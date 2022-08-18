Youdao : Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call (Transcript)

YOUDAO 2Q 2022 CONFERENCE CALL SCRIPT Speaker dial in numbers: China: 4001-201203 Toll free (US): 1-866-250-8117 Conference ID: Youdao, Inc. Operator introduction Good day and welcome to the Youdao 2022 second quarter earnings conference call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jeffrey Wang, investor relations director of Youdao. Please go ahead. Jeffrey Wang Thank you, operator. Please note the discussion today will contain forward-looking statements, related to future performance of the Company, which are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor from liability, as established by the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such statements are not guarantees of the future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, assumptions and other factors. Some of these risks are beyond the Company's control, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those mentioned in today's press release and this discussion. A general discussion of the risk factors that could affect Youdao's business and financial results is included in certain filings of the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update this forward-looking information, except as required by law. During today's call, management will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, for comparison purposes only. For the definitions of non-GAAP financial measures, and reconciliations of GAAP to non- GAAP financial results, please see the 2022 second quarter financial results news release issued earlier today. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. Besides, a webcast replay of this conference call will be available on Youdao's corporate website at ir.youdao.com. Joining us today on the call from Youdao's senior management is Dr. Feng Zhou, our Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Lei Jin, our President, Mr. Peng Su, our VP of Strategy and Capital Markets and Mr. Wayne Li, our VP of Finance. I will now turn the call over to Dr. Zhou to review some of our recent highlights and strategic direction.

Feng Zhou Thank you, Jeffrey. And thank you all for participating in today's call. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that the financial information and non-GAAP financial information mentioned in this release is presented on a continuing operations basis, and all numbers are based on Renminbi, unless otherwise specifically stated. As you may have noticed, in Q2 regional COVID-19 resurgence significantly disturbed the macroeconomy, especially in April and May. By June the economy began to recover and our business followed suit. Despite the challenges, Q2 net revenue was largely stable year-over-year at RMB956 million. We narrowed our net loss to RMB 461 million in Q2, a 12.3% improvement year-over-year. Besides, operating cash flow reached positive RMB 104 million in Q2, the highest we've achieved in any second quarter period since our IPO, mainly due to the strong sales performance of our new services and smart devices. One metric we tracked is digital content services defined as sales of new digital, non-hardware services released after the Double Reduction Policy. Sales of digital content services reached over RMB200 million in Q2 with gross margins exceeding 50%. With persisting demand, we expect digital content services to keep growing for the next few quarters. Because of the quick ramp up of our new products and services in the first half of the year, and relatively strong demand from consumers across our business lines, we believe our prospects for the second half of the year are strong. With that overview, I would now like to share more color on our strategy and progress in the second quarter. Technology and innovation are the cornerstones of our business and directly deploy to our smart devices. Net revenues from smart devices reached RMB 239.9 million for the second quarter, up 16.3% year-over- year, despite the pandemic's impact on the delivery of smart devices in Q2. This demonstrates the resilience of our business and popularity of our newly launched products, particularly those that have hit the market over the course of the last year. Youdao Dictionary Pen continues to lead its category. For the third consecutive year, it topped the charts on JD.com and Tmall during the June 18th shopping festival with the most sales volume and number of units sold in its category. Our Youdao Listening Pod, which we released last year, also grew rapidly in Q2. During the festival, it led its category on JD.com with the highest sales volume and number of units sold. More recently after Q2, we had two significant product launches. One is Youdao Dictionary Pen X5, an all-new dictionary pen that brings more possibilities to the dictionary pen category. With support for more than 100 languages, double the word database size, note-taking features and a new design, it is again leading the market and helping even more language learners everywhere. We have a video about the new Youdao

Dictionary Pen X5 on our IR website and I encourage you to view it. The other new product is Youdao Smart Learning Pad. This marks our entry into the learning tablet market. The learning tablet market is interesting because it is a growing market that is undergoing a fundamental technological change. The learning tablets are going from video content-centered to AI adaptive learning technology-centered. And of course we are good at applying AI technologies to learning, which is exactly what has made Youdao dictionary pen and listening pods successful. With our experience in learning technology and device designing, our teams are bringing important innovations to this product form factor, and making a lot of learners learn more efficiently. Turning to the learning services segment, our strategy is to create unique and comprehensive experiences for curious minds by using our sharp technology edge, applying our course offerings across more scenarios and creating more synergy between our proprietary courses and apps. Net revenue from learning services was RMB 564 million, down 7% year over year, mainly due to macro headwinds and different seasonality after double reduction. However, sales of learning services performed well in Q2 and total sales were up significantly year over year. So looking at the full year, we expect Q2 learning service revenue dip to be a one-time event. Moreover, we are making good progress growing new learning services. Net revenues generated from STEAM courses grew to over 20% of our total net revenues. Since double reduction, the compound quarterly growth of gross billings from STEAM courses surpassed 70%. This bodes well for our future growth prospects. We continue to leverage our strong capabilities in AI functions to enhance our courses. By further integrating AI into Youdao Chess, for example, second quarter gross billings from the course rose over 60% quarter-over-quarter. Similarly, the compound monthly growth rate of DAUs from Youdao Board Game Academy app rose over 130%. Gross billings from graduate school entrance exam courses grew by triple-digitsyear-over-year in Q2, led by upgrades to our one-stop service. The unit economics for these courses improved as well. Demand also soared for vocational education. Our data analysis course was a stand out for the period with gross billings up over 1000% year-over-year in Q2. Demand for our English courses also began to rally, particularly in June with the market's return, along with our upgrades to enact a more immersive first-person scenario. Gross billings from our English courses rose by over 30% quarter-over-quarter, despite the pandemic's impact. Our other business lines progressed smoothly. Net revenues from online marketing services reached RMB 152.8 million, up 25.9% quarter-over-quarter, despite headwinds from pandemic. We released a new campus sports education digital solution in Q2 and it had a good start. Q2 marks the completion of our product and service transformation since the introduction of the Double Reduction Policy. Looking at the year-over-year trend, it is clear that our diversified and technology-driven business model has allowed us to weather the storm more resiliently. Our revenue structure change also

reflects the effectiveness of our strategy. Net revenues from the new services and devices initiated post the Double Reduction Policy already accounted for over 40% of our total net revenues in Q2. Looking ahead, our focus will be on upgrading products and services with the support of technology and innovation. While we navigate the short-term macro challenges, we will continue to build up and strengthen our long-term competitiveness. We are confident in our prospects for the second half of the year, bolstered by the support of our new products and services. We are on the right track, with the right technology, and the right service offerings to advance technology-powered learning. With that, I will turn the call over to Su Peng to give you more details on our financial performance. Su Peng? Peng Su Thank you, Dr. Zhou, and hello everyone. Today I will be presenting some financial highlights for the second quarter of 2022. We encourage you to read through our press release issued earlier today for further details. For the second quarter, total net revenues were RMB956.2 million, or US$142.8 million. This represents a decrease of 2.4% from the second quarter of 2021. Net revenues from our learning services were RMB 563.6 million, or US$ 84.1 million, representing a 7.3% decrease from the same period in 2021. We attribute this decrease to the decline in revenues from adult courses resulting from the decrease in demand due to the resurgence of COVID-19.

