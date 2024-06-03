FY2023 Financial Results

Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market (Securities Code: 7294)

Tsutomu Hiranaka

President & COO

Note:

This is an internal English translation of the Report originally issued in Japanese, created for the convenience of English-speaking readers.

In case of any discrepancies, the Japanese version will take precedence.

Contents

. Financial Summary

. FY2023 Results

. FY2024 Forecast

. New Medium-Term Business Plan . Shareholder Return

(Explained in the new medium-term business plan)

1

. Financial Summary

Financial Summary

FY2023 Results

2

Both sales and profits increased and the increase in operating income was 1.4 times YonY, thanks to a rise in sales and streamlining efforts.

Net income fell short due to an impairment loss of 11.8 billion yen related to Chinese market.Our financial standing remains stable, supported by properly-plannedfundraising strategies.

FY2024 Forecast

Under the current market trend, consistent production volume at major customers YonY is expected.Streamlining efforts will contribute to consistent operating income YonY despite of YSMC* launch costs.

As we embark on the first year of the new medium-termbusiness plan, we are determined to achieve targets.

* YSMC stands for Yorozu Sustainable Manufacturing Center.

Shareholder Return

Dividend per share paid at the end of FY2023: 17 yen (+2 yen from the previous announcement)

Annual Dividend per share paid in FY2023: 30 yen (+5 yen from FY2022)

Annual Dividend per share planned in FY2024: 31 yen with a dividend payout ratio of 72.0%

3

. FY2023 Results

4

FY2023 Consolidated Financial Summary (Year-on-Year)

Million yen

FY2022

FY2023

Year-on-Year

FY2023

Against Latest

Latest Forecast*2

Forecast

Sales

160,560

181,468

+13.0%

181,000

+0.3%

Operating Income

3,088

4,459

+44.4%

3,200

+39.3%

Ordinary Income

2,992

4,517

+51.0%

3,200

+41.2%

Net Income*1

1,422

(3,926)

--

(6,500)

--

*1

Net income attributable to parent company shareholders *2 Estimated figures as of March 22, 2024

FY2022

FY2023

Difference

Percentage

A

B

B-A

of Change

Net Income per Share

59.00 yen

(162.07) yen

(221.07) yen

--

Exchange Rate Applied

131.62 yen/$

140.66 yen/$

+9.04 yen/$

+6.9%

  • Sales increased attributed to positive impact of higher steel prices and weakening of yen, in addition to market recovery.
  • Operating income witnessed growth thanks to the recovery in production volume in Japan and the Americas as well as suppressed fixed costs.
  • Ordinary income increased as a result of the rise in operating income.
  • Net income experienced a decline due to an impairment loss incurred by consolidated subsidiaries.

5

Consolidated Sales by Customer (FY2022 vs. FY2023)

200,000

181,468

160,560

150,000

Toyota

Toyota

Honda

Honda

100,000

Nissan

50,000

Nissan

0

FY2022 actual

FY2023 actual

Million yen

Customer

FY2022

(%)

FY2023

(%)

Nissan Gr.*

98,112

61.1%

119,142

65.7%

+3,459

Honda Gr.

25,234

15.7%

21,628

11.9%

+26.7％）

Toyota Gr.

12,949

8.1%

16,408

9.0%

-3,606

Isuzu Gr.

7,814

4.9%

8,181

4.5%

-14.3％）

Mazda

3,498

2.2%

4,024

2.2%

+21,030

VW

2,391

1.5%

3,040

1.7%

+21.4％）

Kubota

2,626

1.6%

2,597

1.4%

Mercedes Benz

2,386

1.5%

2,088

1.2%

Suzuki

2,319

1.4%

1,763

1.0%

Subaru

1,418

0.9%

1,722

0.9%

Others

1,813

1.1%

875

0.5%

Total

160,560

100.00%

181,468

100.00%

* Includes sales to Renault and Mitsubishi

Sales from numerous customers showed a YonY increase. Notable growth was observed from Nissan & Toyota.

