Long-Term Business Development As a Driving Force behind the Era of Electrification By around 2040, the global automotive industry is expected to see various countries strengthen environmental regulations to realize a decarbonized society. This could lead to EVs accounting for half or more of the automobile market. Moreover, as Mobility as a Service (MaaS) gains momentum, we can expect a transition from individual "ownership" of vehicles to an era of collective "sharing." Amid these impending environmental shifts, we identify opportunities in two key domains: "increas- ingly sophisticated technological requirements such as weight reduction and addressing issues of sound and vibration" and "the growing prevalence of EV-related components." These developments open doors for us to explore new avenues beyond our established domains. Conversely, potential threats include "the likelihood of a decrease in automotive production volume" and "changes in the structure of the automotive industry, such as a shift from vertical integration to horizontal specialization." Even as EVs become more prevalent, automobile suspensions will remain essential, and the expectations for strength and ride comfort will evolve to more advanced levels. In addition, given the essential role of experience and a track record in manufacturing to shape the core performance of automobiles, we expect a growing reliance on specialized suspension manufacturers for development as automakers grapple with the challenges posed by CASE (connected, autonomous, shared, electric) technologies. We contribute to our customers' vehicle development not just as a manufacturing entity but also as a participant in upstream processes such as automakers' vehicle conceptualization by leveraging our accumulated data and expertise. Furthermore, guided by the "Yorozu Production Way (YPW)," which defines our approach and vision for manufac- turing, we pursue standardization of all production equipment, dies, and all procedures to ensure safe and stable production with uniform quality world-

wide. We are dedicated to further enhancing our strengths and focusing on technology development, including ongoing patent acquisitions, to establish an overwhelming competitive edge. By doing so, we aim to strengthen our presence as a pivotal player supporting the automotive industry in the forthcoming era of electrification. Prospects for the Next Medium-Term Business Plan Broadening Management Scope through Enhanced ESG Management and Creation of a Collaboration System To enhance corporate value in the advancing electrified society, we aim to strengthen ESG management while also building a collaboration system encompassing joint development projects to bolster new technologies and methods that drive growth. By promoting new initiatives in collaboration with business partners based on our in-house technological development, we will achieve an expansive management approach that is resilient to environmental changes. While addressing the aforementioned threats, we are committed to pursuing multiple opportunities by following four Company-wide measures: "Step up the technology of applying ultra-high-tensile materials (980 MPa)," "Develop new items for automotive parts," "Develop new items from new materials," and "Go into the non-automotive parts business." At the core of these endeavors lies the deepening of ESG management. I believe that further advancing harmony with nature, boosting employee engagement, and fostering strong governance are indispensable for achieving sustained growth. In terms of the environment, we completed the transition to 100% green energy for the electricity consumption of four domestic facilities (Yorozu Oita, headquarters, Shonai Yorozu, and Yorozu Engineering) by fiscal 2022, and will continue to progressively transition existing global factories to green energy based on our plan. With a sense of pride as a leading company in carbon neutrality, we

will continue to dedicate company-wide efforts toward this goal. In our human resources strategy, we have shifted our focus from "workstyle reform" to "employee engagement reform." My goal is for every individual to experience the desire to work with us for his/her entire career and feel proud to be a part of our com- pany. While embracing diversity, we will leverage the talent management system to gain a holistic view of our human resources portfolio and establish a human resources strategy that aligns with our business strategy. To strengthen governance, we will ensure proper opportunities for the involvement and advice of independent outside directors. We will also aim to further enhance the transparency and objectivity of decision-making processes within the Board of Directors. In fiscal 2022, we assessed the effectiveness of the Board of Directors through an evaluation by a third-party institution. Moving ahead, we will identify areas for improvement, consider appropriate measures, and put them into action. To All Stakeholders Toward a 100-Year-Old Company That Continues to Develop on the Dual Wheels of Social Contribution and Growth Strategy As stated in our Corporate Philosophy, "Our primary mission is to contribute to society by continually striving to deliver technological innovation and create products that are beneficial to people." We have persevered and thrived because of our ability to contribute to society through manufacturing that others cannot emulate, and I am confident that we can continue along this path of sustained growth. Our commitment remains unwavering-to continue supporting the automotive industry by providing suspensions of exceptional quality, recognized for their reliability and safety, throughout the world. When considering the current landscape, I sense various uncertainties, such as the rise in geopolitical risks, supply-demand tensions for raw materials, and surging energy prices. However, from a long-term