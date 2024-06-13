[Note] The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect, or other forms of damages arising from the translation. This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. June 12, 2024 Dear Shareholders, Harumi Building, 2-5-9 Kotobashi,

Notice of the 18th Regular Shareholders' Meeting We sincerely appreciate your continued support and kind attention. We would like to inform you that our 18th Regular Shareholders' Meeting will be held as scheduled below. We kindly request your attendance at the meeting: Please note that if you are unable to attend the meeting, you have the option to exercise your voting rights by submitting a written form. We kindly ask you to review the enclosed Shareholders' Meeting Reference Documents and indicate your approval or disapproval of the enclosed voting form. Please ensure the form arrives by Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 4:30 PM. 1.Date and Time: Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 11:00 AM (Registration starts at 10:00 AM) 2.Address: 5th Floor, Harumi Building, 2-5-9 Kotohashi, Sumida-ku, Tokyo, Japan 3.Agenda Items Report Items: The matter of the business report for the 18th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) and the financial statements report Proposal: Reduction in the amount of capital stock

Shareholders' Meeting Reference Documents 1.Agenda Items and Reference Items Agenda Item:Reduction in the amount of capital stock In order to unify the duplicated audits of auditing firms in Japan and the U.S. and to enable the Company to receive subsidies and other programs that are in line with the Company's actual situation, the Company proposes to reduce its capital stock to 99,000,000 yen and increase its capital reserve to 3,561,590,981 yen, pursuant to Article 447, Paragraph1, of the Companies Act. The schedule for the capital reduction and the contents of the public notice in the official gazette, etc., are as follows. (1)Schedule for capital reduction 5/21Board of Directors Resolution 6/12Notice of General Meeting of Shareholders 6/12-7/14 Public notice to creditors (Official Gazette + Electronic) 6/27General meeting of shareholders resolution 7/15Reduction of capital takes effect (2)Proposed contents of public notice Public notice of reduction of capital stock The Company has decided to reduce the amount of capital stock by 1,856,786,684 yen to 99,000,000 yen. All of the 1,856,786,684 yen of capital to be reduced will be designated as additional paid-in capital reserve. The effective date is July 15, 2024, and the resolution of the general meeting of shareholders is scheduled for June 27, 2024. Creditors who object to this decision are requested to file their objections within one month from the day following the publication of this notice. The disclosure status of the final balance sheet is as follows.

https://www.ystbek.co.jp/ir_financial_results-archive/ June 12, 2024

Business Report From April 1, 2023

1.Current status of the Company (1)Business progress and results During the fiscal year under review, the global economy recovered as the COVID-19 pandemic subsided at the beginning of the year, economic activity as a whole became more normal, and consumption increased mainly in the United States on the back of rising real wages. On the other hand, in China, the pace of recovery in production and consumption has been moderate, mainly due to the slump in the real estate market, and the inflation rate has been hovering around 0%, indicating that the economic recovery has stalled. In Japan, while the corporate sector, including business conditions and profits, has been brisk, this has not been sufficiently linked to wages and investment, and domestic demand has been lacking in strength. As a result, net sales for the fiscal year under review were 25,615,177,000 yen (up 18.2% year on year), operating income was 305,058,000 yen (down 37.0% year on year), and ordinary income was 397,134,000 yen (up 105.8% year on year). (2)Status of Funding jThe Company has established a borrowing line of 7,850,000,000 yen for working capital through syndicated loans managed by MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mizuho Bank, Ltd. The outstanding amount of borrowings executed under this agreement at the end of the fiscal year under review was 7,850,000,000 yen, and the amount of reduction from the previous fiscal year was 200,000,000 yen. kThe Company has raised funds of 591,625,000 yen mainly for capital investment through the issuance of American Depositary Shares in the NASDAQ market. lThe Company has raised funds of 200,000,000 yen from Resona Bank to make a parent-child loan of 200,000,000 yen from Resona Marchant Bank Asia Limited (Singapore), a subsidiary of Tokyo Lifestyle Limited (Hong Kong). (3)Status of Significant Organizational Restructuring The Company transferred all shares of its subsidiary Kaikakokusai Co., Ltd. on June 30, 2023. (4)Trend in Assets and Profits/Losses (thousands of yen) By Period Segment FY 15 FY ended March 2021 FY 16 FY ended March 2022 FY 17 FY ended March 2023 FY 18 FY ended March 2024 Sales 23,480,468 25,655,250 21,667,575 25,615,177 Ordinary profit 936,477 486,715 192,962 397,134 Net income 556,209 192,523 884,219 216,417 Net income per share (yen) 5,984 5 24 5 Total assets 12,394,392 14,860,428 22,505,180 21,054,009 Net assets 2,583,847 5,628,047 4,701,910 5,701,950

ended

March 2021 FY 16 FY

ended

March 2022 FY 17 FY

ended

March 2023 FY 18 FY

ended

March 2024 Sales 23,480,468 25,655,250 21,667,575 25,615,177 Ordinary profit 936,477 486,715 192,962 397,134 Net income 556,209 192,523 884,219 216,417 Net income per share (yen) 5,984 5 24 5 Total assets 12,394,392 14,860,428 22,505,180 21,054,009 Net assets 2,583,847 5,628,047 4,701,910 5,701,950 ____________ (Note)Net income per share is calculated based on the total number of shares outstanding at the end of the period.

(5)Issues to be Addressed by the Company The business and financial issues to be addressed by the Company are as follows. •Improvement and Stabilization of Internal Control System In order to prevent the recurrence of issues such as the collection of fines associated with inadequacies in consumption tax procedures, the Company has positioned the strengthening of internal control system as a top management issue and will work to build a governance system. •Restructuring of the business model with an eye toward the post-COVID-19 era In Japan, the Company will reexamine unprofitable stores and the products handled in the e-commerce business, and in overseas markets, the Company will restructure its business model with a top priority on improving profit margins, such as the development of in-house apps, full-scale expansion into Southeast Asia, and full-scale operation of its overseas warehouses. The Company will make all-out efforts to overcome the above issues. We look forward to your continued support and encouragement. (6)Main Business (as of March 31, 2024) Operation of Drug Store Stores in Japan Operation and Management of E-Commerce in Japan Domestic and overseas (including trading) Wholesale (7)Main Offices and Stores Head Office Harumi Building 2-5-9 Kotobashi, Sumida-ku, Tokyo Saitama Center 3-1-5 Ryutsudanchi, Koshigaya-shi, Saitama Office of the Subsidiary Trade Name Address Tokyo Lifestyle Limited Unit11, 12/F., Wing On Plaza, No.62 Mody Road, Tsim Sha Tsui East, Kowloon The names and addresses of domestic drugstores are as follows: Store name Address Store name Address Shinbashi Store Nishikasai Store Yokohama Chinatown Store Minato-ku, Tokyo Edogawa-ku, Tokyo Yokohama, Kanagawa Koshigaya-Ryutsudanchi Quiz Gate Urawa Nishikawaguchi Koshigaya-city, Saitama Saitama-city, Saitama Kawaguchi City, Saitama

Edogawa-ku, Tokyo

Yokohama, Kanagawa Koshigaya-Ryutsudanchi

Quiz Gate Urawa

Nishikawaguchi Koshigaya-city, Saitama Saitama-city, Saitama Kawaguchi City, Saitama ____________ (Note)The Kameido store and Hakuba store closed in December 1.2023 and March 2024, respectively. (Note)The Hirai and Kamata stores were switched to franchise stores operated by another company in June 2.2023. (Note)The Nishi-Kasai store was switched to franchise stores operated by the Company in September 3.2023. (8)Employees (as of March 31, 2024) Number of employees Change from end of

previous fiscal year Average age Average length

of service 113 persons 33 persons 38 years 2 months 3 years 10 months ____________ (Note)The number of employees includes 77 part-time employees.

(9)Significant Subsidiaries Company Name Address Capital Business Investment

ratio Tokyo Lifestyle Limited Hong Kong HK$1,000,000 Wholesale & Retail 100% ____________ (Note)All shares of Kaikakokusai Co., Ltd. were transferred on June 30, 2023. (10) Major Lenders and Borrowings (as of March 31, 2024) jCommitment Line Agreement (thousands of yen) Borrowings Outstanding

borrowings Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 1,550,000 MUFG Bank, Ltd. 1,300,000 Resona Bank, Ltd. 943,396 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 849,056 ____________ (Note) 1.The Company has concluded a commitment line agreement with a maximum borrowing amount of 7,850,000,000 yen for stable and efficient procurement of working capital. This agreement is a syndicated loan and consists of cofinancing from a total of 17 banks managed by MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (Note) 2.Outstanding borrowings at the end of the fiscal year under review under this agreement are 7,850,000,000 yen. 2.Status of shares (as of March 31, 2024) j Total number of shares authorized 100,000,000shares k Total number of shares issued 42,220,206shares l Number of shareholders 6 m Major shareholders Shareholder name Number of

shares held Percentage of

shares held THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON 17,565,366 shares 41.60 % Tokushin Goudou Kaisha 12,975,050 shares 30.73 % Mei Kanayama 7,216,436 shares 17.09 % Prometheus Capital Fund 2,063,300 shares 4.89 % Shintenka Trading Development Co., Ltd. 1,800,000 shares 4.26 % SHUR Co., Ltd. 600,054 shares 1.43 % ____________ (Note)THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON is a depository receipt company that issues American Depository Receipts (ADR). 3.Matters regarding stock acquisition rights, etc. of the company (as of March 31, 2024) The total number of stock acquisition rights, etc. at the end of the fiscal year under review is as follows. (1)1st series stock acquisition rights jTotal number of stock acquisition rights 300,000 kClass and number of shares to be issued upon exercise of the stock acquisition rights 300,000shares of common stock of the Company represented by the American Depositary Shares in the United States lAmount to be paid in for the stock acquisition rights US $0.01 divided by the number of the stock acquisition rights offered

