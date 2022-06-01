Yotta Acquisition : REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM - Form 8-K 06/01/2022 | 05:22pm EDT Send by mail :

REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM To the Shareholders and Board of Directors of Yotta Acquisition Corporation Opinion on the Financial Statement We have audited the accompanying balance sheet of Yotta Acquisition Corporation (the "Company") as of April 22, 2022, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "financial statement"). In our opinion, the financial statement presents fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of April 22, 2022 in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Explanatory Paragraph - Going Concern The accompanying financial statement have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern. As more fully described in Note 1, if the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination by the close of business by January 22, 2023, the Company will cease all operations except for the purpose of liquidating. This date for mandatory liquidation and subsequent dissolution combined with uncertainty as to whether the Company has sufficient liquidity to fund operations through the liquidation date or thereafter should a deferral occur raises substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. The financial statement do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. Basis for Opinion This financial statement is the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's financial statement based on our audit. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statement is free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audit we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion. Our audit included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statement, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statement. Our audit also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statement. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion. /s/ Marcum llp Marcum llp We have served as the Company's auditor since 2021. New York, NY

June 1, 2022

June 1, 2022 F-2 YOTTA ACQUISITION CORPORATION BALANCE SHEET APRIL 22, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 929,798 Prepaid expenses 260,652 Total current assets 1,190,450 Cash held in trust account 100,000,000 Total Assets $ 101,190,450 Liabilities, Redeemable Common Stock, and Stockholders' Deficit Current liabilities: Accrued offering costs and expenses $ 469,552 Over-allotment liability 75,000 Due to related party 3,500 Franchise tax accrual 10,580 Total current liabilities 558,632 Deferred underwriting fee payable 3,500,000 Total Liabilities 4,058,632 Commitments and Contingencies Common stock subject to possible redemption, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares at redemption value of $10.00 per share

100,000,000 Stockholders' Deficit: Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 3,188,499 shares issued and outstanding (excluding 10,000,000 shares subject to possible redemption)(1) 318 Additional paid-in capital - Accumulated deficit (2,868,500 ) Total Stockholders' Deficit (2,868,182 ) Total Liabilities, Redeemable Common Stock, and Stockholders' Deficit $ 101,190,450 (1) Includes up to 375,000 shares of common stock subject to forfeiture to the extent that the underwriters' over-allotment option is not exercised in full or in part (see Note 6). As a result of the underwriters' full exercise their over-allotment option on April 27, 2022, no insider shares are currently subject to forfeiture. The accompany notes are an integral part of the financial statement. F-3 YOTTA ACQUISITION CORPORATION NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Note 1 - Description of Organization and Business Operations Yotta Acquisition Corporation (the "Company") is a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Delaware corporation on March 8, 2021. The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities ("Business Combination"). The Company intend to focus on target businesses in and around the high technology, blockchain and other general business industries globally. As of April 22, 2022, the Company had not commenced any operations. All activities through April 22, 2022 are related to the Company's formation and the proposed initial public offering ("IPO"), which are described below in Note 3. The Company will not generate any operating revenues until after the completion of a Business Combination, at the earliest. The Company will generate non-operating income in the form of interest income from the proceeds derived from the IPO. The Company has selected December 31 as its fiscal year end. The Company's sponsor is Yotta Investments LLC (the "Sponsor"), a Delaware limited liability company. The registration statement for the Company's IPO became effective on April 19, 2022. On April 22, 2022, the Company consummated the IPO of 10,000,000 units (which does not include the exercise of the over-allotment option by the underwriters in the IPO) at an offering price of $10.00 per unit (the "Public Units'), generating gross proceeds of $100,000,000. Simultaneously with the IPO, the Company sold to its Sponsor 313,500 units at $10.00 per unit (the "Private Units") in a private placement generating total gross proceeds of $3,135,000, which is described in Note 4. Transaction costs amounted to $6,014,402, consisting $2,000,000 of underwriting fees, $3,500,000 of deferred underwriting fees (payable only upon completion of a Business Combination) and $514,402 of other offering costs. As of April 22, 2022, cash of $929,798 were held outside of the Trust Account (as defined below) and is available for the payment of offering costs and for working capital purposes. Upon the closing of the IPO and the private placement on April 22, 2022, a total of $100,000,000 was placed in a trust account (the "Trust Account") maintained by Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company as a trustee and will be invested only in U.S. government treasury bills with a maturity of 185 days or less or in money market funds meeting certain conditions under Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"), and that invest only in direct U.S. government treasury obligations. These funds will not be released until the earlier of the completion of the initial Business Combination and the liquidation due to the Company's failure to complete a Business Combination within the applicable period of time. The proceeds deposited in the Trust Account could become subject to the claims of the Company's creditors, if any, which could have priority over the claims of the Company's public stockholders. In addition, interest income earned on the funds in the Trust Account may be released to the Company to pay its income or other tax obligations. With these exceptions, expenses incurred by the Company may be paid prior to a business combination only from the net proceeds of the IPO and private placement not held in the Trust Account. Pursuant to Nasdaq listing rules, the Company's initial Business Combination must occur with one or more target businesses having an aggregate fair market value equal to at least 