[Note] The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect, or other forms of damages arising from the translation. This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
June 12, 2024
Dear Shareholders,
Harumi Building, 2-5-9 Kotobashi,
Sumida-ku, Tokyo, 130-0022, Japan
Yoshitsu Co., Ltd.
Representative Director and Director
(Principal Executive Officer)
Mei Kanayama
Notice of the 18th Regular Shareholders' Meeting
We sincerely appreciate your continued support and kind attention. We would like to inform you that our 18th Regular Shareholders' Meeting will be held as scheduled below. We kindly request your attendance at the meeting:
Please note that if you are unable to attend the meeting, you have the option to exercise your voting rights by submitting a written form. We kindly ask you to review the enclosed Shareholders' Meeting Reference Documents and indicate your approval or disapproval of the enclosed voting form. Please ensure the form arrives by Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 4:30 PM.
1.Date and Time: Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 11:00 AM (Registration starts at 10:00 AM)
2.Address: 5th Floor, Harumi Building, 2-5-9 Kotohashi, Sumida-ku, Tokyo, Japan
3.Agenda Items
Report Items:
The matter of the business report for the 18th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) and the financial statements report
Proposal:
Reduction in the amount of capital stock
When attending on the day, we kindly ask that you bring the enclosed notice of convocation, accompanying documents, and reference materials for the shareholders' meeting. Please also submit the enclosed voting rights exercise form to the reception desk at the venue. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated.
1
Shareholders' Meeting Reference Documents
1.Agenda Items and Reference Items
Agenda Item:Reduction in the amount of capital stock
In order to unify the duplicated audits of auditing firms in Japan and the U.S. and to enable the Company to receive subsidies and other programs that are in line with the Company's actual situation, the Company proposes to reduce its capital stock to 99,000,000 yen and increase its capital reserve to 3,561,590,981 yen, pursuant to Article 447, Paragraph1, of the Companies Act.
The schedule for the capital reduction and the contents of the public notice in the official gazette, etc., are as follows.
(1)Schedule for capital reduction
5/21Board of Directors Resolution
6/12Notice of General Meeting of Shareholders
6/12-7/14 Public notice to creditors (Official Gazette + Electronic)
6/27General meeting of shareholders resolution
7/15Reduction of capital takes effect
(2)Proposed contents of public notice
Public notice of reduction of capital stock
The Company has decided to reduce the amount of capital stock by 1,856,786,684 yen to 99,000,000 yen.
All of the 1,856,786,684 yen of capital to be reduced will be designated as additional paid-in capital reserve. The effective date is July 15, 2024, and the resolution of the general meeting of shareholders is scheduled for June 27, 2024. Creditors who object to this decision are requested to file their objections within one month from the day following the publication of this notice.
The disclosure status of the final balance sheet is as follows.
https://www.ystbek.co.jp/ir_financial_results-archive/
June 12, 2024
5-9, Koto-bashi 2-chome, Sumida-ku, Tokyo
Yoshitsu Co.Ltd.
Mei Kanayama, Representative Director
2
Business Report
From April 1, 2023
To March 31, 2024
1.Current status of the Company
(1)Business progress and results
During the fiscal year under review, the global economy recovered as the COVID-19 pandemic subsided at the beginning of the year, economic activity as a whole became more normal, and consumption increased mainly in the United States on the back of rising real wages.
On the other hand, in China, the pace of recovery in production and consumption has been moderate, mainly due to the slump in the real estate market, and the inflation rate has been hovering around 0%, indicating that the economic recovery has stalled.
In Japan, while the corporate sector, including business conditions and profits, has been brisk, this has not been sufficiently linked to wages and investment, and domestic demand has been lacking in strength.
As a result, net sales for the fiscal year under review were 25,615,177,000 yen (up 18.2% year on year), operating income was 305,058,000 yen (down 37.0% year on year), and ordinary income was 397,134,000 yen (up 105.8% year on year).
(2)Status of Funding
jThe Company has established a borrowing line of 7,850,000,000 yen for working capital through syndicated loans managed by MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mizuho Bank, Ltd. The outstanding amount of borrowings executed under this agreement at the end of the fiscal year under review was 7,850,000,000 yen, and the amount of reduction from the previous fiscal year was 200,000,000 yen.
kThe Company has raised funds of 591,625,000 yen mainly for capital investment through the issuance of American Depositary Shares in the NASDAQ market.
lThe Company has raised funds of 200,000,000 yen from Resona Bank to make a parent-child loan of 200,000,000 yen from Resona Marchant Bank Asia Limited (Singapore), a subsidiary of Tokyo Lifestyle Limited (Hong Kong).
(3)Status of Significant Organizational Restructuring
The Company transferred all shares of its subsidiary Kaikakokusai Co., Ltd. on June 30, 2023.
