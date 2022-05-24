Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Youdao, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAO   US98741T1043

YOUDAO, INC.

(DAO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/23 04:00:02 pm EDT
5.520 USD   -1.95%
04:58aYOUDAO : First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call (Key Metrics)
PU
04:58aYoudao Q1 Non-GAAP Loss Narrows as Revenue Rises
MT
04:48aYOUDAO : First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call (Earnings Release)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Youdao : First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call (Key Metrics)

05/24/2022 | 04:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Key Financial Metrics:

2020 Q4

2021 Q1

2021 Q2

2021 Q3

2021 Q4

2022Q1

Net Revenues（RMB 000'）

855,343

947,973

979,949

1,039,075

1,048,797

1,200,541

Learning Services

480,191

606,960

607,680

647,522

579,259

826,011

Smart Devices

237,315

201,919

206,290

254,513

317,702

253,160

Online Marketing Services

137,837

139,094

165,979

137,040

151,836

121,370

Gross Margin

46.7%

52.4%

51.0%

52.6%

42.5%

53.5%

Learning Services

55.9%

63.4%

58.8%

65.0%

51.4%

63.9%

Smart Devices

39.5%

44.1%

43.0%

33.7%

30.8%

33.7%

Online Marketing Services

26.9%

16.4%

32.7%

29.2%

32.6%

23.7%

Sales and Marketing Expenses（RMB 000'）

511,100

548,744

555,050

553,407

420,437

506,385

Operating Loss（RMB 000'）

256,232

214,346

254,876

225,747

248,279

125,104

Operating Cash Inflow/(Outflow) from Continuing Operations（RMB 000'）

142,201

-425,610

Disclaimer

Youdao Inc. published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 08:57:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YOUDAO, INC.
04:58aYOUDAO : First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call (Key Metrics)
PU
04:58aYoudao Q1 Non-GAAP Loss Narrows as Revenue Rises
MT
04:48aYOUDAO : First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call (Earnings Release)
PU
05/10Youdao to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 24
PR
04/28YOUDAO : Press Release - Form 6-K
PU
04/28Youdao Filed 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
04/26Game Developer -Diablo Immortal Unleashes Hell on Mobile and PC on June 2
AQ
04/01Top Premarket Gainers
MT
03/21Game Developer -NetEase Spotlights R&D Capabilities in Game Development at GDC 2022
AQ
03/07Morgan Stanley Upgrades Youdao to Overweight from Equalweight, Adjusts Price Target to ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YOUDAO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 018 M 755 M 755 M
Net income 2022 -514 M -77,2 M -77,2 M
Net Debt 2022 595 M 89,5 M 89,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,00x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 624 M 695 M 695 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 6 096
Free-Float 19,2%
Chart YOUDAO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Youdao, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOUDAO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 36,71 CNY
Average target price 86,69 CNY
Spread / Average Target 136%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Feng Zhou Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yong Wei Li Vice President-Finance
Heung Yeung Shum Independent Non-Executive Director
Jimmy Y. Lai Independent Director
Lei Ding Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOUDAO, INC.-55.77%695
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-22.50%1 949 410
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-26.30%53 999
SYNOPSYS INC.-16.69%46 998
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-53.40%45 175
SEA LIMITED-65.47%43 240