mValue of assets to be contributed upon exercise of the stock acquisition rights (i)US $4.80 per share of common stock nExercise period of the stock acquisition rights From July 6, 2022 to January 7, 2027 oCapital stock and capital surplus to be increased upon the issuance of shares upon the exercise of the stock acquisition rights 1.Amount of capital stock to be increased upon the exercise of the stock acquisition rights The amount shall be 1/2 of the Maximum Amount of Increase in Stated Capital calculated in accordance with Article 17, Paragraph 1 of the Ordinance on Corporate Accounting. Any fraction less than 1 yen arising as a result of the calculation shall be rounded up. 2.Amount of Capital Surplus to be Increased by Exercise of Stock Acquisition Rights The amount shall be the Maximum Amount of Increase in Stated Capital calculated in accordance with Article 17, Paragraph 1 of the Ordinance on Corporate Accounting less the amount of increase in stated capital. pAllottee of Stock Acquisition Rights Univest Securities, LLC (2)2nd Series of Stock Acquisition Rights jTotal Number of Stock Acquisition Rights 5,970,152 kClass and Number of Shares Subject to Stock Acquisition Rights 5,970,152shares of the Company's common stock represented by American Depositary Shares in the United States lAmount to be Paid in for Stock Acquisition Rights No Payment Required mValue of assets to be contributed upon exercise of stock acquisition rights (i) US $0.67 per share of common stock nExercise period of stock acquisition rights From January 30, 2024 to July 30, 2029 oCapital stock and capital surplus to be increased upon the issuance of shares upon the exercise of stock acquisition rights 1.Amount of capital stock to be increased upon the exercise of stock acquisition rights The amount shall be 1/2 of the maximum amount of increase in capital stock, etc., calculated in accordance with Article 17, Paragraph 1 of the Rules of Corporate Accounting. Any fraction of less than 1 yen arising as a result of the calculation shall be rounded up. 2.Amount of capital surplus to be increased upon the exercise of stock acquisition rights The amount shall be the maximum amount of increase in capital stock, etc., calculated in accordance with Article 17, Paragraph 1 of the Rules of Corporate Accounting, less the amount of capital stock to be increased.

pAllottees of stock acquisition rights Assigned to Number of

Assigned LIND GLOBAL FUND II LP 746,269 pieces S.H.N. FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS LTD 746,269 pieces L1 CAPITAL GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES MASTER FUND 746,269 pieces ALTO OPPORTUNITY MASTER FUND, 746,269 pieces INTRACOASTAL CAPITAL LLC 746,269 pieces CVI Investments, By: Heights Capital Management, Inc., 746,269 pieces Hudson Bay Master Fund Ltd. 746,269 pieces Empery Asset Master, LTD 414,861 pieces Empery Tax Efficient, LP 147,466 pieces Empery Tax Efficient III, LP 183,942 pieces 4.Matters concerning corporate officers (as of March 31, 2024) (1)Status of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members Position Name Responsibilities and significant concurrent positions President and Representative Director Mei Kanayama President & Chief Executive Officer Director Yoichiro Haga Executive Officer, Administrative Department Director Tetsuya Sato Director, RSK Co., Ltd. Executive Officer, MGB Co., Ltd. Director Yoji Takenaka Lawyer Auditor Tadao Iwamatsu None Auditor Keiichi Kimura Administrative Scrivener Auditor, Palpitoh Co., Ltd. Auditor Junji Sato Director, Seihinkokusai Co., Ltd. ____________ (Note)1.Directors Tetsuya Sato, Yoji Takenaka, are outside directors as stipulated in Article 2, Item 15 of the Companies Act. 2.Corporate Auditors Keiichi Kimura and Junji Sato are outside auditors as stipulated in Article 2, Item 16 of the Companies Act. 3.At the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 30, 2023, Mr. Sen Uehara and Mr. Yukihisa Kitamura resigned as Directors. (2)Total amount of compensation, etc. of officers for the fiscal year under review (thousands of yen) Number of members Number Total

amount of

compensation Total amount by type of compensation Ward min Monetary compensation Performance-linked compensation Non-monetary compensation Directors

(including Outside 4 51,300 51,300 - - Directors) (2 ) (7,800 ) (7,800 ) (- ) (- ) Corporate Auditors (including Outside Audit & Supervisory 3 9,600 9,600 - - Board Members) (2 ) (3,600 ) (3,600 ) (- ) (- ) Total

(including Outside 7 60,900 60,900 - - Officers) (4 ) (11,400 ) (11,400 ) (- ) (- ) ____________ (Note)1.The maximum amount of compensation for Directors was resolved at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 26, 2021 to be 150,000,000 yen per year. 2.The maximum amount of compensation for Audit & Supervisory Board Members was resolved at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on October 19, 2021 to be 30,000,000 yen per year.