80% of the value of the funds in the Trust account (excluding any deferred underwriting discounts and commissions and taxes payable on the income earned on the Trust Account), which the Company refers to as the 80% test, at the time of the execution of a definitive agreement for its initial Business Combination, although the Company may structure a Business Combination with one or more target businesses whose fair market value significantly exceeds 80% of the trust account balance. If the Company is no longer listed on Nasdaq, it will not be required to satisfy the 80% test. The Company will only complete a Business Combination if the post-transaction company owns or acquires 50% or more of the outstanding voting securities of the target or otherwise acquires a controlling interest in the target sufficient for it not to be required to register as an investment company under the Investment Company Act. F-4 The Company will provide its holders of the outstanding Public Shares (the "Public Stockholders") with the opportunity to redeem all or a portion of their Public Shares upon the completion of a Business Combination either (i) in connection with a stockholder meeting called to approve the Business Combination or (ii) by means of a tender offer. The decision as to whether the Company will seek stockholder approval of a Business Combination or conduct a tender offer will be made by the Company, solely in its discretion. The Public Stockholders will be entitled to redeem their Public Shares for a pro rata portion of the amount then in the Trust Account (initially anticipated to be $10.00 per Public Share, plus any pro rata interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company to pay its franchise and income tax obligations). The Public Shares subject to redemption will be recorded at a redemption value and classified as temporary equity upon the completion of the Proposed Offering in accordance with the Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 480 "Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity." The Company will proceed with a Business Combination if the Company has net tangible assets of at least $5,000,001 upon such consummation of a Business Combination and, if the Company seeks stockholder approval, a majority of the shares voted are voted in favor of the Business Combination. If a stockholder vote is not required by law and the Company does not decide to hold a stockholder vote for business or other legal reasons, the Company will, pursuant to its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the "Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation"), conduct the redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and file tender offer documents with the SEC prior to completing a Business Combination. If, however, stockholder approval of the transaction is required by law, or the Company decides to obtain stockholder approval for business or legal reasons, the Company will offer to redeem shares in conjunction with a proxy solicitation pursuant to the proxy rules and not pursuant to the tender offer rules. Additionally, each public stockholder may elect to redeem their Public Shares irrespective of whether they vote for or against the proposed transaction. If the Company seeks stockholder approval in connection with a Business Combination, the Company's Sponsor and any of the Company's officers or directors that may hold Insider Shares (as defined in Note 5) (the "Initial Stockholders") and the underwriters have agreed (a) to vote their Insider Shares, Private Shares (as defined in Note 4), Shares issued as underwriting commissions (see Note 6) and any Public Shares purchased during or after the IPO in favor of approving a Business Combination and (b) not to convert any shares (including the Insider Shares) in connection with a stockholder vote to approve, or sell the shares to the Company in any tender offer in connection with, a proposed Business Combination. If the Company seeks stockholder approval of a Business Combination and it does not conduct redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules, the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation provides that a public stockholder, together with any affiliate of such stockholder or any other person with whom such stockholder is acting in concert or as a "group" (as defined under Section 13 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act")), will be restricted from redeeming its shares with respect to more than an aggregate of 20% or more of the Public Shares, without the prior consent of the Company. The Initial Stockholders and underwriters have agreed (a) to waive their redemption rights with respect to the Insider Shares, Private Shares, and Public Shares held by them in connection with the completion of a Business Combination and (b) not to propose, or vote in favor of, an amendment to the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation that would affect the substance or timing of the Company's obligation to redeem 100% of its Public Shares if the Company does not complete a Business Combination, unless the Company provides the public stockholders with the opportunity to redeem their Public Shares in conjunction with any such amendment. The Company will have until 9 months (or up to 15 months if the time to complete a business combination is extended as described herein) from the closing of the IPO to consummate a Business Combination. In addition, if the Company anticipates that it may not be able to consummate initial business combination within 9 months, the Company's insiders or their affiliates may, but are not obligated to, extend the period of time to consummate a business combination two times by an additional three months each time (for a total of 18 months to complete a business combination) (the "Combination Period"). In order to extend the time available for the Company to consummate a Business Combination, the Sponsor or its affiliate or designees must deposit into the Trust Account $1,000,000, or $1,150,000 if the underwriters' over-allotment option is exercised in full ($0.10 per Public Share in either case or an aggregate of $2,000,000 (or $2,300,000 if the over-allotment option is exercised in full)), on or prior to the date of the applicable deadline. F-5 If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the Company will (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than ten business days thereafter, redeem the Public Shares, at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account including interest (which interest shall be net of taxes payable, and less certain amount of interest to pay dissolution expenses) divided by the number of then outstanding Public Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish public stockholders' rights as stockholders (including the right to receive further liquidating distributions, if any), subject to applicable law, and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the Company's remaining stockholders and the Company's board of directors, dissolve and liquidate, subject in each case to the Company's obligations under Delaware law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law. The Sponsor and the other Initial Stockholders have agreed to waive their liquidation rights