(4)Trend in Assets and Profits/Losses
(thousands of yen)
By Period Segment
FY 15 FY
FY 16 FY
FY 17 FY
FY 18 FY
Sales
23,480,468
25,655,250
21,667,575
25,615,177
Ordinary profit
936,477
486,715
192,962
397,134
Net income
556,209
192,523
884,219
216,417
Net income per share (yen)
5,984
5
24
5
Total assets
12,394,392
14,860,428
22,505,180
21,054,009
Net assets
2,583,847
5,628,047
4,701,910
5,701,950
____________
(Note)Net income per share is calculated based on the total number of shares outstanding at the end of the period.
3
(5)Issues to be Addressed by the Company
The business and financial issues to be addressed by the Company are as follows.
•Improvement and Stabilization of Internal Control System
In order to prevent the recurrence of issues such as the collection of fines associated with inadequacies in consumption tax procedures, the Company has positioned the strengthening of internal control system as a top management issue and will work to build a governance system.
•Restructuring of the business model with an eye toward the post-COVID-19 era
In Japan, the Company will reexamine unprofitable stores and the products handled in the e-commerce business, and in overseas markets, the Company will restructure its business model with a top priority on improving profit margins, such as the development of in-house apps, full-scale expansion into Southeast Asia, and full-scale operation of its overseas warehouses.
The Company will make all-out efforts to overcome the above issues. We look forward to your continued support and encouragement.
(6)Main Business (as of March 31, 2024)
Operation of Drug Store Stores in Japan
Operation and Management of E-Commerce in Japan
Domestic and overseas (including trading) Wholesale
(7)Main Offices and Stores
Head Office
Harumi Building 2-5-9 Kotobashi, Sumida-ku, Tokyo
Saitama Center
3-1-5 Ryutsudanchi, Koshigaya-shi, Saitama
Office of the Subsidiary
Trade Name
Address
Tokyo Lifestyle Limited
Unit11, 12/F., Wing On Plaza, No.62 Mody Road, Tsim Sha Tsui East, Kowloon
____________
(Note)All shares of Kaikakokusai Co., Ltd. were transferred on June 30, 2023, and the Company is not a subsidiary.
The names and addresses of domestic drugstores are as follows:
Store name
Address
Store name
Address
Shinbashi Store Nishikasai Store Yokohama Chinatown Store
Minato-ku, Tokyo
Koshigaya-Ryutsudanchi
Koshigaya-city, Saitama Saitama-city, Saitama Kawaguchi City, Saitama
____________
(Note)The Kameido store and Hakuba store closed in December 1.2023 and March 2024, respectively.
(Note)The Hirai and Kamata stores were switched to franchise stores operated by another company in June 2.2023.
(Note)The Nishi-Kasai store was switched to franchise stores operated by the Company in September 3.2023.
(8)Employees (as of March 31, 2024)
Number of employees
Change from end of
Average age
Average length
113 persons
33 persons
38 years 2 months
3 years 10 months
____________
(Note)The number of employees includes 77 part-time employees.
4
(9)Significant Subsidiaries
Company Name
Address
Capital
Business
Investment
Tokyo Lifestyle Limited
Hong Kong
HK$1,000,000
Wholesale & Retail
100%
____________
(Note)All shares of Kaikakokusai Co., Ltd. were transferred on June 30, 2023.
(10) Major Lenders and Borrowings (as of March 31, 2024)
jCommitment Line Agreement
(thousands of yen)
Borrowings
Outstanding
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
1,550,000
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
1,300,000
Resona Bank, Ltd.
943,396
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
849,056
____________
(Note) 1.The Company has concluded a commitment line agreement with a maximum borrowing amount of 7,850,000,000 yen for stable and efficient procurement of working capital. This agreement is a syndicated loan and consists of cofinancing from a total of 17 banks managed by MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
(Note) 2.Outstanding borrowings at the end of the fiscal year under review under this agreement are 7,850,000,000 yen.
2.Status of shares (as of March 31, 2024)
j
Total number of shares authorized
100,000,000shares
k
Total number of shares issued
42,220,206shares
l
Number of shareholders
6
m
Major shareholders
Shareholder name
Number of
Percentage of
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON
17,565,366 shares
41.60
%
Tokushin Goudou Kaisha
12,975,050 shares
30.73
%
Mei Kanayama
7,216,436 shares
17.09
%
Prometheus Capital Fund
2,063,300 shares
4.89
%
Shintenka Trading Development Co., Ltd.
1,800,000 shares
4.26
%
SHUR Co., Ltd.
600,054 shares
1.43
%
____________
(Note)THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON is a depository receipt company that issues American Depository Receipts (ADR).
3.Matters regarding stock acquisition rights, etc. of the company (as of March 31, 2024)
The total number of stock acquisition rights, etc. at the end of the fiscal year under review is as follows.
