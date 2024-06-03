FY2023 Financial Results
Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market (Securities Code: 7294)
Tsutomu Hiranaka
President & COO
Note:
This is an internal English translation of the Report originally issued in Japanese, created for the convenience of English-speaking readers.
In case of any discrepancies, the Japanese version will take precedence.
Contents
Ⅰ . Financial Summary
Ⅱ. FY2023 Results
Ⅲ. FY2024 Forecast
Ⅳ. New Medium-Term Business Plan Ⅴ. Shareholder Return
(Explained in the new medium-term business plan)
Ⅰ . Financial Summary
Financial Summary
FY2023 Results
・Both sales and profits increased and the increase in operating income was 1.4 times YonY, thanks to a rise in sales and streamlining efforts.
・Net income fell short due to an impairment loss of 11.8 billion yen related to Chinese market. ・Our financial standing remains stable, supported by properly-plannedfundraising strategies.
FY2024 Forecast
・Under the current market trend, consistent production volume at major customers YonY is expected. ・Streamlining efforts will contribute to consistent operating income YonY despite of YSMC* launch costs.
・As we embark on the first year of the new medium-termbusiness plan, we are determined to achieve targets.
* YSMC stands for Yorozu Sustainable Manufacturing Center.
Shareholder Return
・Dividend per share paid at the end of FY2023: 17 yen (+2 yen from the previous announcement)
・Annual Dividend per share paid in FY2023: 30 yen (+5 yen from FY2022)
・Annual Dividend per share planned in FY2024: 31 yen with a dividend payout ratio of 72.0%
Ⅱ. FY2023 Results
FY2023 Consolidated Financial Summary (Year-on-Year)
Million yen
FY2022
FY2023
Year-on-Year
FY2023
Against Latest
Latest Forecast*2
Forecast
Sales
160,560
181,468
+13.0%
181,000
+0.3%
Operating Income
3,088
4,459
+44.4%
3,200
+39.3%
Ordinary Income
2,992
4,517
+51.0%
3,200
+41.2%
Net Income*1
1,422
(3,926)
--
(6,500)
--
*1
Net income attributable to parent company shareholders *2 Estimated figures as of March 22, 2024
FY2022
FY2023
Difference
Percentage
A
B
B-A
of Change
Net Income per Share
59.00 yen
(162.07) yen
(221.07) yen
--
Exchange Rate Applied
131.62 yen/$
140.66 yen/$
+9.04 yen/$
+6.9%
- Sales increased attributed to positive impact of higher steel prices and weakening of yen, in addition to market recovery.
- Operating income witnessed growth thanks to the recovery in production volume in Japan and the Americas as well as suppressed fixed costs.
- Ordinary income increased as a result of the rise in operating income.
- Net income experienced a decline due to an impairment loss incurred by consolidated subsidiaries.
Consolidated Sales by Customer (FY2022 vs. FY2023)
200,000
181,468
160,560
150,000
Toyota
Toyota
Honda
Honda
100,000
Nissan
50,000
Nissan
0
FY2022 actual
FY2023 actual
Million yen
Customer
FY2022
(%)
FY2023
(%)
Nissan Gr.*
98,112
61.1%
119,142
65.7%
+3,459
Honda Gr.
25,234
15.7%
21,628
11.9%
（+26.7％）
Toyota Gr.
12,949
8.1%
16,408
9.0%
-3,606
Isuzu Gr.
7,814
4.9%
8,181
4.5%
（-14.3％）
Mazda
3,498
2.2%
4,024
2.2%
+21,030
VW
2,391
1.5%
3,040
1.7%
（+21.4％）
Kubota
2,626
1.6%
2,597
1.4%
Mercedes Benz
2,386
1.5%
2,088
1.2%
Suzuki
2,319
1.4%
1,763
1.0%
Subaru
1,418
0.9%
1,722
0.9%
Others
1,813
1.1%
875
0.5%
Total
160,560
100.00%
181,468
100.00%
* Includes sales to Renault and Mitsubishi
Sales from numerous customers showed a YonY increase. Notable growth was observed from Nissan & Toyota.