with respect to the Insider Shares, and Private Shares if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. However, if the Sponsor or the other Initial Stockholders acquires Public Shares in or after the IPO, such Public Shares will be entitled to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. The underwriters have agreed to waive their rights to their deferred underwriting commission (see Note 6) held in the Trust Account in the event the Company does not complete a Business Combination within in the Combination Period and, in such event, such amounts will be included with the other funds held in the Trust Account that will be available to fund the redemption of the Public Shares. In the event of such distribution, it is possible that the per share value of the assets remaining available for distribution will be less than $10.00. In order to protect the amounts held in the Trust Account, the Sponsor has agreed to be liable to the Company if and to the extent any claims by a vendor for services rendered or products sold to the Company, or a prospective target business with which the Company has discussed entering into a transaction agreement, reduce the amount of funds in the Trust Account to below $10.00 per Public Share, except as to any claims by a third party who executed a valid and enforceable agreement with the Company waiving any right, title, interest or claim of any kind they may have in or to any monies held in the Trust Account and except as to any claims under the Company's indemnity of the underwriters of IPO against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Moreover, in the event that an executed waiver is deemed to be unenforceable against a third party, the Sponsor will not be responsible to the extent of any liability for such third party claims. Going Concern Consideration As of April 22, 2022, the Company had cash of $929,798 and a working capital of $706,818 (excluding over-allotment liability). The Company has incurred and expects to continue to incur significant professional costs to remain as a publicly traded company and to incur significant transaction costs in pursuit of the consummation of a Business Combination. In connection with the Company's assessment of going concern considerations in accordance with Financial Accounting Standard Board's Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2014-15, "Disclosures of Uncertainties about an Entity's Ability to Continue as a Going Concern," management has determined that these conditions raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. The management's plan in addressing this uncertainty is through the Working Capital Loans, as defined below (see Note 5). In addition, if the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the Company's board of directors would proceed to commence a voluntary liquidation and thereby a formal dissolution of the Company. There is no assurance that the Company's plans to consummate a Business Combination will be successful within the Combination Period. As a result, management has determined that such additional condition also raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. The financial statement does not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. Risks and Uncertainties Management is currently evaluating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry and has concluded that while it is reasonably possible that the virus could have a negative effect on the Company's future financial position, results of its operations and/or search for a target company, there has not been a significant impact as of the date of these financial statements. The financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the future outcome of this uncertainty. Additionally, as a result of the military action commenced in February 2022 by the Russian Federation and Belarus in the country of Ukraine and related economic sanctions, the Company's ability to consummate a Business Combination, or the operations of a target business with which the Company ultimately consummates a Business Combination, may be materially and adversely affected. In addition, the Company's ability to consummate a transaction may be dependent on the ability to raise equity and debt financing which may be impacted by these events, including as a result of increased market volatility, or decreased market liquidity in third-party financing being unavailable on terms acceptable to the Company or at all. The impact of this action and related sanctions on the world economy and the specific impact on the Company's financial position, results of operations and/or ability to consummate a Business Combination are not yet determinable. The financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. F-6 Note 2 - Summary of Significant Accounting Policies Basis of Presentation The accompanying financial statements are presented in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and pursuant to the rules and regulations of the SEC. Emerging Growth Company The Company is an "emerging growth company," as defined in Section 2(a) of the Securities Act, as modified by the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 (the "JOBS Act"), and it may take advantage of certain exemptions from various reporting requirements that are applicable to other public companies that are not emerging growth companies including, but not limited to, not being required to comply with the independent registered public accounting firm attestation requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, reduced disclosure obligations regarding executive compensation in its periodic reports and proxy statements, and exemptions from the requirements of holding a nonbinding advisory vote on executive compensation and stockholder approval of any golden parachute payments not previously approved. Further, Section 102(b)(1) of the JOBS Act exempts emerging growth companies from being required to comply with new or revised financial accounting standards until private companies (that is, those that have not had a Securities Act registration statement declared effective or do not have a class of securities registered under the Exchange Act) are required to comply with the new or revised financial accounting standards. The JOBS Act provides that a company can elect to opt out of the extended transition period and comply with the requirements that apply to non-emerging growth companies but any such election to opt out is irrevocable. The Company has elected not to opt out of such extended transition period which means that when a standard is issued or revised and it has different application dates for public or private companies, the Company, as an emerging growth company, can adopt the new or revised standard at the time private companies adopt the new or revised standard. This may make comparison of the Company's financial statements with another public company that is neither an emerging growth company nor an emerging growth company that has opted out of using the extended transition period difficult or impossible because of the potential differences in accounting standards used. Use of Estimates In preparing these financial statements in conformity with U.S. GAAP, the Company's management makes estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported expenses during the reporting period. Making estimates requires management to exercise significant judgment. It is at least reasonably possible that the estimate of the effect of a condition, situation or set of circumstances that existed at the date of the financial statements, which management considered in formulating its estimate, could change in the near term due to one or more future confirming events. Accordingly, the actual results could differ significantly from those estimates. Investments Held in Trust Account Following the closing of the IPO on April 22, 2022, an amount of $100,000,000 from the net proceeds of the sale of the Units in the IPO and private placement were placed in the Trust Account and may be invested only in U.S. government securities with a maturity of 185 days or less or in money market funds meeting certain conditions under Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act which invest only in direct U.S. government treasury obligations. The Trust Account is intended as a holding place for funds pending the earliest to occur of: (i) the completion of the initial Business Combination; (ii) the redemption of any public shares properly submitted in connection with a shareholder vote to amend the Company's amended and restated certificate of incorporation (A) to modify the substance or timing of the Company's obligation to redeem 100% of the public shares if the Company does not complete the initial Business Combination within 9 months from the closing of the IPO or (B) with respect to any other provision relating to shareholders' rights or pre-initial Business Combination activity; or (iii) absent an initial Business Combination within 9 months from the closing of the IPO, the return of the funds held in the Trust Account to the public shareholders as part of redemption of the public shares. The Company's investments held in the Trust Account are classified as trading securities. Trading securities are presented on the balance sheet at fair value at the end of each reporting period. Gains and losses resulting from the change in fair value of these securities is included in income from investments held in Trust Account in the accompanying unaudited condensed statement of operations. The estimated fair values of investments held in the Trust Account are determined using available market information. Cash and Cash Equivalents The Company considers all short-term investments with an original maturity of three months or less when purchased to be cash equivalents. The Company had $929,798 in cash and none in cash equivalents as of April 22, 2022. Deferred Offering Costs The Company complies with the requirements of FASB ASC Topic 340-10-S99-1, "Other Assets and Deferred Costs - SEC Materials" ("ASC 340-10-S99") and SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin Topic 5A, "Expenses of Offering". Deferred offering costs were $6,014,402 consisting $2,000,000 of underwriting fees, $3,500,000 of deferred underwriting fees and $514,402 of other offering costs that were directly related to the IPO were charged to stockholders' equity upon the completion of the IPO. F-7 Stock Compensation Expense The Company accounts for stock-based compensation expense in accordance with ASC 718, "Compensation - Stock Compensation" ("ASC 718"). Under ASC 718, stock-based compensation associated with equity-classified awards is measured at fair value upon the grant date and recognized over the requisite service period. To the extent a stock-based award is subject to a performance condition, the amount of expense recorded in a given period, if any, reflects an assessment of the probability of achieving such performance condition, with compensation recognized once the event is deemed probable to occur. The fair value of equity awards has been estimated using a market approach. Forfeitures are recognized as incurred. The Company's Insider Shares were granted to certain independent directors subject to a performance condition, namely the occurrence of a Business Combination. This performance condition is considered in determining the grant date fair value of these instruments using Monte Carlo simulation. Compensation expense related to the Insider Shares is recognized only when the performance condition is probable of occurrence, or more specifically when a Business Combination is consummated. Therefore, no stock-based compensation expense has been recognized during the period from inception to April 22, 2022. The estimated fair value of the 16,666 shares granted to the Company's directors was $123,900, or $7.38 per share. Income Taxes The Company follows the asset and liability method of accounting for income taxes under ASC 740, "Income Taxes." Deferred tax assets and liabilities are recognized for the estimated future tax consequences attributable to differences between the financial statements carrying amounts of existing assets and liabilities and their respective tax bases. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are measured using enacted tax rates expected to apply to taxable income in the years in which those temporary differences are expected to be recovered or settled. The effect on deferred tax assets and liabilities of a change in tax rates is recognized in income in the period that included the enactment date. Valuation allowances are established, when necessary, to reduce deferred tax assets to the amount expected to be realized. ASC 740 prescribes a recognition threshold and a measurement attribute for the financial statement recognition and measurement of tax positions taken or expected to be taken in a tax return. For those benefits to be recognized, a tax position must be more likely than not to be sustained upon examination by taxing authorities. The Company recognizes accrued interest and penalties related to unrecognized tax benefits as income tax expense. There were no unrecognized tax benefits and no amounts accrued for interest and penalties as of April 22, 2022. The Company is currently not aware of any issues under review that could result in significant payments, accruals or material deviation from its position. The Company is subject to income tax examinations by major taxing authorities since inception. The Company has identified the United States as its only "major" tax jurisdiction. The Company may be subject to potential examination by federal and state taxing authorities in the areas of income taxes. These potential examinations may include questioning the timing and amount of deductions, the nexus of income among various tax jurisdictions and compliance with federal and state tax laws. The Company's management does not expect that the total amount of unrecognized tax benefits will materially change over the next twelve months. The provision for income taxes was deemed to be immaterial for the period from March 8, 2021 (inception) to April 22, 2022. F-8 Concentration of Credit Risk Financial instruments that potentially subject the Company to concentrations of credit risk consist of a cash account in a financial institution, which, at times, may exceed the Federal Depository Insurance Coverage of $250,000. The Company has not experienced losses on this account and management believes the Company is not exposed to significant