan Yorkey Optical Machinery Components Ltd.* and Dongguan Sintai Optical Co., Ltd.*, the transactions contemplated thereunder and the estimated value of the right-of-use assets under Lease Agreement (Sintai) (2022) and the execution of the same and to approve, confirm and ratify any other documents and actions taken in connection therewith by any Director.

Dated this day of 2021 Signature(Note 5):

Notes:

Full name(s) and address(es) must be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS . Please insert the number of shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s) to which this form of proxy is to be related. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s). Please insert the name and address of the proxy desired. If no name is inserted, the Chairman will act as your proxy. A member entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting may appoint one or more proxies to attend and, in the event of a poll, vote on his/her behalf provided if more than one proxy is appointed, the appointment shall specify the number of shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS PROXY FORM MUST BE

INITIALLED BY THE PERSON(S) WHO SIGN(S) IT. Please indicate with a " " in the appropriate box beside each of the resolutions how you wish the proxy to vote on your behalf. If the form is returned duly signed, but without any indication, the proxy will vote for or against the resolution, or will abstain, at the proxy's discretion. This proxy form must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be executed either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney or any other person duly authorized in writing. In the case of joint registered holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote whether in person or by proxy will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders. For this purpose, seniority is determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holders. In order to be valid, this form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy of such power of attorney (such certification to be made by either a notary public or a solicitor qualified to practise in Hong Kong), must be deposited at the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Meeting (i.e. 11:00 a.m. on Monday, 21st June 2021) or postponed or adjourned meeting (as the case may be). The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the Meeting in person to represent you. Completion and return of this proxy form will not preclude you from attending in person and voting in person at the Meeting or any postponement or adjournment thereof if you so wish.

In such event, this form of proxy will be deemed to have been revoked. The Company reserves the right (at its absolute discretion) to treat any proxy form which has been incorrectly completed in same manner which is not material as being valid.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis and is for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the Meeting of the Company (the "Purposes"). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorized by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be made in writing by mail addressed to the Company/Tricor Investor Services Limited at the above address.