6

Analysis of Impact on Consolidated Operating Income (FY2022 vs. FY2023)

Million yen

701

Dies and

2,023 equipment

Streamlining and recovery

2,827

Sales

increase

Expenses for further growth

1,400

Decreased

units in China

Transient

1,567

effect in

FY2022

632

Others

581

4,459

3,088

Operating income

(+1,371

FY2022 results

FY2023 results

Operating income has seen an increase, benefiting from a rise in sales, steady

accumulation of streamlining efforts, and recovery of energy costs, etc.

7

Sales and Operating Income by Region Before Consolidation Adjustment (FY2022 vs. FY2023)

Sales

Japan

The Americas

Asia

Million yen

+16,725

+19,379

(9,895)

Difference

% of Change

120,000

+32.9

+33.3

(16.7)

80,000

67,622

77,633

58,254

59,252

50,897

49,357

40,000

0

Operating

+3,895

(177)

(83)

Income

+170.5

--

(5.1)

8,000

6,180

4,000

2,285

1,622

1,539

0

(4,000)

(1,152)

(1,329)

FY2022

FY2023

FY2022

FY2023

FY2022

FY2023

Japan: Sales and profits increased, driven by the rise in production in core business and dies & equipment, alongside effective cost recovery offsetting the hike in costs.

The Americas: A rise in production and favorable FX rates increased sales while profits dropped due to new model launch costs.

Asia: We faced challenges with a decline in both sales and profits due to a decrease in production volume.

8

Financial Standing for the Year Ended March 31, 2024

(Million yen

Mar. 31, 2023 A

Mar. 31, 2024 B

Difference (B-A)

Net Worth

63,630

66,070

2,440

3.8%

Equity Ratio

45.0%

46.4%

--

--

Interest-bearing Debt

D/E

0.52

32,835

0.51

33,389

554

1.7%

ratio

Net Interest-bearing Debt

Net D/E

0.14

9,217

0.17

11,102

1,885

20.5%

ratio

Total Assets

141,511

142,257

746

0.5%

(Million yen

FY2022

FY2023

Difference (B-A)

Full Term A

Full Term B

Cash Flow from Operating

2,924

12,531

9,607

328.6%

Activities

Cash Flow from Investing

(5,164)

(11,851)

(6,687)

--

Activities

Cash Flow from Financing

(4,819)

(1,741)

3,078

--

Activities

D/E ratio remains stable based on the properly-planned fund raising.

9

(Reference) Consolidated Balance Sheet Summary for the Year Ended March 31, 2024

Cash & bank deposit

(1,330)

Million yen

Mar. 31, 2023

Mar. 31, 2024

Difference

Notes & accounts receivable

4,583

A

B

B-A

Inventories

(1,555)

Current Assets

72,582

75,373

2,791

Other current assets

771

Tangible fixed assets

(4,515)

Fixed Assets

68,928

66,884

(2,044)

Investments and other assets

2,448

Total Assets

141,511

142,257

746

Notes and accounts payable

647

Electronically recorded

404

obligations

Current Liabilities

44,393

49,815

5,422

Short-term debts

7,621

Fixed Liabilities

19,677

16,949

(2,728)

Long-term debts due within 1

(2,875)

year

Total Liabilities

64,071

66,764

2,693

Others

(604)

Shareholders' Equity

62,961

58,394

(4,567)

Long-term debts

(3,599)

Other Accumulated

Others

923

668

7,676

7,008

Net income

(3,926)

Comprehensive Income

Dividend payment

(749)

Non-controlling Interest,

13,809

9,421

(4,388)

Other securities valuation

etc.