Analysis of Impact on Consolidated Operating Income (FY2022 vs. FY2023)
Million yen
701
Dies and
2,023 equipment
Streamlining and recovery
2,827
Sales
increase
Expenses for further growth
1,400
Decreased
units in China
Transient
1,567
effect in
FY2022
632
Others
581
4,459
3,088
Operating income
(+1,371）
FY2022 results
FY2023 results
Operating income has seen an increase, benefiting from a rise in sales, steady
accumulation of streamlining efforts, and recovery of energy costs, etc.
Sales and Operating Income by Region Before Consolidation Adjustment (FY2022 vs. FY2023)
◆Sales
Japan
The Americas
Asia
Million yen
+16,725
+19,379
(9,895)
Difference
% of Change
120,000
+32.9％
+33.3％
(16.7)％
80,000
67,622
77,633
58,254
59,252
50,897
49,357
40,000
0
◆Operating
+3,895
(177)
(83)
Income
+170.5％
--％
(5.1)％
8,000
6,180
4,000
2,285
1,622
1,539
0
(4,000)
(1,152)
(1,329)
FY2022
FY2023
FY2022
FY2023
FY2022
FY2023
Japan: Sales and profits increased, driven by the rise in production in core business and dies & equipment, alongside effective cost recovery offsetting the hike in costs.
The Americas: A rise in production and favorable FX rates increased sales while profits dropped due to new model launch costs.
Asia: We faced challenges with a decline in both sales and profits due to a decrease in production volume.
Financial Standing for the Year Ended March 31, 2024
(Million yen）
Mar. 31, 2023 A
Mar. 31, 2024 B
Difference (B-A)
Net Worth
63,630
66,070
2,440
3.8%
Equity Ratio
45.0%
46.4%
--
--
Interest-bearing Debt
D/E
0.52
32,835
0.51
33,389
554
1.7%
ratio
Net Interest-bearing Debt
Net D/E
0.14
9,217
0.17
11,102
1,885
20.5%
ratio
Total Assets
141,511
142,257
746
0.5%
(Million yen）
FY2022
FY2023
Difference (B-A)
Full Term A
Full Term B
Cash Flow from Operating
2,924
12,531
9,607
328.6%
Activities
Cash Flow from Investing
(5,164)
(11,851)
(6,687)
--
Activities
Cash Flow from Financing
(4,819)
(1,741)
3,078
--
Activities
D/E ratio remains stable based on the properly-planned fund raising.
(Reference) Consolidated Balance Sheet Summary for the Year Ended March 31, 2024
Cash & bank deposit
(1,330)
Million yen
Mar. 31, 2023
Mar. 31, 2024
Difference
Notes & accounts receivable
4,583
A
B
B-A
Inventories
(1,555)
Current Assets
72,582
75,373
2,791
Other current assets
771
Tangible fixed assets
(4,515)
Fixed Assets
68,928
66,884
(2,044)
Investments and other assets
2,448
Total Assets
141,511
142,257
746
Notes and accounts payable
647
Electronically recorded
404
obligations
Current Liabilities
44,393
49,815
5,422
Short-term debts
7,621
Fixed Liabilities
19,677
16,949
(2,728)
Long-term debts due within 1
(2,875)
year
Total Liabilities
64,071
66,764
2,693
Others
(604)
Shareholders' Equity
62,961
58,394
(4,567)
Long-term debts
(3,599)
Other Accumulated
Others
923
668
7,676
7,008
Net income
(3,926)
Comprehensive Income
Dividend payment
(749)
Non-controlling Interest,
13,809
9,421
(4,388)
Other securities valuation
etc.