risks on such account. Fair Value of Financial Instruments The fair value of the Company's assets and liabilities, which qualify as financial instruments under ASC 825, "Financial Instruments," approximates the carrying amounts represented in the accompanying balance sheet, primarily due to their short-term nature. Common Stock Subject to Possible Redemption The Company accounts for its common stock subject to possible redemption in accordance with the guidance in ASC Topic 480 "Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity." Common stock subject to mandatory redemption (if any) are classified as a liability instrument and are measured at fair value. Conditionally redeemable common stock (including common stock that feature redemption rights that is either within the control of the holder or subject to redemption upon the occurrence of uncertain events not solely within the Company's control) is classified as temporary equity. At all other times, common stock is classified as stockholders' equity. The Company's common stock features certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of the Company's control and subject to occurrence of uncertain future events. If it is probable that the equity instrument will become redeemable, we have the option to either (i) accrete changes in the redemption value over the period from the date of issuance (or from the date that it becomes probable that the instrument will become redeemable, if later) to the earliest redemption date of the instrument or (ii) recognize changes in the redemption value immediately as they occur and adjust the carrying amount of the instrument to equal the redemption value at the end of each reporting period. The Company has elected to recognize the changes immediately. The accretion or remeasurement will be treated as a deemed dividend (i.e., a reduction to retained earnings, or in absence of retained earnings, additional paid-in capital). Warrants The Company accounts for warrants as either equity-classified or liability-classified instruments based on an assessment of the warrant's specific terms and applicable authoritative guidance in Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 480, Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity ("ASC 480") and ASC 815, Derivatives and Hedging ("ASC 815"). The assessment considers whether the warrants are freestanding financial instruments pursuant to ASC 480, meet the definition of a liability pursuant to ASC 480, and whether the warrants meet all of the requirements for equity classification under ASC 815, including whether the warrants are indexed to the Company's own common shares and whether the warrant holders could potentially require "net cash settlement" in a circumstance outside of the Company's control, among other conditions for equity classification. This assessment, which requires the use of professional judgment, is conducted at the time of warrant issuance and as of each subsequent quarterly period end date while the warrants are outstanding. For issued or modified warrants that meet all of the criteria for equity classification, the warrants are required to be recorded as a component of additional paid-in capital at the time of issuance. For issued or modified warrants that do not meet all the criteria for equity classification, the warrants are required to be recorded at their initial fair value on the date of issuance, and each balance sheet date thereafter. Changes in the estimated fair value of the warrants are recognized as a non-cash gain or loss on the statements of operations. As discussed in Note 7, the Company determined that upon further review of the proposed form of warrant agreement, management concluded that the Public Warrants and Private Warrants to be issued pursuant to the warrant agreement qualify for equity accounting treatment. F-9 Recent accounting pronouncements In August 2020, the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") issued Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2020-06, Debt-Debt with Conversion and Other Options (Subtopic 470-20) and Derivatives and Hedging-Contracts in Entity's Own Equity (Subtopic 815-40) ("ASU 2020-06") to simplify accounting for certain financial instruments. ASU 2020-06 eliminates the current models that require separation of beneficial conversion and cash conversion features from convertible instruments and simplifies the derivative scope exception guidance pertaining to equity classification of contracts in an entity's own equity. The new standard also introduces additional disclosures for convertible debt and freestanding instruments that are indexed to and settled in an entity's own equity. ASU 2020-06 amends the diluted earnings per share guidance, including the requirement to use the if-converted method for all convertible instruments. The amendments are effective for smaller reporting companies for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2023, including interim periods within those fiscal years. The Company is currently assessing the impact, if any, that ASU 2020-06 would have on its financial position, results of operations or cash flows. Management does not believe that any other recently issued, but not yet effective, accounting pronouncements, if currently adopted, would have a material effect on the Company's financial statement. Note 3 - Initial Public Offering Pursuant to the IPO on April 22, 2022, the Company sold 10,000,000 Public Units at $10.00 per Public Unit, generating gross proceeds of $100,000,000. Each Unit consists of one share of common stock, one right ("Public Right") and one redeemable warrant ("Public Warrant"). Each Public Right will convert into one-tenth (1/10) of one share of common stock upon the consummation of a Business Combination. Each whole Public Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per whole share, subject to adjustment. Because the Warrants may only be exercised for whole numbers of shares, only an even number of warrants may be exercised. The Warrants will become exercisable on the later of the completion of the Company's initial Business Combination or 12 months from the closing of the IPO, and will expire five years after the completion of the Company's initial Business Combination or earlier upon redemption or liquidation. All of the 10,000,000 Public Shares sold as part of the Public Units in the IPO contain a redemption feature which allows for the redemption of such Public Shares if there is a stockholder vote or tender offer in connection with the Business Combination and in connection with certain amendments to the Company's amended and restated certificate of incorporation, or in connection with the Company's liquidation. In accordance with the SEC and its staff's guidance on redeemable equity instruments, which has been codified in ASC 480-10-S99, redemption provisions not solely within the control of the Company require common stock subject to redemption to be classified outside of permanent equity. The Company's redeemable common stock is subject to SEC and its staff's guidance on redeemable equity instruments, which has been codified in ASC 480-10-S99. If it is probable that the equity instrument will become redeemable, the Company has the option to either accrete changes in the redemption value over the period from the date of issuance (or from the date that it becomes probable that the instrument will become redeemable, if later) to the earliest redemption date of the instrument or to recognize changes in the redemption value immediately as they occur and adjust the carrying amount of the instrument to equal the redemption value at the end of each reporting period. The Company has elected to recognize the changes immediately. The accretion or remeasurement is treated as a deemed dividend (i.e., a reduction to retained earnings, or in absence of retained earnings, additional paid-in capital). As of April 22, 2022, the shares of common stock reflected on the balance sheet are reconciled in the following table. As of