5.Accounting Auditor (as of March 31, 2024) (1)Name Shine Wing Japan LLC (2)Amount of Remuneration, etc. The amount of remuneration, etc. pertaining to the services set forth in Article 2, paragraph (1) of the Certified Public Accountants Act (Act No. 103 of 1948): 10,000,000 yen The board of company auditors shall calculate the content of the audit plan of the accounting auditor, the status of performance of accounting audit duties and remuneration estimates. The Company made a judgment of agreement on the remuneration of the accounting auditor after conducting necessary verification on the appropriateness of the grounds, etc. (3)Policy for Determining the Dismissal and Non-Reappointment of the Accounting Auditor If there is any impediment to the execution of duties by the Accounting Auditor, and if the Board of Corporate Auditors deems it necessary to do so, the Board of Corporate Auditors will decide the content of proposals regarding the dismissal or non-reappointment of the Accounting Auditor to be submitted to the General Meeting of Shareholders. 6.System to Ensure the Appropriateness of Business Operations (as of March 31, 2024) (1)System to ensure that the execution of duties by directors and employees complies with laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation jDirectors of the Company and its subsidiaries shall comply with laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation and promote the establishment of a compliance system. kDirectors of the Company and its subsidiaries shall develop a compliance system and manage and supervise the status of compliance in order to ensure that employees comply with laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation. lAudit & Supervisory Board Members shall investigate the status of the compliance system and whether there are any problems under laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation and report to the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors shall periodically review the compliance system and endeavor to identify and improve problems. mThe Company has established rules concerning whistleblowing and will develop a whistleblowing system to promptly report and consult with directors and employees of the Company and its subsidiaries when they are found to have committed acts that are suspected of violating laws and regulations. (2)System for the Preservation and Management of Information Related to the Execution of Duties by Directors jInformation related to the execution of duties by Directors shall be prepared and stored in accordance with laws and regulations and internal rules. It shall also be managed in a manner that is accessible to directors, corporate auditors and accounting auditors as necessary. kThe status of the preparation, preservation and management of information related to the execution of duties by directors shall be audited by corporate auditors.

(3)Regulations and other systems related to the management of risk of loss jThe Company shall formulate the Basic Regulations on Risk Management as the basis of the risk management system for the entire Group and shall establish a risk management system in accordance with the Regulations. In addition, in the event of an unforeseen event, the Company shall establish a Crisis Management Committee chaired by the President and Representative Director, and shall prepare a system to prevent and minimize the expansion of damage by taking prompt action while receiving advice from corporate lawyers, etc. kDirectors and employees shall organize the details of the business in charge of risk management in each division, identify, analyze and evaluate inherent risks, consider and implement appropriate measures, and periodically review the status of such risk management. lCorporate Auditors shall audit the status of risk management in each division and report the results to the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors shall periodically review the risk management system and strive to identify and improve problems. (4)System to Ensure the Efficient Execution of Duties by Directors jWith the aim of enhancing corporate value, the Company shall conduct activities to achieve goals based on business plans formulated based on the Corporate Philosophy and manage the progress of such activities. kAs the basis of the system to ensure the efficient execution of duties by Directors, the Company shall hold regular Board of Directors meetings (once a month) and extraordinary Board of Directors meetings as necessary. lThe Company shall establish various internal rules, such as rules on division of duties and rules on authority and decision-making authority, to clarify the authority and responsibility of each officer and employee, and to establish a system for the appropriate and efficient execution of duties. mThe Company shall supervise the establishment and operation of internal control systems at subsidiaries to maintain a balance between the efficient and prompt execution of duties by directors. (5)System for Ensuring the Appropriateness of Business in the Corporate Group Comprising the Company and Its Subsidiaries In order to ensure the appropriateness of business in the entire Group, including subsidiaries, the Company shall strive to establish a compliance system for the entire Group. (6)System relating to employees who assist the duties of Audit & Supervisory Board Members, their independence from Directors, and matters relating to the effectiveness of instructions given to such employees Employees who assist the duties of Audit & Supervisory Board Members shall be assigned when requested by Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and the approval of the Board of Audit & Supervisory Board Members shall be obtained for the transfer and evaluation of such employees. (7)System for Directors and employees to report to Audit & Supervisory Board Members, other systems relating to reporting to Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and other systems to ensure that audits by Audit & Supervisory Board Members are conducted effectively jDirectors and employees of the Company and its subsidiaries shall immediately report to Audit & Supervisory Board Members of the Company if they discover any fact that may cause significant damage to the Company. kCorporate auditors attend important meetings of the Board of Directors, etc., and receive reports from directors, etc. of the Company and its subsidiaries on the status of the execution of their duties.

