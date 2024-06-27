Yoshiharu Announces Receipt of Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Late Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

BUENA PARK, CA - June 27, 2024 - Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ: YOSH) ("Yoshiharu" or the "Company"), a California-based restaurant operator specializing in authentic Japanese ramen, has received a notification letter from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff (the "Staff") of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on June 21, 2024, notifying the Company that because it has not yet filed its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 (the "Filing"), Nasdaq has determined that the Company has failed to comply with the filing requirement set forth in Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

Under applicable Nasdaq rules, the Company has up to 60 calendar days to submit a plan to regain compliance. If the plan is accepted, the Staff will grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the Filing's due date, or until December 16, 2024, to regain compliance. If the Staff does not accept the Company's plan, the Company will have an opportunity to appeal that decision before the Hearings Panel.

Yoshiharu's President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board, James Chae commented: "With our recent auditor transition due to unforeseen and uncontrollable circumstances, our team continues to work with our new independent auditor, BCRG Group, to finalize our 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. We remain committed to filing our financial reports with the SEC to maintain the Nasdaq listing requirements."

About Yoshiharu Global Co.

Yoshiharu is a fast-growing restaurant operator and was born out of the idea of introducing the modernized Japanese dining experience to customers all over the world. Specializing in Japanese ramen, Yoshiharu gained recognition as a leading ramen restaurant in Southern California within six months of its 2016 debut and has continued to expand its top-notch restaurant service across the West Coast, currently owning and operating 11 restaurants.

For more information, please visit www.yoshiharuramen.com.

