Youdao : Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call (Key Metrics)
Key Financial Metrics:
2021 Q2
2021 Q1
2020 Q4
2020 Q3
2020 Q2
2020 Q1
2019 Q4
2019 Q3
2019 Q2
2019 Q1
Gross Billings（RMB mm）
Online Courses
1,082.2
808.7
1,119.3
955.5
542.0
518.6
346.7
290.9
167.7
134.1
Premium Courses
1,024.7
741.5
1,036.4
877.0
457.2
446.2
281.0
214.6
145.4
108.3
Paid Enrollments（000'）
919.5
484.0
796.2
623.5
401.6
275.6
258.3
237.1
165.2
172.8
Net Revenues（RMB 000'）
1,293,407
1,339,867
1,106,796
896,041
623,290
541,388
410,432
345,908
322,812
225,731
Learning Services
921,138
998,854
731,644
600,350
433,697
388,978
244,846
183,256
154,685
117,039
Learning Products
206,290
201,919
237,315
163,106
86,381
53,160
67,067
41,899
24,662
18,416
Online Marketing Services
165,979
139,094
137,837
132,585
103,212
99,250
98,519
120,753
143,465
90,276
Gross Margin
52.3%
57.3%
47.5%
45.9%
45.2%
43.5%
29.8%
25.8%
32.9%
23.4%
Learning Services
57.9%
65.6%
53.9%
53.9%
51.7%
51.9%
30.0%
26.7%
29.1%
16.6%
Learning Products
43.0%
44.1%
39.5%
29.8%
32.4%
25.6%
26.7%
30.9%
32.1%
30.7%
Online Marketing Services
32.7%
16.4%
26.9%
29.5%
28.5%
20.5%
31.6%
22.6%
37.0%
30.8%
Sales and Marketing Expenses（RMB 000'）
973,239
883,872
804,781
1,147,927
445,151
299,159
205,773
230,975
122,174
63,962
Operating Loss（RMB 000'）
-544,372
-320,854
-452,771
-894,004
-283,013
-175,996
-204,030
-234,742
-83,096
-79,050
Operating Cash (Outflow)/Inflow（RMB 000'）
-249,061
-517,759
129,225
-593,436
92,962
49,687
-29,400
-142,066
-110,419
-90,385