1,658

difference

Total Net Assets

77,439

75,493

(1,946)

Foreign currency translation

5,161

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

adjustment

141,511

142,257

746

10

. FY2024 Forecast

11

Consolidated Financial Forecast Summary for FY2024

Million yen

FY2023

Sales

FY2024

Sales

Difference

Percentage

Actual A

Ratio

Forecast B

Ratio

B-A

of Change

Sales

181,468

100.0%

180,000

100.0%

(1,468)

(0.8)%

Operating Income

4,459

2.5%

4,500

2.5%

+41

+0.9%

Ordinary Income

4,517

2.5%

2,750

1.5%

(1,767)

(39.1)%

Net Income*1

(3,926)

--

1,050

0.6%

+4,976

--

*1 Net income attributable to the parent's shareholders

FY2023 Actual

FY2024 Forecast

Difference

Percentage

A

B

B-A

of Change

Net Income per Share

(162.07) yen

43.04 yen

205.11 yen

---

Exchange Rate Applied

140.66 yen/$

140.00 yen/$

(0.66) yen/$

(0.5)%

  • Sales will remain stable YonY, given the non-transparent market environment.
  • Operating income will remain at the same level YonY despite YSMC launch costs.

12

Consolidated Sales by Customer (FY2023 Results vs. FY2024 Forecast)

200,000

181,468

180,000

160,000

Honda

Honda

120,000

Toyota

Toyota

80,000

Nissan

Nissan

40,000

0

FY2023 actual

FY2024 forecast

Million yen

Customer

FY2023

(%)

FY2024

(%)

Nissan Gr.*

119,142

65.7%

116,450

64.7%

Toyota Gr.

16,408

9.0%

21,796

12.1%

-1,390

-6.4％）

Honda Gr.

21,628

11.9%

20,238

11.2%

Isuzu

8,181

4.5%

5,010

2.8%

+5,388

+32.8％）

Mazda

4,024

2.2%

4,410

2.5%

VW

3,040

1.7%

3,559

2.0%

-2,692

-2.3％）

Kubota

2,597

1.4%

2,430

1.4%

Mercedes Benz

2,088

1.2%

1,915

1.1%

Suzuki

1,763

1.0%

1,715

0.9%

Subaru

1,722

0.9%

1,641

0.9%

Others

875

0.5%

836

0.4%

Total

181,468

100.00%

180,000

100.00%

*Includes sales to Renault and Mitsubishi

Notable growth is expected in sales to Toyota.

13

Analysis of Impact on Consolidated Operating Income (FY2023 Results vs. FY2024 Forecast)

Million yen

YSMC

launch costs

4,459

75

1,648

2,112

Dies and

Decreased

equipment, etc.

units in China

818

320 Streamlining

efforts

Sales

increase

4,500

Operating income (+41

FY2023 results

FY2024 forecast

Operating income will remain stable YonY with steady accumulation of streamlining efforts and recovery of energy costs, etc.

14

Sales and Operating Income by Region Before Consolidation Adjustment

(FY2023 Results vs. FY2024 Forecast)

Sales

Japan

The Americas

Asia

Million yen

(6,216)

+7,374

(7,796)

Difference

120,000

(9.2)

+9.5

(15.8)

% of Change

80,000

67,622

77,633

85,007

61,406

49,357

41,561

40,000

0

Operating

(3,683)

+1,661

(439)

Income

(59.6)

--

(28.5)

8,000

6,180

4,000

2,497

1,539

1,100

332

0

(1,329)

(4,000)

FY2023

FY2024

FY2023

FY2024

FY2023

FY2024

  • Japan: A decline in both sales and profits is expected due to a drop in sales of dies & equipment and YSMC launch costs.
  • The Americas: A rise in both sales and profits is expected thanks to an increase in production volume.
  • Asia: A decline in both sales and profits is expected due to a decrease in production volume.

15

Capital Investment and Depreciation

25,000

20,000

15,000

10,000

5,000

0

Million yen

Capital Investment by Region

Japan

The Americas

Asia

15,179

12,931

7,219

6,997

3,367

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

Depreciation by Region

Japan

The Americas

Asia

10,246

9,880

9,814

8,903

8,165

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

16

. New Medium-Term Business Plan

Becoming the "Company of preferred choice" for all stakeholders

17

Agenda

1. Review of the Previous Medium-Term Business Plan

YSP2023-YorozuSustainability Plan 2023

2. New Medium-Term Business Plan

YSP2026-YorozuSustainability Plan 2026

  1. What We Aim to Be and Management Policy
  2. Performance Targets
  3. Basic Policy and Key Strategies

18

1. Review of the Previous Medium-Term Business Plan

YSP2023

19