April 22,

2022 Gross proceeds $ 100,000,000 Less: Proceeds allocated to Public Warrants and Public Rights (7,800,000 ) Issuance costs allocated to Public Shares (5,545,278 ) Plus: Accretion of carrying value to redemption value 13,345,278 Common stock subject to possible redemption $ 100,000,000 F-10 Note 4 - Private Placement Simultaneously with the closing of the IPO, the Sponsor purchased an aggregate of 313,500 Private Units at a price of $10.00 per Private Unit for an aggregate purchase price of $3,135,000 in a private placement. Each Private Unit will consist of one share of common stock ("Private Share"), one right ("Private Right") and one redeemable warrant ("Private Warrant"). Each whole Private Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. The Private Warrants will be identical to the Public Warrants except that the Private Warrants and the common shares issuable upon the exercise of the Private Warrants will not be transferable, assignable or saleable until after the completion of a Business Combination. The proceeds from the Private Units were added to the proceeds from the IPO to be held in the Trust Account. If the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the proceeds from the sale of the Private Units will be used to fund the redemption of the Public Shares (subject to the requirements of applicable law), and the Private Units and all underlying securities will expire worthless. Note 5 - Related Party Transactions Insider Shares On December 28, 2021, the Company issued 2,875,000 shares of common stock to the Initial Stockholders (the "Insider Shares") for an aggregated consideration of $25,000, or approximately $0.0087 per share. On March 7, 2022, the Sponsor surrendered 1,150,000 shares of common stock without any consideration. On April 5, 2022, the Sponsor declared a dividend, payable in shares of common stock, of two-thirds of one share of common stock for each share of common stock issued and outstanding. As of April 22, 2022, there were 2,874,999 Insider Shares issued and outstanding, among which, up to 375,000 shares subject to forfeiture by the Initial Stockholders to the extent that the underwriters' over-allotment is not exercised in full, so that the Initial Stockholders will collectively own 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares after the IPO (assuming the Initial Stockholders do not purchase any Public Shares in the IPO and excluding the Private Units). As a result of the underwriters' full exercise of their over-allotment option on April 27, 2022, no Insider Shares are currently subject to forfeiture (see Note 9). The Initial Stockholders have agreed, subject to certain limited exceptions, not to transfer, assign or sell any of their Insider Shares until, with respect to 50% of the Insider Shares, the earlier of six months after the consummation of a Business Combination and the date on which the closing price of the common stock equals or exceeds $12.50 per share (as adjusted for stock splits, stock dividends, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within a 30-trading day period commencing after a Business Combination and, with respect to the remaining 50% of the Insider Shares, until the six months after the consummation of a Business Combination, or earlier, in either case, if, subsequent to a Business Combination, the Company completes a liquidation, merger, stock exchange or other similar transaction which results in all of the Company's stockholders having the right to exchange their shares of common stock for cash, securities or other property. Promissory Note - Related Party On December 28, 2021, the Sponsor agreed to loan the Company up to an aggregate amount of $500,000 to be used, in part, for transaction costs incurred in connection with the IPO (the "Promissory Note"). As of April 22, 2022, $250,000 was outstanding under the Promissory Note. The Promissory Note is unsecured, interest-free and due on the earlier of August 31, 2022 or the closing of the IPO. The Company repaid the outstanding balance of $250,000 to the Sponsor on April 22, 2022. Related Party Loans In addition, in order to finance transaction costs in connection with an intended initial Business Combination, the Initial Stockholders or their affiliates may, but are not obligated to, loan us funds as may be required. If the Company completes an initial Business Combination, it will repay such loaned amounts. In the event that the initial Business Combination does not close, the Company may use a portion of the working capital held outside the Trust Account to repay such loaned amounts but no proceeds from the Trust Account would be used for such repayment. Certain amount of such loans may be converted into private at $10.00 per share at the option of the lender. As of April 22, 2022, the Company had no borrowings under the working capital loans. F-11 Administrative Support Agreement The Company intends to enter into an agreement, commencing on the effective date of the IPO through the earlier of the Company's consummation of a Business Combination and its liquidation, to pay the Sponsor a total of $10,000 per month for office space, utilities, secretarial and administrative support. However, pursuant to the terms of such agreement, the Sponsor agreed to defer the payment of such monthly fee. Any such unpaid amount will accrue without interest and be due and payable no later than the date of the consummation of initial Business Combination. Professional Services An affiliate of the Sponsor provided professional services related to formation of the Company. The total amount of $1,189 was outstanding at April 22, 2022. Other Mr. Michael Lazar has been served as an independent director of the board since April 19, 2022, also is the Chief Executive Officer of Empire Filings, LLC, which is engaged by the Company to provide print and filing services. The Company paid a total of $15,000 for the IPO filings and will pay $1,000 per quarter for ongoing compliance filings. Note 6 - Commitments and Contingency Registration Rights The holders of the Insider Shares issued and outstanding as of April 19, 2022 as well as the holders of the private units and any shares of the Company's insiders, officers, directors or their affiliates may be issued in payment of working capital loans and extension loans made to the Company (and any shares of common stock issuable upon the exercise of the warrants and conversion of the underlying the private rights), will be entitled to registration rights pursuant to an agreement to be signed prior to or on the effective