lCorporate auditors may access important documents related to the execution of business, such as request forms, and request explanations from directors and employees of the Company and its subsidiaries. mCorporate auditors and representative directors shall hold meetings to exchange opinions on a regular basis to promote mutual communication. (8)To ensure that persons who report to Corporate Auditors are not treated unfavorably because of their reports System The Company and its subsidiaries shall prohibit persons who report to Corporate Auditors from being treated unfavorably because of their reports to Corporate Auditors and shall ensure that such information is fully disseminated. (9)Procedures for advance payment or reimbursement of expenses incurred in the execution of duties by Corporate Auditors and other matters related to policies on the disposal of expenses or liabilities incurred in the execution of such duties When Corporate Auditors request advance payment or reimbursement of expenses incurred in the execution of their duties The Company shall promptly respond to such requests. (10) Basic Approach to Eliminating Anti-Social Forces and Development Status In order to ensure sound corporate management, the Company has a basic policy of taking a resolute stance against anti-social forces. The Company's basic policy is to have no relationship with anti-social forces. The General Affairs Department is the department in charge of dealing with anti-social forces, and the General Manager of the General Affairs Department is in charge. In addition, the Company works closely with legal counsel and external organizations such as the police and the National Federation of Special Violence Prevention Measures within the jurisdiction of the Metropolitan Police Department to develop a system that enables the entire organization to respond promptly and collect information, and to thoroughly educate employees. 7.Overview of the Operating Status of the System to Ensure the Appropriateness of Business Operations The Company develops a system to ensure the appropriateness of business operations, and continuously identifies and analyzes managerial risks at meetings such as the Board of Directors, and considers countermeasures. As a result, the Company reviews internal rules and operations as necessary to improve the effectiveness of the internal control system. In addition to audits by Audit & Supervisory Board Members, the Company has developed a system that enables Audit & Supervisory Board Members to monitor the status of business execution and risks related to compliance by attending important internal meetings. Furthermore, by conducting internal audits on a regular basis, the Company verifies whether daily business operations violate laws and regulations, the Articles of Incorporation, internal rules, etc.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2024 (thousands of yen) Assets Liabilities Account Amount Account Amount Current Assets 17,496,321 Current liabilities 13,832,401 Cash and deposits 301,324 Accounts payable 3,532,652 Sale Accounts Money 15,814,897 Short-term borrowings 8,050,000 Merchandise inventories 424,823 Current portion of long-term debt 209,679 Previous Delivered Money 1,794 Accounts payable 1,117,698 Prepaid expenses 295,359 Accrued expenses 6,979 Short-term loans receivable 200,000 Deposits received 4,020 Advances 1,172 Suspense receipts 10,288 Suspense payments 290,508 Accrued income taxes 595,828 Accounts receivable 10,820 Accrued consumption taxes 227,594 Accrued refund consumption taxes 314,730 Provision for bonuses 8,961 Allowance for doubtful accounts 159,110 Provision for points 734 Fixed assets 3,514,140 Contractual liabilities 6,926 Property, plant and equipment 1,090,799 Short-term lease obligations 31,650 Building 409,595 Asset retirement obligations 27,358 Buildings Accessories 388,793 Fixed liabilities 1,519,658 Structures 32,204 Long-term borrowings 809,000 Vehicle delivery equipment 14,190 Deposit 21,050 Tools, furniture and fixtures 118,514 Long-term accounts payable 135,714 Tangible lease assets 179,278 Long-term lease obligations 42,887 Land 340,148 Deferred tax liabilities 385,609 Accumulated depreciation 366,189 Accumulated impairment loss Asset retirement obligations Total liabilities 35,744 Total liabilities 25,737 Intangible fixed assets 89,653 Total liabilities 19,643 Total liabilities 15,352,059 Intangible lease assets 19,643 Net assets Investments and other assets 2,403,697 Account Amount Capital 2,010 Shareholders' equity 5,701,939 Deposit 87,130 Capital 1,955,786 Security deposit 134,814 Capital surplus 1,704,804 Insurance reserve 23,270 Capital reserve 1,704,804 Recycling deposit 18 Retained earnings 2,041,348 Long-term prepaid expenses 5,596 Other retained earnings 2,041,348 Long-term accounts receivable 1,775,934 Retained earnings brought forward 2,041,348 Bankrupt and unsecured claims 107,400 Stock acquisition rights 11 Shares of subsidiaries and associates 392,673 Total net assets 5,701,950 Allowance for doubtful accounts 125,150 Total liabilities and net assets 21,054,009 Deferred assets 43,547 Stock issuance expenses 43,547 Total assets 21,054,009

