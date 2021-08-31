Youdao : Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call (Transcript)

YOUDAO 2Q 2021 CONFERENCE CALL SCRIPT Speaker dial in numbers: China: 4001-201203 Toll free (US): 1-866-250-8117 Conference ID: 10159712 Operator introduction Good day and welcome to the Youdao 2021 second quarter earnings conference call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jeffrey Wang, investor relations director of Youdao. Please go ahead. Jeffrey Wang Thank you, operator. Please note the discussion today will contain forward-looking statements, related to future performance of the Company, which are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor from liability, as established by the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such statements are not guarantees of the future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, assumptions and other factors. Some of these risks are beyond the Company's control, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those mentioned in today's press release and this discussion. A general discussion of the risk factors that could affect Youdao's business and financial results is included in certain filings of the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update this forward-looking information, except as required by law. During today's call, management will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, for comparison purposes only. For the definitions of non-GAAP financial measures, and reconciliations of GAAP to non- GAAP financial results, please see the 2021 second quarter financial results news release issued earlier today. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. Besides, a webcast replay of this conference call will be available on Youdao's corporate website at ir.youdao.com. Joining us today on the call from Youdao's senior management is Dr. Feng Zhou, our Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Lei Jin, VP of Operations, Mr. Peng Su, our VP of Strategy and Capital Markets and Mr. Wayne Li, our VP of Finance. I will now turn the call over to Dr. Zhou to review some of our recent highlights and strategic direction.

Feng Zhou Thank you, Jeffrey. And thank you all for participating in today's call. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that all numbers are based on Renminbi. Q2 was another solid quarter for us. Total net revenues were RMB1.3 billion, representing a 108% increase from the same period in 2020. Revenue from our three segments, learning services, learning products, and online marketing services, grew by 112%, 139% and 61% year-over-year respectively. Loss from operations for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB544 million. That translates to margin-of-loss from operations improvement of 330 basis points from the same period in 2020. As you all know, significant regulatory changes regarding after-school tutoring were introduced recently in China, after our fiscal Q2 concluded. Our remarks will be two-part. I will first talk about the Double Reduction Policy, its impact on us, and our plans. Then we will go over our Q2 results in more detail. Regarding the Double Reduction policy, we saw 4 major points most relevant to us. First, publishing of AST advertising is banned on most media platforms. Second, access to capital markets is severely limited. For example, ASTs are not allowed to pursue IPOs. Third, tutoring timing limitations. For example, no school subject tutoring on weekends or holidays. Fourth, school-subject ASTs are required to register as non-profit going forward. We have been exploring strategic and operational changes to our tutoring business and setting new priorities for the whole company since the regulation was published on July 24. First, as always, we are committed to embrace and fully comply with these laws and government policies. We have already made changes to our business, like stopping school-subject classes during the summer holidays. And we are actively communicating with regulators on further changes like the non-profit requirement, as these have a major impact on our future operations. Therefore, we expect academic AST business will be severely limited in the coming quarters. With that said, AST is not our sole business. The K-12 AST made up about 41.2% of our Q2 total revenue. We believe our other businesses, which contribute over half of our revenue, are not directly impacted by the regulation. And we have several high-growth business lines in non-AST part of Youdao. So, while we step on the brakes on the AST side, we will be driving more growth on the non-AST side of our business. Ultimately, we think our deep technology roots and large user base give us options and diversity much needed in this kind of scenario. Overall, when we add the two-sides up, I expect this to be a speed-bump in our journey, head-wind for a few quarters.

Looking to the future, I see four pillars of growth in our non-AST business, learning devices, adult education, STEAM courses and education digitalization solutions. We have talked a lot about the learning devices and adult education opportunities in past calls. And our team will keep innovating in these areas. In Q2, both are doing well. We released Youdao Dictionary Pen K3, designed to be more friendly to elementary school and pre-K kids, more affordable, and supports learning of arithmetic in addition to English and Chinese. As for the 3rd growth area, STEAM courses, it is an area that is made more attractive now that students will have more time. We believe we have a competitive advantage in online STEAM courses because we have been operating STEAM courses ever since 2018 and our teams are good at content creation, applying technology and monetization in this area. In Q2, Youdao Weiqi continued scaling up nicely. Net revenue of Youdao Weiqi increased by 180% quarter-over-quarter. We also launched advanced level small-class courses of Weiqi for students that play more competitively. As for our programming courses, the retention rate reached all-time-high of nearly 90% in Q2. STEAM education is a great area and we will continue launching more courses in coming quarters. The last of the four growth areas is education digitalization solutions. By that we mean any product of service delivered in a business-to-business fashion or business-to-government fashion that uses digitalization to improve learning and education. The customer could be schools, universities or enterprises. This is the first time we discuss education digitalization solutions on our call. We think it has huge potential, it fits Youdao very well and now is the right time to do it. According to Huatai Securities, the expected market size for education digitalization is over RMB 650 billion in 2023. As for Youdao, with our expertise in AI, smart devices design and manufacturing, as well as our deep understanding of teaching and learning, we believe we are well positioned to seize the opportunity in the rising education digitalization market. Right now, we also have an innovative product in this area, Youdao Intelligent Learning Terminal. It is an appliance that automates paper-based homework processing and provides learning diagnosis through AI technology at schools. It works by integrating scanning, printing and AI diagnosis in a single appliance. Youdao helped Binjiang District in Hangzhou to facilitate education digitalization and our Intelligent Learning Terminal was praised for helping instructors analyze student learning and knowledge points and improve the teaching quality and efficiency. We also continue investing in R&D to build up our learning technology. In Q2 we released Youdao Intelligent Practice System, our first fully-adaptive practice and learning system. It is already in production use in our junior high school math courses. And we plan to integrate it with our learning devices in the future.