(1)1st series stock acquisition rights
jTotal number of stock acquisition rights 300,000
kClass and number of shares to be issued upon exercise of the stock acquisition rights
300,000shares of common stock of the Company represented by the American Depositary Shares in the United States
lAmount to be paid in for the stock acquisition rights
US $0.01 divided by the number of the stock acquisition rights offered
5
mValue of assets to be contributed upon exercise of the stock acquisition rights
(i)US $4.80 per share of common stock
nExercise period of the stock acquisition rights
From July 6, 2022 to January 7, 2027
oCapital stock and capital surplus to be increased upon the issuance of shares upon the exercise of the stock acquisition rights
1.Amount of capital stock to be increased upon the exercise of the stock acquisition rights
The amount shall be 1/2 of the Maximum Amount of Increase in Stated Capital calculated in accordance with Article 17, Paragraph 1 of the Ordinance on Corporate Accounting. Any fraction less than 1 yen arising as a result of the calculation shall be rounded up.
2.Amount of Capital Surplus to be Increased by Exercise of Stock Acquisition Rights
The amount shall be the Maximum Amount of Increase in Stated Capital calculated in accordance with Article 17, Paragraph 1 of the Ordinance on Corporate Accounting less the amount of increase in stated capital.
pAllottee of Stock Acquisition Rights Univest Securities, LLC
(2)2nd Series of Stock Acquisition Rights
jTotal Number of Stock Acquisition Rights 5,970,152
kClass and Number of Shares Subject to Stock Acquisition Rights
5,970,152shares of the Company's common stock represented by American Depositary Shares in the United States
lAmount to be Paid in for Stock Acquisition Rights
No Payment Required
mValue of assets to be contributed upon exercise of stock acquisition rights
(i) US $0.67 per share of common stock
nExercise period of stock acquisition rights
From January 30, 2024 to July 30, 2029
oCapital stock and capital surplus to be increased upon the issuance of shares upon the exercise of stock acquisition rights
1.Amount of capital stock to be increased upon the exercise of stock acquisition rights
The amount shall be 1/2 of the maximum amount of increase in capital stock, etc., calculated in accordance with Article 17, Paragraph 1 of the Rules of Corporate Accounting. Any fraction of less than 1 yen arising as a result of the calculation shall be rounded up.
2.Amount of capital surplus to be increased upon the exercise of stock acquisition rights
The amount shall be the maximum amount of increase in capital stock, etc., calculated in accordance with Article 17, Paragraph 1 of the Rules of Corporate Accounting, less the amount of capital stock to be increased.
6
pAllottees of stock acquisition rights
Assigned to
Number of
LIND GLOBAL FUND II LP
746,269 pieces
S.H.N. FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS LTD
746,269 pieces
L1 CAPITAL GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES MASTER FUND
746,269 pieces
ALTO OPPORTUNITY MASTER FUND,
746,269 pieces
INTRACOASTAL CAPITAL LLC
746,269 pieces
CVI Investments, By: Heights Capital Management, Inc.,
746,269 pieces
Hudson Bay Master Fund Ltd.
746,269 pieces
Empery Asset Master, LTD
414,861 pieces
Empery Tax Efficient, LP
147,466 pieces
Empery Tax Efficient III, LP
183,942 pieces
4.Matters concerning corporate officers (as of March 31, 2024)
(1)Status of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members
Position
Name
Responsibilities and significant concurrent positions
President and Representative Director
Mei Kanayama
President & Chief Executive Officer
Director
Yoichiro Haga
Executive Officer, Administrative Department
Director
Tetsuya Sato
Director, RSK Co., Ltd. Executive Officer, MGB Co., Ltd.
Director
Yoji Takenaka
Lawyer
Auditor
Tadao Iwamatsu
None
Auditor
Keiichi Kimura
Administrative Scrivener Auditor, Palpitoh Co., Ltd.
Auditor
Junji Sato
Director, Seihinkokusai Co., Ltd.
____________
(Note)1.Directors Tetsuya Sato, Yoji Takenaka, are outside directors as stipulated in Article 2, Item 15 of the Companies Act.
2.Corporate Auditors Keiichi Kimura and Junji Sato are outside auditors as stipulated in Article 2, Item 16 of the Companies Act.
3.At the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 30, 2023, Mr. Sen Uehara and Mr. Yukihisa Kitamura resigned as Directors.
(2)Total amount of compensation, etc. of officers for the fiscal year under review
(thousands of yen)
Number of members Number
Total
Total amount by type of compensation
Ward min
Monetary compensation
Performance-linked compensation
Non-monetary compensation
Directors
4
51,300
51,300
-
-
Directors)
(2
)
(7,800
)
(7,800
)
(-
)
(-
)
Corporate Auditors (including Outside Audit & Supervisory
3
9,600
9,600
-
-
Board Members)
(2
)
(3,600
)
(3,600
)
(-
)
(-
)
Total
7
60,900
60,900
-
-
Officers)
(4
)
(11,400
)
(11,400
)
(-
)
(-
)
____________
(Note)1.The maximum amount of compensation for Directors was resolved at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 26, 2021 to be 150,000,000 yen per year.