1,658
difference
Total Net Assets
77,439
75,493
(1,946)
Foreign currency translation
5,161
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
adjustment
141,511
142,257
746
Ⅲ. FY2024 Forecast
Consolidated Financial Forecast Summary for FY2024
Million yen
FY2023
Sales
FY2024
Sales
Difference
Percentage
Actual A
Ratio
Forecast B
Ratio
B-A
of Change
Sales
181,468
100.0%
180,000
100.0%
(1,468)
(0.8)%
Operating Income
4,459
2.5%
4,500
2.5%
+41
+0.9%
Ordinary Income
4,517
2.5%
2,750
1.5%
(1,767)
(39.1)%
Net Income*1
(3,926)
--
1,050
0.6%
+4,976
--
*1 Net income attributable to the parent's shareholders
FY2023 Actual
FY2024 Forecast
Difference
Percentage
A
B
B-A
of Change
Net Income per Share
(162.07) yen
43.04 yen
＋205.11 yen
---
Exchange Rate Applied
140.66 yen/$
140.00 yen/$
(0.66) yen/$
(0.5)%
- Sales will remain stable YonY, given the non-transparent market environment.
- Operating income will remain at the same level YonY despite YSMC launch costs.
Consolidated Sales by Customer (FY2023 Results vs. FY2024 Forecast)
200,000
181,468
180,000
160,000
Honda
Honda
120,000
Toyota
Toyota
80,000
Nissan
Nissan
40,000
0
FY2023 actual
FY2024 forecast
Million yen
Customer
FY2023
(%)
FY2024
(%)
Nissan Gr.*
119,142
65.7%
116,450
64.7%
Toyota Gr.
16,408
9.0%
21,796
12.1%
-1,390
（-6.4％）
Honda Gr.
21,628
11.9%
20,238
11.2%
Isuzu
8,181
4.5%
5,010
2.8%
+5,388
（+32.8％）
Mazda
4,024
2.2%
4,410
2.5%
VW
3,040
1.7%
3,559
2.0%
-2,692
（-2.3％）
Kubota
2,597
1.4%
2,430
1.4%
Mercedes Benz
2,088
1.2%
1,915
1.1%
Suzuki
1,763
1.0%
1,715
0.9%
Subaru
1,722
0.9%
1,641
0.9%
Others
875
0.5%
836
0.4%
Total
181,468
100.00%
180,000
100.00%
*Includes sales to Renault and Mitsubishi
Notable growth is expected in sales to Toyota.
Analysis of Impact on Consolidated Operating Income (FY2023 Results vs. FY2024 Forecast)
Million yen
YSMC
launch costs
4,459
75
1,648
2,112
Dies and
Decreased
equipment, etc.
units in China
818
320 Streamlining
efforts
Sales
increase
4,500
Operating income (+41）
FY2023 results
FY2024 forecast
Operating income will remain stable YonY with steady accumulation of streamlining efforts and recovery of energy costs, etc.
Sales and Operating Income by Region Before Consolidation Adjustment
(FY2023 Results vs. FY2024 Forecast)
◆Sales
Japan
The Americas
Asia
Million yen
(6,216)
+7,374
(7,796)
Difference
120,000
(9.2)％
+9.5％
(15.8)％
% of Change
80,000
67,622
77,633
85,007
61,406
49,357
41,561
40,000
0
◆Operating
(3,683)
+1,661
(439)
Income
(59.6)％
--％
(28.5)％
8,000
6,180
4,000
2,497
1,539
1,100
332
0
(1,329)
(4,000)
FY2023
FY2024
FY2023
FY2024
FY2023
FY2024
- Japan: A decline in both sales and profits is expected due to a drop in sales of dies & equipment and YSMC launch costs.
- The Americas: A rise in both sales and profits is expected thanks to an increase in production volume.
- Asia: A decline in both sales and profits is expected due to a decrease in production volume.
Capital Investment and Depreciation
25,000
20,000
15,000
10,000
5,000
0
Million yen
Capital Investment by Region
Japan
The Americas
Asia
15,179
12,931
7,219
6,997
3,367
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY24
Depreciation by Region
Japan
The Americas
Asia
10,246
9,880
9,814
8,903
8,165
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY24
Ⅳ. New Medium-Term Business Plan
Becoming the "Company of preferred choice" for all stakeholders
Agenda
1. Review of the Previous Medium-Term Business Plan
YSP2023-YorozuSustainability Plan 2023
2. New Medium-Term Business Plan
YSP2026-YorozuSustainability Plan 2026
- What We Aim to Be and Management Policy
- Performance Targets
- Basic Policy and Key Strategies
1. Review of the Previous Medium-Term Business Plan
YSP2023