date of this offering. The holders of a majority of these securities are entitled to make up to two demands that we register such securities. The holders of the majority of the Insider Shares can elect to exercise these registration rights at any time commencing three months prior to the date on which these shares of common stock are to be released from escrow. The holders of a majority of the private units and units issued in payment of working capital loans made to us can elect to exercise these registration rights at any time commencing on the date that the Company consummate an initial business combination. In addition, the holders have certain "piggy-back" registration rights with respect to registration statements filed subsequent to the consummation of an initial business combination. The Company will bear the expenses incurred in connection with the filing of any such registration statements. Right of First Refusal The Company has granted Chardan for a period of 18 months after the date of the consummation of the Company's Business Combination, a right of first refusal to act as book-running manager, with at least 30% of the economics, or, in the case of a "three-handed" deal 20% of the economics, for any and all future public and private equity and debt offerings. F-12 Underwriting Agreement The Company has granted Chardan, the representative of the underwriters, a 45-day option from the date of this prospectus to purchase up to 1,500,000 additional Units to cover over-allotments, if any, at the IPO price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. On April 25, 2022, Chardan exercised the over-allotment option in full (see Note 9). The underwriters were paid a cash underwriting discount of 2.0% of the gross proceeds of the IPO, or $2,000,000. In addition, the underwriters will be entitled to a deferred fee of 3.5% of the gross proceeds of the IPO, or $3,500,000 (or $4,025,000 if the over-allotment option is exercised in full), which will be paid upon the closing of a Business Combination from the amounts held in the Trust Account, subject to the terms of the underwriting agreement. Note 7 - Stockholders' Equity Common Stock - The Company is authorized to issue 50,000,000 shares of common stock with a par value of $0.0001 per share. Holders of common stock are entitled to one vote for each share. In March 2022, the Sponsor surrendered 1,150,000 shares of common stock without any consideration and in April 2022, the Sponsor declared a dividend, payable in shares of common stock, of two-thirds of one share of common stock for each share of common stock issued and outstanding. At April 22, 2022, there were 2,874,999 shares of common stock issued and outstanding, of which an aggregate of up to 375,000 shares are subject to forfeiture to the extent that the underwriters' over-allotment option is not exercised in full, so that the Initial Stockholders will own 20% of the issued and outstanding shares after the IPO (assuming the Initial Stockholders do not purchase any public units in the IPO and excluding the Private Shares underlying the Private Units). As a result of the underwriters' full exercise of their over-allotment option on April 27, 2022, no Insider Shares are currently subject to forfeiture (see Note 9). Rights - Each holder of a right will receive one-tenth (1/10) of one share of common stock upon consummation of a Business Combination, even if the holder of such right redeemed all shares held by it in connection with a Business Combination. No fractional shares will be issued upon conversion of the rights. No additional consideration will be required to be paid by a holder of rights in order to receive its additional shares upon consummation of a Business Combination, as the consideration related thereto has been included in the Unit purchase price paid for by investors in the IPO. If the Company enters into a definitive agreement for a Business Combination in which the Company will not be the surviving entity, the definitive agreement will provide for the holders of rights to receive the same per share consideration the holders of the common stock will receive in the transaction on an as-converted into common stock basis and each holder of a right will be required to affirmatively covert its rights in order to receive 1/10 share underlying each right (without paying additional consideration). The shares issuable upon conversion of the rights will be freely tradable (except to the extent held by affiliates of the Company). If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period and the Company liquidates the funds held in the Trust Account, holders of rights will not receive any of such funds with respect to their rights, nor will they receive any distribution from the Company's assets held outside of the Trust Account with respect to such rights, and the rights will expire worthless. Further, there are no contractual penalties for failure to deliver securities to the holders of the rights upon consummation of a Business Combination. Additionally, in no event will the Company be required to net cash settle the rights. Accordingly, holders of the rights might not receive the shares of common stock underlying the rights. Pubic Warrants - Each redeemable Public Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per full share, and will become exercisable on the later of the completion of an initial Business Combination and 12 months from the closing of the IPO. However, no Public Warrants will be exercisable for cash unless the foregoing, if a registration statement covering the issuance of the common stock issuable upon exercise of the public warrants is not effective within 90 days from the closing of the Company's initial Business Combination, warrant holders may, until such time as there is an effective registration statement and during any period when we shall have failed to maintain an effective registration statement, exercise warrants on a cashless basis pursuant to an available exemption from registration under the Securities Act. If an exemption from registration is not available, holders will not be able to exercise their warrants on a cashless basis. The warrants will expire five years from the closing of the Company's initial Business Combination at 5:00 p.m., New York City time or earlier upon redemption or liquidation. F-13 In addition, if (x) the Company issues additional shares of common stock or equity-linked securities for capital raising purposes in connection with the closing of the Company's initial Business Combination at an issue price or effective issue price of less than $9.20 per share (with such issue price or effective issue price to be determined in good faith by the board of directors), (y) the aggregate gross proceeds from such issuances represent more than 60% of the total equity proceeds, and interest thereon, available for the funding of the Company's initial Business Combination, and (z) the volume weighted average trading price of the Company's common stock during the 20 trading day period starting on the trading day prior to the day on which the Company consummates its initial Business Combination (such price, the "Market Price") is below $9.20 per share, the exercise price of the warrants will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 