Statement of income

From April 1, 2023

To March 31, 2024 (thousands of yen) Department Eye Amount Sales 25,615,177 Cost of sales 23,250,146 Gross profit 2,365,031 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,059,972 Operating profit 305,058 Non-operating income Interest and dividends income 724 Foreign exchange gains 106,565 Miscellaneous income 128,951 236,241 Non-operating expenses Interest expense 108,363 Amortization of deferred assets 2,561 Loan fees 33,231 Casualty loss 8 144,165 Ordinary profit 397,134 Extraordinary profit Gain on sales of fixed assets 112,101 Gain on sales of investment securities 4,999 117,101 Extraordinary losses Loss on disposal of fixed assets 4,714 Impairment loss 25,737 30,452 Income before income taxes 483,784 Income taxes, inhabitants taxes and enterprise taxes 639,574 Income taxes 372,207 267,366 Net income 216,417

Statement of changes in net assets

From April 1, 2023 To March 31, 2024 (thousands of yen) Shareholders' equity Stock acquisition rights Total net assets Capital Capital surplus Retained earnings Total shareholders' equity Other retained earnings Capital surplus Total capital surplus Retained earnings brought forward Total retained earnings April 1, 2023 1,659,974 1,408,991 1,408,991 1,632,933 1,632,933 4,701,898 11 4,701,910 Balance of errors due to corrections cumulative effects - - - 191,997 191,997 191,997 - 191,997 After Retroactive Processing Balance at the Beginning of the Current Period 1,659,974 1,408,991 1,408,991 1,824,930 1,824,930 4,893,896 11 4,893,907 Changes during the Fiscal Year 295,812 295,812 295,812 - - 591,625 - 591,625 Net income of items other than shareholders' equity during the fiscal year - - - 216,417 216,417 216,417 - 216,417 Net Changes - - - - - - - - During the fiscal year

Total changes 295,812 295,812 295,812 216,417 216,417 808,042 - 808,042 March 31, 2023 Balance 1,955,786 1,704,804 1,704,804 2,041,348 2,041,348 5,701,939 11 5,701,950

Notes to Individual Securities 1.Notes to Significant Accounting Policies (1)Valuation Basis and Method of Securities Shares of subsidiaries and affiliates Stated at cost by the moving-average method (2)Valuation basis and method of inventories Stated at cost by the moving-average method (Balance sheet values are calculated by devaluing book values due to a decline in profitability) (3)Depreciation method of fixed assets jProperty, plant and equipment (excluding leased assets) Declining-balance method, except for buildings (excluding attached facilities) acquired on or after April 1, 1998 Buildings attached facilities and structures acquired on or after April 1, 2016 are depreciated using the straight-line method. The useful lives of major items are as follows: Buildings 38 to 50 years Attached facilities 3 to 18 years Structures 10 to 30 years Vehicle Deliverables 2 to 7 years Tools, furniture and fixtures 2 to 20 years kLease assets Lease assets under finance lease transactions that do not transfer ownership The straight-line method is used with the lease term as the useful life and the residual value as zero. (4)Provision for Allowance jProvision for doubtful accounts To prepare for possible losses due to bad debts, the Company provides an estimated amount of uncollectible receivables based on the actual bad debt ratio for general receivables and the collectibility of specific receivables such as doubtful receivables. kProvision for bonuses To prepare for the payment of bonuses to employees, the Company provides an estimated amount corresponding to the current fiscal year out of the estimated payment amount. lProvision for retirement benefits To prepare for the payment of retirement benefits to employees, the Company provides an amount deemed to have accrued at the end of the current fiscal year based on the retirement benefit obligation at the end of the current fiscal year. In addition, the retirement benefit obligation is calculated based on the amount required to be voluntarily paid at the end of the fiscal year under the provisions for retirement benefits. The retirement benefit obligation is calculated based on the amount required to be voluntarily paid at the end of the fiscal year under the provisions for retirement benefits.

mProvision for points Of the Company's points issued under the point system for sales promotion purposes, which are not attributable to sales The Company records the amount expected to be used in the future based on the rate of actual use in the past. (5)Standards for recording revenues and expenses The Company's main business is the sale of cosmetics and household goods. With respect to the sale of these products, the Company recognizes revenue at the time of delivery. The Company judges that the customer has acquired control over the products at the time of delivery and that the performance obligation will be satisfied. Revenue is measured at the amount of consideration promised under the contract with the customer. Returns, discounts and rebates are deducted from the consideration promised under the contract with the customer. Consideration for the transaction is received within one year after fulfillment of the performance obligation. (6)Other important matters that form the basis for the preparation of non-consolidated financial statements Accounting for consumption taxes Accounting for consumption taxes is based on the tax exclusion method. 2.Notes on revenue recognition (1)Breakdown of revenue The Company engages in wholesale and retail businesses and e-commerce businesses for the domestic and overseas markets. The main types of goods and services in each business are daily goods, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. Net sales in each business Domestic wholesale 5,424,983,000 yen Domestic e-commerce 1,231,801,000 yen Domestic retail 1,982,848,000 yen Overseas wholesale 16,976,862,000 yen (2)Information that serves as the basis for understanding revenues As stated in "Standards for recognition of revenues and expenses" of "Notes on significant accounting policies." 3.Notes to the balance sheet (1)Assets provided as collateral and obligations related to collateral Assets pledged as collateral Land 340,148,000 yen Buildings 381,947,000 yen Total 722,096,000 yen Collateral Long-term borrowings 630,000,000yen

