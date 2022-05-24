|
Youdao : First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call (Key Metrics)
|
Key Financial Metrics:
|
2020 Q4
|
2021 Q1
|
2021 Q2
|
2021 Q3
|
2021 Q4
|
2022Q1
|
Net Revenues（RMB 000'）
|
855,343
|
947,973
|
979,949
|
1,039,075
|
1,048,797
|
1,200,541
|
Learning Services
|
480,191
|
606,960
|
607,680
|
647,522
|
579,259
|
826,011
|
Smart Devices
|
237,315
|
201,919
|
206,290
|
254,513
|
317,702
|
253,160
|
Online Marketing Services
|
137,837
|
139,094
|
165,979
|
137,040
|
151,836
|
121,370
|
Gross Margin
|
46.7%
|
52.4%
|
51.0%
|
52.6%
|
42.5%
|
53.5%
|
Learning Services
|
55.9%
|
63.4%
|
58.8%
|
65.0%
|
51.4%
|
63.9%
|
Smart Devices
|
39.5%
|
44.1%
|
43.0%
|
33.7%
|
30.8%
|
33.7%
|
Online Marketing Services
|
26.9%
|
16.4%
|
32.7%
|
29.2%
|
32.6%
|
23.7%
|
Sales and Marketing Expenses（RMB 000'）
|
511,100
|
548,744
|
555,050
|
553,407
|
420,437
|
506,385
|
Operating Loss（RMB 000'）
|
256,232
|
214,346
|
254,876
|
225,747
|
248,279
|
125,104
|
Operating Cash Inflow/(Outflow) from Continuing Operations（RMB 000'）
|
|
|
|
|
142,201
|
-425,610
|
|
|