2.The maximum amount of compensation for Audit & Supervisory Board Members was resolved at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on October 19, 2021 to be 30,000,000 yen per year.
7
5.Accounting Auditor (as of March 31, 2024)
(1)Name
Shine Wing Japan LLC
(2)Amount of Remuneration, etc.
The amount of remuneration, etc. pertaining to the services set forth in Article 2, paragraph (1) of the Certified Public Accountants Act (Act No. 103 of 1948): 10,000,000 yen
The board of company auditors shall calculate the content of the audit plan of the accounting auditor, the status of performance of accounting audit duties and remuneration estimates.
The Company made a judgment of agreement on the remuneration of the accounting auditor after conducting necessary verification on the appropriateness of the grounds, etc.
(3)Policy for Determining the Dismissal and Non-Reappointment of the Accounting Auditor
If there is any impediment to the execution of duties by the Accounting Auditor, and if the Board of Corporate Auditors deems it necessary to do so, the Board of Corporate Auditors will decide the content of proposals regarding the dismissal or non-reappointment of the Accounting Auditor to be submitted to the General Meeting of Shareholders.
6.System to Ensure the Appropriateness of Business Operations (as of March 31, 2024)
(1)System to ensure that the execution of duties by directors and employees complies with laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation
jDirectors of the Company and its subsidiaries shall comply with laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation and promote the establishment of a compliance system.
kDirectors of the Company and its subsidiaries shall develop a compliance system and manage and supervise the status of compliance in order to ensure that employees comply with laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation.
lAudit & Supervisory Board Members shall investigate the status of the compliance system and whether there are any problems under laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation and report to the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors shall periodically review the compliance system and endeavor to identify and improve problems.
mThe Company has established rules concerning whistleblowing and will develop a whistleblowing system to promptly report and consult with directors and employees of the Company and its subsidiaries when they are found to have committed acts that are suspected of violating laws and regulations.
(2)System for the Preservation and Management of Information Related to the Execution of Duties by Directors
jInformation related to the execution of duties by Directors shall be prepared and stored in accordance with laws and regulations and internal rules. It shall also be managed in a manner that is accessible to directors, corporate auditors and accounting auditors as necessary.
kThe status of the preparation, preservation and management of information related to the execution of duties by directors shall be audited by corporate auditors.
8
(3)Regulations and other systems related to the management of risk of loss
jThe Company shall formulate the Basic Regulations on Risk Management as the basis of the risk management system for the entire Group and shall establish a risk management system in accordance with the Regulations. In addition, in the event of an unforeseen event, the Company shall establish a Crisis Management Committee chaired by the President and Representative Director, and shall prepare a system to prevent and minimize the expansion of damage by taking prompt action while receiving advice from corporate lawyers, etc.
kDirectors and employees shall organize the details of the business in charge of risk management in each division, identify, analyze and evaluate inherent risks, consider and implement appropriate measures, and periodically review the status of such risk management.
lCorporate Auditors shall audit the status of risk management in each division and report the results to the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors shall periodically review the risk management system and strive to identify and improve problems.
(4)System to Ensure the Efficient Execution of Duties by Directors
jWith the aim of enhancing corporate value, the Company shall conduct activities to achieve goals based on business plans formulated based on the Corporate Philosophy and manage the progress of such activities.
kAs the basis of the system to ensure the efficient execution of duties by Directors, the Company shall hold regular Board of Directors meetings (once a month) and extraordinary Board of Directors meetings as necessary.
lThe Company shall establish various internal rules, such as rules on division of duties and rules on authority and decision-making authority, to clarify the authority and responsibility of each officer and employee, and to establish a system for the appropriate and efficient execution of duties.
mThe Company shall supervise the establishment and operation of internal control systems at subsidiaries to maintain a balance between the efficient and prompt execution of duties by directors.
(5)System for Ensuring the Appropriateness of Business in the Corporate Group Comprising the Company and Its Subsidiaries
In order to ensure the appropriateness of business in the entire Group, including subsidiaries, the Company shall strive to establish a compliance system for the entire Group.
(6)System relating to employees who assist the duties of Audit & Supervisory Board Members, their independence from Directors, and matters relating to the effectiveness of instructions given to such employees
Employees who assist the duties of Audit & Supervisory Board Members shall be assigned when requested by Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and the approval of the Board of Audit & Supervisory Board Members shall be obtained for the transfer and evaluation of such employees.