(2)Monetary receivables and payables to affiliates Accounts receivable 3,000,109,000 yen Prepaid expenses 10,000,000 yen Short-term loans receivable 200,000,000 yen Temporary payments 290,000,000 yen Accounts receivable 5,523,000 yen accounts payable 2,000,000 yen (3)Monetary liabilities to directors Accounts payable 4,374,000 yen (4)Guarantee obligations The Company provides guarantees for borrowings from financial institutions of other companies. Tokyo Lifestyle Limited 31,423,000 yen Total amount of guarantees 31,423,000 yen 4.Notes to Income Statement Transactions with affiliated companies Transactions through operating transactions Net sales 4,544,268,000 yen Purchases 14,583,000 yen Selling, general and administrative expenses 33,079,000 yen Transactions other than operating transactions 39,306,000 yen 5.Notes to the Statement of Changes in Net Assets jClass and total number of issued shares at the end of the current business year Common stock 42,220,206 shares kClass and number of shares underlying stock acquisition rights (excluding those for which the first day of the exercise period has not yet arrived) at the end of the current business year Common stock 6,270,152 shares 6.Notes to Tax Effect Accounting Breakdown of Deferred Tax Assets and Deferred Tax Liabilities by Major Causes (Deferred Tax Assets) Accrued Business Tax 35,896,000 yen Accrued Business Tax 455,000 yen Allowance for doubtful accounts 87,054,000 yen Provision for bonuses 2,744,000 yen Provision for points 224,000 yen Loss on devaluation of commodity prices 2,973,000 yen Asset retirement obligations 35,834,000 yen Accumulated impairment loss 3,188,000 yen Accrued retirement benefits 10,946,000 yen Subtotal of deferred tax assets 179,318,000 yen Valuation allowance 125,456,000 yen Total deferred tax assets 53,861,000 yen

(Deferred tax liabilities) Retirement expenses corresponding to asset retirement obligations 15,250,000 yen Damages received 424,221,000 yen Total deferred tax liabilities 439,471,000 yen Net amount of deferred tax liabilities 385,609,000 yen 7.Notes on financial instruments (1)Status of financial instruments Borrowings are used for working capital (mainly short-term) and capital investment (long-term). (2)Market value of financial instruments Carrying amount on the balance sheet, fair value and the difference between them as of March 31, 2024 (the closing date of the fiscal year under review) are as follows. Notes on cash are omitted, and notes on deposits, accounts receivable, accounts payable and short-term borrowings are omitted because their fair values approximate their book values because they are settled in a short period of time. (thousands of yen) Carrying

amount on the

balance sheet

(*1)



Time value

(*1)



Difference Long-term loans payable (*2) (1,018,679 ) (1,018,103 ) 575 ____________ (*1) Liabilities are indicated in ( ). (*2)Long-term borrowings due within one year are included. (Note 1) Calculation method of fair value of financial instruments Negative bonds Long-term borrowings The fair value of long-term borrowings is calculated by discounting the total amount of principal and interest by the interest rate assumed in the case of a similar new borrowing. Among long-term borrowings, those with floating interest rates reflect market interest rates in a short period (within one year). As long as the Company's credit status does not differ significantly after the borrowings are executed, the fair value approximates the book value. Therefore, the book value is used. (Note 2) Book value of stocks, etc. without market value (thousands of yen) Account Amount

recorded

on the

balance sheet Shares of affiliates 392,673 Shares of affiliates are not subject to market value disclosure because they do not have market prices.

8.Notes on transactions with related parties (1)Subsidiaries and affiliates (thousands of yen) Type Name of

Company, etc. of Voting

Rights, etc.

Percentage of

Ownership Details of Transaction Transaction Amount Amount of

Transaction Account Year-End

Balance Subsidiaries Tokyo

Lifestyle

Limited Direct ownership

100% Purchase of goods

Sale of goods

Trademark fees and secondment expenses

Monetary loans Purchases

Sales

Miscellaneous income

Interest income 435

3,677,727

33,198

614 Accounts receivable Short-term loans receivable Temporary payments Accounts receivable Guarantee obligations (Note 2) 3,000,103

200,000

290,000

5,160

31,423 Subsidiaries Shenzhen Haruyuki Ryohin Website Technology Co., Ltd. Ownership Indirect

