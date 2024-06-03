・Both sales and profits increased and the increase in operating income was 1.4 times YonY, thanks to a rise in sales and streamlining efforts.

・Net income fell short due to an impairment loss of 11.8 billion yen related to Chinese market. ・Our financial standing remains stable, supported by properly-plannedfundraising strategies.

FY2024 Forecast

・Under the current market trend, consistent production volume at major customers YonY is expected. ・Streamlining efforts will contribute to consistent operating income YonY despite of YSMC* launch costs.

・As we embark on the first year of the new medium-termbusiness plan, we are determined to achieve targets.

* YSMC stands for Yorozu Sustainable Manufacturing Center.

Shareholder Return

・Dividend per share paid at the end of FY2023: 17 yen (+2 yen from the previous announcement)

・Annual Dividend per share paid in FY2023: 30 yen (+5 yen from FY2022)

・Annual Dividend per share planned in FY2024: 31 yen with a dividend payout ratio of 72.0%