(7)System for Directors and employees to report to Audit & Supervisory Board Members, other systems relating to reporting to Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and other systems to ensure that audits by Audit & Supervisory Board Members are conducted effectively
jDirectors and employees of the Company and its subsidiaries shall immediately report to Audit & Supervisory Board Members of the Company if they discover any fact that may cause significant damage to the Company.
kCorporate auditors attend important meetings of the Board of Directors, etc., and receive reports from directors, etc. of the Company and its subsidiaries on the status of the execution of their duties.
9
lCorporate auditors may access important documents related to the execution of business, such as request forms, and request explanations from directors and employees of the Company and its subsidiaries.
mCorporate auditors and representative directors shall hold meetings to exchange opinions on a regular basis to promote mutual communication.
(8)To ensure that persons who report to Corporate Auditors are not treated unfavorably because of their reports System
The Company and its subsidiaries shall prohibit persons who report to Corporate Auditors from being treated unfavorably because of their reports to Corporate Auditors and shall ensure that such information is fully disseminated.
(9)Procedures for advance payment or reimbursement of expenses incurred in the execution of duties by Corporate Auditors and other matters related to policies on the disposal of expenses or liabilities incurred in the execution of such duties
When Corporate Auditors request advance payment or reimbursement of expenses incurred in the execution of their duties
The Company shall promptly respond to such requests.
(10) Basic Approach to Eliminating Anti-Social Forces and Development Status
In order to ensure sound corporate management, the Company has a basic policy of taking a resolute stance against anti-social forces.
The Company's basic policy is to have no relationship with anti-social forces.
The General Affairs Department is the department in charge of dealing with anti-social forces, and the General Manager of the General Affairs Department is in charge. In addition, the Company works closely with legal counsel and external organizations such as the police and the National Federation of Special Violence Prevention Measures within the jurisdiction of the Metropolitan Police Department to develop a system that enables the entire organization to respond promptly and collect information, and to thoroughly educate employees.
7.Overview of the Operating Status of the System to Ensure the Appropriateness of Business Operations
The Company develops a system to ensure the appropriateness of business operations, and continuously identifies and analyzes managerial risks at meetings such as the Board of Directors, and considers countermeasures. As a result, the Company reviews internal rules and operations as necessary to improve the effectiveness of the internal control system. In addition to audits by Audit & Supervisory Board Members, the Company has developed a system that enables Audit & Supervisory Board Members to monitor the status of business execution and risks related to compliance by attending important internal meetings. Furthermore, by conducting internal audits on a regular basis, the Company verifies whether daily business operations violate laws and regulations, the Articles of Incorporation, internal rules, etc.
10
Balance Sheet
As of March 31, 2024
(thousands of yen)
Assets
Liabilities
Account
Amount
Account
Amount
Current Assets
17,496,321
Current liabilities
13,832,401
Cash and deposits
301,324
Accounts payable
3,532,652
Sale Accounts Money
15,814,897
Short-term borrowings
8,050,000
Merchandise inventories
424,823
Current portion of long-term debt
209,679
Previous Delivered Money
1,794
Accounts payable
1,117,698
Prepaid expenses
295,359
Accrued expenses
6,979
Short-term loans receivable
200,000
Deposits received
4,020
Advances
1,172
Suspense receipts
10,288
Suspense payments
290,508
Accrued income taxes
595,828
Accounts receivable
10,820
Accrued consumption taxes
227,594
Accrued refund consumption taxes
314,730
Provision for bonuses
8,961
Allowance for doubtful accounts
159,110
Provision for points
734
Fixed assets
3,514,140
Contractual liabilities
6,926
Property, plant and equipment
1,090,799
Short-term lease obligations
31,650
Building
409,595
Asset retirement obligations
27,358
Buildings Accessories
388,793
Fixed liabilities
1,519,658
Structures
32,204
Long-term borrowings
809,000
Vehicle delivery equipment
14,190
Deposit
21,050
Tools, furniture and fixtures
118,514
Long-term accounts payable
135,714
Tangible lease assets
179,278
Long-term lease obligations
42,887
Land
340,148
Deferred tax liabilities
385,609
Accumulated depreciation
366,189
Accumulated impairment loss Asset retirement obligations Total liabilities
35,744
Total liabilities
25,737
Intangible fixed assets
89,653
Total liabilities
19,643
Total liabilities
15,352,059
Intangible lease assets
19,643
Net assets
Investments and other assets
2,403,697
Account
Amount
Capital
2,010
Shareholders' equity
5,701,939
Deposit
87,130
Capital
1,955,786
Security deposit
134,814
Capital surplus
1,704,804
Insurance reserve
23,270
Capital reserve
1,704,804
Recycling deposit
18
Retained earnings
2,041,348
Long-term prepaid expenses
5,596
Other retained earnings
2,041,348
Long-term accounts receivable
1,775,934
Retained earnings brought forward
2,041,348
Bankrupt and unsecured claims
107,400
Stock acquisition rights
11
Shares of subsidiaries and associates
392,673
Total net assets
5,701,950
Allowance for doubtful accounts
125,150
Total liabilities and net assets
21,054,009
Deferred assets
43,547
Stock issuance expenses
43,547
Total assets
21,054,009
11
Statement of income
From April 1, 2023
To March 31, 2024
(thousands of yen)
Department Eye
Amount
Sales
25,615,177
Cost of sales
23,250,146
Gross profit
2,365,031
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,059,972
Operating profit
305,058
Non-operating income
Interest and dividends income
724
Foreign exchange gains
106,565
Miscellaneous income
128,951
236,241
Non-operating expenses
Interest expense
108,363
Amortization of deferred assets
2,561
Loan fees
33,231
Casualty loss
8
144,165
Ordinary profit
397,134
Extraordinary profit
Gain on sales of fixed assets
112,101
Gain on sales of investment securities
4,999
117,101
Extraordinary losses
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
4,714
Impairment loss
25,737
30,452
Income before income taxes
483,784
Income taxes, inhabitants taxes and enterprise taxes
639,574
Income taxes
372,207
267,366
Net income
216,417
12
Statement of changes in net assets
From April 1, 2023 To March 31, 2024
(thousands of yen)
Shareholders' equity
Stock acquisition rights
Total net assets
Capital
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Total shareholders' equity
Other retained earnings
Capital surplus
Total capital surplus
Retained earnings brought forward
Total retained earnings
April 1, 2023
1,659,974
1,408,991
1,408,991
1,632,933
1,632,933
4,701,898
11
4,701,910
Balance of errors due to corrections cumulative effects
-
-
-
191,997
191,997
191,997
-
191,997
After Retroactive Processing Balance at the Beginning of the Current Period
1,659,974
1,408,991
1,408,991
1,824,930
1,824,930
4,893,896
11
4,893,907
Changes during the Fiscal Year
295,812
295,812
295,812
-
-
591,625
-
591,625
Net income of items other than shareholders' equity during the fiscal year
-
-
-
216,417
216,417
216,417
-
216,417
Net Changes
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
During the fiscal year
295,812
295,812
295,812
216,417
216,417
808,042
-
808,042
March 31, 2023 Balance
1,955,786
1,704,804
1,704,804
2,041,348
2,041,348
5,701,939
11
5,701,950
13
Notes to Individual Securities
1.Notes to Significant Accounting Policies
(1)Valuation Basis and Method of Securities
Shares of subsidiaries and affiliates Stated at cost by the moving-average method
(2)Valuation basis and method of inventories
Stated at cost by the moving-average method
(Balance sheet values are calculated by devaluing book values due to a decline in profitability)
(3)Depreciation method of fixed assets
jProperty, plant and equipment (excluding leased assets)
Declining-balance method, except for buildings (excluding attached facilities) acquired on or after April 1, 1998
Buildings attached facilities and structures acquired on or after April 1, 2016 are depreciated using the straight-line method.
The useful lives of major items are as follows:
Buildings
38 to 50 years
Attached facilities
3 to 18 years
Structures
10 to 30 years
Vehicle Deliverables
2 to 7 years
Tools, furniture and fixtures
2 to 20 years
kLease assets
Lease assets under finance lease transactions that do not transfer ownership
The straight-line method is used with the lease term as the useful life and the residual value as zero.
(4)Provision for Allowance
jProvision for doubtful accounts
To prepare for possible losses due to bad debts, the Company provides an estimated amount of uncollectible receivables based on the actual bad debt ratio for general receivables and the collectibility of specific receivables such as doubtful receivables.
kProvision for bonuses
To prepare for the payment of bonuses to employees, the Company provides an estimated amount corresponding to the current fiscal year out of the estimated payment amount.
lProvision for retirement benefits
To prepare for the payment of retirement benefits to employees, the Company provides an amount deemed to have accrued at the end of the current fiscal year based on the retirement benefit obligation at the end of the current fiscal year.
In addition, the retirement benefit obligation is calculated based on the amount required to be voluntarily paid at the end of the fiscal year under the provisions for retirement benefits.
The retirement benefit obligation is calculated based on the amount required to be voluntarily paid at the end of the fiscal year under the provisions for retirement benefits.
14
mProvision for points
Of the Company's points issued under the point system for sales promotion purposes, which are not attributable to sales
The Company records the amount expected to be used in the future based on the rate of actual use in the past.
(5)Standards for recording revenues and expenses
The Company's main business is the sale of cosmetics and household goods.
With respect to the sale of these products, the Company recognizes revenue at the time of delivery.
The Company judges that the customer has acquired control over the products at the time of delivery and that the performance obligation will be satisfied. Revenue is measured at the amount of consideration promised under the contract with the customer.
Returns, discounts and rebates are deducted from the consideration promised under the contract with the customer.
Consideration for the transaction is received within one year after fulfillment of the performance obligation.
