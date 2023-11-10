This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

International stocks trading in New York closed higher Friday as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 1.4% to 154.47.

The European index added 0.7% to 149.99. The Asian index increased 2.5% to 177.89. The Latin American index rose 1.3% to 201.04, while the emerging-markets index gained 2.4% to 288.87.

Japan's Yoshitsu Co. Ltd. was the biggest leader during the session, jumping 19.2% to 62 cents. Hong Kong-based uCloudlink Group Inc. rose 16.4% to $2.27. DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd., which is based in Korea, rounded out the top three leaders, rising 8.6% to $9.43.

Bionomics Ltd., based in Australia, posted the largest decline, plummeting 23.4% to $1.74, followed by shares of U.K.'s Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC, which fell 19.1% to $4.25. Shares of China-based Fresh2 Group Ltd. tumbled 18.0% to $1.02.