Going forward, here are our immediate actions and plans right now, First ， we have been streamlining our workforce for K-12 AST business. We have been following the guidance from the government regarding how we are supposed to operate this segment in the future.

we have been streamlining our workforce for K-12 AST business. We have been following the guidance from the government regarding how we are supposed to operate this segment in the future. Second ， for the online courses segment, we will focus on adult courses and STEAM courses that are in line with the policy direction. As I just talked about, K-12 students have more free time after Double Reduction, we believe demands for STEAM courses will significantly increase. Regarding adult education, we have seen a strong, growing demand for professional certificate and interest related courses and we continue to offer competitive products to drive sustainable growth in this area.

for the online courses segment, we will focus on adult courses and STEAM courses that are in line with the policy direction. As I just talked about, K-12 students have more free time after Double Reduction, we believe demands for STEAM courses will significantly increase. Regarding adult education, we have seen a strong, growing demand for professional certificate and interest related courses and we continue to offer competitive products to drive sustainable growth in this area. Thirdly, for learning products, we will continue leveraging our advantages in EdTech and innovation to further drive growth. We always hold the view that smart learning devices present a great opportunity for growth. We already have achieved scale and profitability in our Dictionary Pen products, and we will continue to launch more new products to strengthen our leadership in learning products.

Fourthly ， for education digitalization solutions business, as I introduced just now, has huge demand and is in line with policy direction. We will leverage our advantages to meet the rising demand from public schools, university, etc. Looking ahead, we are very confident with our plans, as we have a strong team, we offer high-quality courses and learning products, and we also have long-term support from our parent company NetEase. NetEase today announced that it has adopted a share purchase program of up to US$50.0 million of Youdao's outstanding ADSs for a period not to exceed 36 months beginning on September 2, 2021. Under the terms of this program, NetEase may purchase Youdao's ADSs in open-market transactions on the New York Stock Exchange. The purchase program may be suspended or discontinued by NetEase at any time. Along with continually optimizing our business, we are also dedicated to fulfilling our social responsibilities as a corporate citizen. We always strive to help where we can, leveraging our strengths to help communities in need. For instance, facing the recent hefty rainstorm in Henan Province, Youdao joined hands with public welfare institutions to provide post-disaster reconstruction and instructor support for 10 to 15 schools and kindergartens. These activities are expected to support at least 10,000 students in affected areas. We will continue making ongoing contributions to society in the future. With that overview, I will now turn the call over to Su Peng to review our operational and financial results. We will then open to questions. Su Peng?

Peng Su Thank you, Dr. Zhou and hello everyone. Today I will be presenting some operational and financial highlights from our 2021 second quarter. We encourage you to read through our press release issued earlier today for further details. Dr. Zhou introduced strategic and operational changes to our tutoring business and our new priorities just now. Then I will add more color on the operating side in Q2. First of all, in terms of adult segment of Premium Courses, the revenue accounted for 21.5% of total net revenues in Q2. The Extraordinary Memory (菲常记忆) course was the biggest one from gross billings perspective in Q2. In the meantime, an upgraded version of the Practical English course has been launched recently. English for All Enjoyment Camp offers immersive teaching from the first-person view. It optimizes the education and training model based on the cognitive characteristics and learning habits of adults. Furthermore, the upgraded course presents language learning scenarios by using AI technology and integrates learning, practice and test to improve the concentration of students. The intelligent assessment system tracks students' learning conditions and helps them customize their learning process accurately from five major dimensions. In short, enhancing services by AI technology has made education and training easier. As for China University MOOC, which means Massive Open Online Course, the leading MOOC platform in China and also the major online courses platform for Chinese university students, 137 courses have been certified as the national-level premium online courses for vocational education by the Ministry of Education. Looking at our Youdao Dictionary app, we added a new function named Hi Reading in Q2. It's the first learning app that supports real-time assessment of oral English and professional sound monitoring in China, making oral English learning more efficient. As for the "WOW Community" (WOW 圈) we launched in Q1, it grew fast with MAU of more than 10 million in Q2. The MAUs of our learning apps in Q2 reached more than 113 million. Besides, gross billings from new users contributed by organic traffic increased by 97.3% year-over-year, and gross billings from the total organic traffic accounted for 28.4% of all the gross billings in Q2. Then I will be presenting the financial highlights in Q2. Total gross billings from our online courses reached RMB1.1 billion for the second quarter, up 99.7% year-over-year. And gross billings from our Premium Courses rose to RMB1.0 billion, up 124.1% year-over-year. Gross billings from our K-12 segment accounted for 76.7 % of total gross billings in the second quarter.