115% of the Market Price, and the $16.50 per share redemption trigger price described below will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 165% of the Market Value. Once the Public Warrants become exercisable, the Company may redeem the Public Warrants: ● in whole and not in part; ● at a price of $0.01 per Public Warrant; ● upon a minimum of 30 days' prior written notice of redemption, which the Company refers to as the 30-day redemption period; ● if, and only if, the last reported sale price of the Company's common stock equals or exceeds $16.50 per share (as adjusted for stock splits, stock dividends, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within a 30-trading day period ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which the Company sends the notice of redemption to the to the warrant holders. If the Company calls the Public Warrants for redemption, management will have the option to require all holders that wish to exercise the Public Warrants to do so on a "cashless basis," as described in the warrant agreement. In such event, each holder would pay the exercise price by surrendering the whole warrants for that number of shares of common stock equal to the quotient obtained by dividing (x) the product of the number of shares of common stock underlying the warrants, multiplied by the difference between the exercise price of the warrants and the "fair market value" (defined below) by (y) the fair market value. The "fair market value" shall mean the average reported last sale price of the common stock for the 10 trading days ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which the notice of redemption is sent to the holders of warrants. Except as described above, no warrants will be exercisable and the Company will not be obligated to issue common stock unless at the time a holder seeks to exercise such warrant, a prospectus relating to the common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants is current and the common stock have been registered or qualified or deemed to be exempt under the securities laws of the state of residence of the holder of the warrants. Under the terms of the warrant agreement, the Company has agreed to use its best efforts to meet these conditions and to maintain a current prospectus relating to the common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants until the expiration of the warrants. However, the Company cannot assure that it will be able to do so and, if the Company does not maintain a current prospectus relating to the common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants, holders will be unable to exercise their warrants and the Company will not be required to settle any such warrant exercise. If the prospectus relating to the common stock issuable upon the exercise of the warrants is not current or if the common stock is not qualified or exempt from qualification in the jurisdictions in which the holders of the warrants reside, the Company will not be required to net cash settle or cash settle the warrant exercise, the warrants may have no value, the market for the warrants may be limited and the warrants may expire worthless. Private Warrants - The private warrants have terms and provisions that are identical to those of the warrants being sold as part of the units in this offering except that the private warrants will be entitled to registration rights. The private warrants (including the common stock issuable upon exercise of the private warrants) will not be transferable, assignable or saleable until after the completion of our initial business combination except to permitted transferees. F-14 Note 8 -Fair Value Measurements The fair value of the Company's consolidated financial assets and liabilities reflects management's estimate of amounts that the Company would have received in connection with the sale of the assets or paid in connection with the transfer of the liabilities in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. In connection with measuring the fair value of its assets and liabilities, the Company seeks to maximize the use of observable inputs (market data obtained from independent sources) and to minimize the use of unobservable inputs (internal assumptions about how market participants would price assets and liabilities). The following fair value hierarchy is used to classify assets and liabilities based on the observable inputs and unobservable inputs used in order to value the assets and liabilities: Level 1: Quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. An active market for an asset or liability is a market in which transactions for the asset or liability occur with sufficient frequency and volume to provide pricing information on an ongoing basis. Level 2: Observable inputs other than Level 1 inputs. Examples of Level 2 inputs include quoted prices in active markets for similar assets or liabilities and quoted prices for identical assets or liabilities in markets that are not active. Level 3: Unobservable inputs based on the assessment of the assumptions that market participants would use in pricing the asset or liability. The following table presents information about the Company's assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value on April 22, 2022, and indicates the fair value hierarchy of the valuation inputs the Company utilized to determine such fair value: Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Assets Cash held in Trust Account $ 100,000,000 $ - $ - $ 100,000,000 Total assets $ 100,000,000 $ - $ - $ 100,000,000 Liabilities Over-allotment option $ - $ - $ 75,000 $ 75,000 Total liabilities $ - $ - $ 75,000 $ 75,000 The over-allotment option was accounted for as liabilities in accordance with ASC 815-40 and are presented within liabilities on the balance sheet. The over-allotment liabilities are measured at fair value at inception and on a recurring basis, with changes in fair value presented within change in fair value of over-allotment liabilities in the statement of operations. The Company used a Black-Scholes model to value the over-allotment option. The over-allotment option liabilities were classified within Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy at the measurement dates due to the use of unobservable inputs. Inherent in pricing models are assumptions related to expected share-price volatility, expected life and risk-free interest rate. The Company estimates the volatility of its ordinary share based on historical volatility that matches the expected remaining life of the option. The risk-free interest rate is based on the U.S. Treasury zero-coupon yield curve on the grant date for a maturity similar to the expected remaining life of the option. The expected life of the option is assumed to be equivalent to their remaining contractual term. The key inputs into the Black-Scholes model were as follows at initial measurement of the over-allotment option: Input April 22,

2022 Risk-free interest rate 0.47 % Expected term (years) 0.12 Expected volatility 3.4 % Exercise price $ 10.0 Fair value of overallotment unit $ 0.05 F-15 The following table provides a summary of the changes in the fair value of the Company's Level 3 financial instruments that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis: Over-allotment

