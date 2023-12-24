Certain A Shares of Youcare Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-DEC-2023.

December 23, 2023 Share

Certain A Shares of Youcare Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-DEC-2023. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1101 days starting from 18-DEC-2020 to 24-DEC-2023.



Details:

Fuyang Jingyue Yongshun Information Consulting Co., Ltd. , the company's controlling shareholder and the actual controllers Yu Weishi, Ma Guiying, Yu Fei and Yu Pengfei; the company shareholders: Fuyang Yuda Business Information Consulting Co., Ltd., Khorgas Defeng Equity Investment Management Partnership Enterprise (LP), Khorgas Deren Equity Investment Management Partnership Enterprise (LP), Khorgas Hehe Equity Investment Management Partnership Enterprise (LP), Khorgas Huilong Equity Investment Management Partnership Enterprise (LP), Khorgas Jinran Equity Investment Management Partnership Enterprise (LP), Khorgas Sanrong Equity Investment Management Partnership Enterprise (LP) and Khorgas Yurun Equity Investment Management Partnership Enterprise (LP) commit within 36 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests.



Other shareholders of the company: Beijing Houde Growth Investment Co., Ltd., Fuzhou Jifeng Equity Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership), Gongqingcheng Boren Investment Management Partnership (Limited Partnership), Jinshi Haofeng Equity Investment (Hangzhou) Partnership (Limited Partnership) , Jinshi Yikang Equity Investment (Hangzhou) Partnership (Limited Partnership), Khorgas Desheng Equity Investment Management Partnership Enterprise (LP), Chaoxi (Ningbo) Asset Management Co., Ltd., Ningbo Guowei Jingkai Equity Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership) ), Hanshifengde (doesn't have full name on the original doc), Ningbo Meishan Free Trade Port Area Houyang Tianhao Equity Investment Center (Limited Partnership), Ningbo Meishan Free Trade Port Area Houyang Tianhong Equity Investment Center (Limited Partnership), Pengli Investment (doesn't have full name on the original doc), Ningbo Yitai Runying Equity Investment Partnership (limited partnership), Shanghai Jifan (doesn't have full name on the original doc), Suzhou Jifeng Equity Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership), Ningbo Weijingxusheng Equity Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership), CITIC Securities Investment Limited promises within 12 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company.



The director Guan Zhikuan who holds the company's shares promised within 12 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests.