Youdao : Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call (Key Metrics)

08/31/2021 | 07:42am EDT
Key Financial Metrics:

2021 Q2

2021 Q1

2020 Q4

2020 Q3

2020 Q2

2020 Q1

2019 Q4

2019 Q3

2019 Q2

2019 Q1

Gross Billings（RMB mm）

Online Courses

1,082.2

808.7

1,119.3

955.5

542.0

518.6

346.7

290.9

167.7

134.1

Premium Courses

1,024.7

741.5

1,036.4

877.0

457.2

446.2

281.0

214.6

145.4

108.3

Paid Enrollments（000'）

919.5

484.0

796.2

623.5

401.6

275.6

258.3

237.1

165.2

172.8

Net Revenues（RMB 000'）

1,293,407

1,339,867

1,106,796

896,041

623,290

541,388

410,432

345,908

322,812

225,731

Learning Services

921,138

998,854

731,644

600,350

433,697

388,978

244,846

183,256

154,685

117,039

Learning Products

206,290

201,919

237,315

163,106

86,381

53,160

67,067

41,899

24,662

18,416

Online Marketing Services

165,979

139,094

137,837

132,585

103,212

99,250

98,519

120,753

143,465

90,276

Gross Margin

52.3%

57.3%

47.5%

45.9%

45.2%

43.5%

29.8%

25.8%

32.9%

23.4%

Learning Services

57.9%

65.6%

53.9%

53.9%

51.7%

51.9%

30.0%

26.7%

29.1%

16.6%

Learning Products

43.0%

44.1%

39.5%

29.8%

32.4%

25.6%

26.7%

30.9%

32.1%

30.7%

Online Marketing Services

32.7%

16.4%

26.9%

29.5%

28.5%

20.5%

31.6%

22.6%

37.0%

30.8%

Sales and Marketing Expenses（RMB 000'）

973,239

883,872

804,781

1,147,927

445,151

299,159

205,773

230,975

122,174

63,962

Operating Loss（RMB 000'）

-544,372

-320,854

-452,771

-894,004

-283,013

-175,996

-204,030

-234,742

-83,096

-79,050

Operating Cash (Outflow)/Inflow（RMB 000'）

-249,061

-517,759

129,225

-593,436

92,962

49,687

-29,400

-142,066

-110,419

-90,385

Disclaimer

Youdao Inc. published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 11:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