100% Purchase of goods

Sale of goods Purchase

Sales 15,697

1,786 ____________ Transaction terms and policy for determining transaction terms (Note 1) Prices and other transaction terms are determined by price negotiations taking market performance into account. (Note 2) Debt guarantees are provided for borrowings from financial institutions. Guarantee fees from subsidiaries are not exchanged. We don't accept delivery. (2)Officers and Individual Major Shareholders, etc. (thousands of yen) Type Name of

Company, etc. of Voting Rights, etc. Percentage of Ownership Details of

Transaction Subject of Transaction Transaction amount Account Balance at the end of the period Officers and their close relatives hold a majority of voting rights Companies, etc. Tokushin Goudou Kaisha None Sale of assets

(Vehicles) Gain on sales of fixed assets 155 Directors and their close relatives hold a majority of the voting rights Companies, etc. Seihin Kokusai

Co., Ltd. None Purchase of products

Sale of products

Rent, rent, etc.

Secondment expenses Purchases

Net sales

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Miscellaneous income 11,349

850,844

33,079

5,338 Accounts receivable

Prepaid expenses

Accounts receivable

Accounts payable 6

10,000

363

2,000 If officers and their close relatives hold a majority of their voting rights Owned companies, etc. Kaikakokusai Co., Ltd. None Purchase of products Purchases 1,011 ____________ Transaction terms and policy for determining transaction terms (Note)Prices and other transaction terms are determined by price negotiations taking market performance into account. 9.Notes on Fixed Assets Used under Lease In addition to the fixed assets recorded on the balance sheet, certain office equipment, etc., are used under finance lease agreements that do not transfer ownership. 10.Notes on Information per shares (1)Net assets per share 135.05 yen (2)Net income per share5.13 yen 11.Other notes Amounts less than 1,000 yen have been rounded down.

Supplementary Schedule From April 1, 2023 To March 31, 2024

To March 31, 2024 1.Details of tangible fixed assets and intangible fixed assets (including those that give rise to amortization expenses recorded in investments and other assets) (thousands of yen) Category of assets Type Beginning of

year

Book value Current

period

Increase Current

period

Decrease Current

period

Amortization End of

period

Book value Impairment

loss

Accumulated

amount Depreciation

Accumulated

amount End of

period

Acquisition

price Property, plant

and equipment Buildings 552,875 - 156,659 14,268 381,947 - 27,647 409,595 Building accessory equipment 337,428 - 28,658 52,168

(16,376) 256,601 16,376 115,815 388,793 Structures 31,351 - 1,801 2,109 27,440 - 4,764 32,204 Vehicle Conveyance Equipment 20,974 - 12,292 7,760 921 - 13,268 14,190 tools, furniture and fixtures 65,451 353 925 20,149

(1,361) 46,092 1,361 72,422 118,514 land 464,107 - 123,958 - 340,148 - - 340,148 tangible leased assets 80,596 - 981 40,605

(7,999) 47,009 7,999 132,269 179,278 Total 1,552,785 353 325,278 111,323 1,116,537 25,737 366,189 1,482,726 Intangible

fixed asset Intangible leased assets 35,907 - - 16,264 19,643 Total 35,907 - - 16,264 19,643 Investments & Others

Capital Long-term prepaid expenses 8,131 776 2,754 556 5,596 Total 8,131 776 2,754 556 5,596 ____________ (Note)Amounts in parentheses in the "Amortization for the current period" column indicate the amount of impairment loss recorded for the current period. 2.Details of provisions (thousands of yen) Department Item Balance at the beginning of the period Increase in the current period Decrease in the current period Balance at

the end of the

period Allowance for doubtful accounts 264,150 20,110 - 284,260 Provision for bonuses 20,225 8,961 20,225 8,961 Provision for points 2,659 734 2,659 734 Provision for retirement benefits 25,782 15,116 5,154 35,744

3.Details of selling, general and administrative expenses (thousands of yen) Department Item Balance at end of period Removal Necessary Advertising expenses 12,483 Sales promotion expenses 19,427 Packaging freight 257,091 Provision for points 1,925 Training expenses 70 Loss on inventory disposal 120 Compensation for officers 60,900 Salary allowance 336,899 Bonuses 8,240 Provision for bonuses 1,910 Statutory welfare expenses 58,927 Welfare expenses 1,287 Depreciation expenses 124,450 Repair expenses 71 Sanitation expenses 2,485 Consumables expenses 17,645 Utilities 19,997 Travel expenses 79,296 Fees 754,310 Taxes and public charges 10,945 Entertainment and entertainment expenses 50,632 Insurance premiums 19,818 Communications expenses 4,352 Membership expenses 200 Vehicle expenses 2,922 Provision for allowance for doubtful accounts 20,110 Lease payments 8,342 Rent 158,285 Advisory fees 13,545 Meeting expenses 1,149 Miscellaneous expenses 305 Retirement benefit expenses 15,116 Amortization of long-term prepaid expenses 556 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,059,972

20