(6)Other important matters that form the basis for the preparation of non-consolidated financial statements
Accounting for consumption taxes
Accounting for consumption taxes is based on the tax exclusion method.
2.Notes on revenue recognition
(1)Breakdown of revenue
The Company engages in wholesale and retail businesses and e-commerce businesses for the domestic and overseas markets. The main types of goods and services in each business are daily goods, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.
Net sales in each business
Domestic wholesale
5,424,983,000 yen
Domestic e-commerce
1,231,801,000 yen
Domestic retail
1,982,848,000 yen
Overseas wholesale
16,976,862,000 yen
(2)Information that serves as the basis for understanding revenues
As stated in "Standards for recognition of revenues and expenses" of "Notes on significant accounting policies."
3.Notes to the balance sheet
(1)Assets provided as collateral and obligations related to collateral
Assets pledged as collateral
Land
340,148,000 yen
Buildings
381,947,000 yen
Total
722,096,000 yen
Collateral
Long-term borrowings
630,000,000yen
15
(2)Monetary receivables and payables to affiliates
Accounts receivable
3,000,109,000 yen
Prepaid expenses
10,000,000 yen
Short-term loans receivable
200,000,000 yen
Temporary payments
290,000,000 yen
Accounts receivable
5,523,000 yen
accounts payable
2,000,000 yen
(3)Monetary liabilities to directors
Accounts payable
4,374,000 yen
(4)Guarantee obligations
The Company provides guarantees for borrowings from financial institutions of other companies.
Tokyo Lifestyle Limited
31,423,000 yen
Total amount of guarantees
31,423,000 yen
4.Notes to Income Statement
Transactions with affiliated companies
Transactions through operating transactions
Net sales
4,544,268,000 yen
Purchases
14,583,000 yen
Selling, general and administrative expenses
33,079,000 yen
Transactions other than operating transactions
39,306,000 yen
5.Notes to the Statement of Changes in Net Assets
jClass and total number of issued shares at the end of the current business year
Common stock
42,220,206 shares
kClass and number of shares underlying stock acquisition rights (excluding those for which the first day of the exercise period has not yet arrived) at the end of the current business year
Common stock
6,270,152 shares
6.Notes to Tax Effect Accounting
Breakdown of Deferred Tax Assets and Deferred Tax Liabilities by Major Causes
(Deferred Tax Assets)
Accrued Business Tax
35,896,000 yen
Accrued Business Tax
455,000 yen
Allowance for doubtful accounts
87,054,000 yen
Provision for bonuses
2,744,000 yen
Provision for points
224,000 yen
Loss on devaluation of commodity prices
2,973,000 yen
Asset retirement obligations
35,834,000 yen
Accumulated impairment loss
3,188,000 yen
Accrued retirement benefits
10,946,000 yen
Subtotal of deferred tax assets
179,318,000 yen
Valuation allowance
125,456,000 yen
Total deferred tax assets
53,861,000 yen
16
(Deferred tax liabilities)
Retirement expenses corresponding to asset retirement obligations
15,250,000 yen
Damages received
424,221,000 yen
Total deferred tax liabilities
439,471,000 yen
Net amount of deferred tax liabilities
385,609,000 yen
7.Notes on financial instruments
(1)Status of financial instruments
Borrowings are used for working capital (mainly short-term) and capital investment (long-term).
(2)Market value of financial instruments
Carrying amount on the balance sheet, fair value and the difference between them as of March 31, 2024 (the closing date of the fiscal year under review) are as follows.
Notes on cash are omitted, and notes on deposits, accounts receivable, accounts payable and short-term borrowings are omitted because their fair values approximate their book values because they are settled in a short period of time.
(thousands of yen)
Carrying
Long-term loans payable (*2)
(1,018,679
)
(1,018,103
)
575
____________
(*1) Liabilities are indicated in ( ).
(*2)Long-term borrowings due within one year are included.
(Note 1) Calculation method of fair value of financial instruments
Negative bonds
Long-term borrowings
The fair value of long-term borrowings is calculated by discounting the total amount of principal and interest by the interest rate assumed in the case of a similar new borrowing.
Among long-term borrowings, those with floating interest rates reflect market interest rates in a short period (within one year). As long as the Company's credit status does not differ significantly after the borrowings are executed, the fair value approximates the book value. Therefore, the book value is used.
(Note 2) Book value of stocks, etc. without market value
(thousands of yen)
Account
Amount
Shares of affiliates
392,673
Shares of affiliates are not subject to market value disclosure because they do not have market prices.
17
8.Notes on transactions with related parties
(1)Subsidiaries and affiliates
(thousands of yen)
Type
Name of
of Voting
Details of Transaction
Transaction Amount
Amount of
Account
Year-End
Subsidiaries
Tokyo
Direct ownership
Purchase of goods
Purchases
435
Accounts receivable
Short-term loans receivable
Temporary payments
Accounts receivable
Guarantee obligations (Note 2)
3,000,103
Subsidiaries
Shenzhen Haruyuki Ryohin Website Technology Co., Ltd.
Ownership Indirect
Purchase of goods
Purchase
15,697
____________
Transaction terms and policy for determining transaction terms
(Note 1) Prices and other transaction terms are determined by price negotiations taking market performance into account.
(Note 2) Debt guarantees are provided for borrowings from financial institutions. Guarantee fees from subsidiaries are not exchanged.
We don't accept delivery.
(2)Officers and Individual Major Shareholders, etc.
(thousands of yen)
Type
Name of
of Voting Rights, etc. Percentage of Ownership
Details of
Subject of Transaction
Transaction amount
Account
Balance at the end of the period
Officers and their close relatives hold a majority of voting rights Companies, etc.
Tokushin Goudou Kaisha
None
Sale of assets
Gain on sales of fixed assets
155
Directors and their close relatives hold a majority of the voting rights Companies, etc.
Seihin Kokusai
None
Purchase of products
Purchases
11,349
Accounts receivable
6
If officers and their close relatives hold a majority of their voting rights Owned companies, etc.
Kaikakokusai Co., Ltd.
None
Purchase of products
Purchases
1,011
____________
Transaction terms and policy for determining transaction terms
(Note)Prices and other transaction terms are determined by price negotiations taking market performance into account.
9.Notes on Fixed Assets Used under Lease
In addition to the fixed assets recorded on the balance sheet, certain office equipment, etc., are used under finance lease agreements that do not transfer ownership.
10.Notes on Information per shares
(1)Net assets per share 135.05 yen
(2)Net income per share5.13 yen
11.Other notes
Amounts less than 1,000 yen have been rounded down.
18
Supplementary Schedule
From April 1, 2023
To March 31, 2024
1.Details of tangible fixed assets and intangible fixed assets (including those that give rise to amortization expenses recorded in investments and other assets)
(thousands of yen)
Category
of assets Type
Beginning of
Current
Current
Current
End of
Impairment
Depreciation
End of
Property, plant
Buildings
552,875
-
156,659
14,268
381,947
-
27,647
409,595
Building accessory equipment
337,428
-
28,658
52,168
256,601
16,376
115,815
388,793
Structures
31,351
-
1,801
2,109
27,440
-
4,764
32,204
Vehicle Conveyance Equipment
20,974
-
12,292
7,760
921
-
13,268
14,190
tools, furniture and fixtures
65,451
353
925
20,149
46,092
1,361
72,422
118,514
land
464,107
-
123,958
-
340,148
-
-
340,148
tangible leased assets
80,596
-
981
40,605
47,009
7,999
132,269
179,278
Total
1,552,785
353
325,278
111,323
1,116,537
25,737
366,189
1,482,726
Intangible
Intangible leased assets
35,907
-
-
16,264
19,643
Total
35,907
-
-
16,264
19,643
Investments & Others
Long-term prepaid expenses
8,131
776
2,754
556
5,596
Total
8,131
776
2,754
556
5,596
____________
(Note)Amounts in parentheses in the "Amortization for the current period" column indicate the amount of impairment loss recorded for the current period.
2.Details of provisions
(thousands of yen)
Department Item
Balance at the beginning of the period
Increase in the current period
Decrease in the current period
Balance at
Allowance for doubtful accounts
264,150
20,110
-
284,260
Provision for bonuses
20,225
8,961
20,225
8,961
Provision for points
2,659
734
2,659
734
Provision for retirement benefits
25,782
15,116
5,154
35,744
19
3.Details of selling, general and administrative expenses
(thousands of yen)
Department Item
Balance at end of period
Removal Necessary
Advertising expenses
12,483
Sales promotion expenses
19,427
Packaging freight
257,091
Provision for points
1,925
Training expenses
70
Loss on inventory disposal
120
Compensation for officers
60,900
Salary allowance
336,899
Bonuses
8,240
Provision for bonuses
1,910
Statutory welfare expenses
58,927
Welfare expenses
1,287
Depreciation expenses
124,450
Repair expenses
71
Sanitation expenses
2,485
Consumables expenses
17,645
Utilities
19,997
Travel expenses
79,296
Fees
754,310
Taxes and public charges
10,945
Entertainment and entertainment expenses
50,632
Insurance premiums
19,818
Communications expenses
4,352
Membership expenses
200
Vehicle expenses
2,922
Provision for allowance for doubtful accounts
20,110
Lease payments
8,342
Rent
158,285
Advisory fees
13,545
Meeting expenses
1,149
Miscellaneous expenses
305
Retirement benefit expenses
15,116
Amortization of long-term prepaid expenses
556
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,059,972
20
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Yoshitsu Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2024 18:44:05 UTC.