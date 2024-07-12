HANGZHOU, China, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Youdao introduced its latest smart device, the Youdao Dictionary Pen X7, at the World AI Conference on July 4, 2024, in Shanghai. This launch marks a significant step forward in the field of integrated tutoring, utilizing artificial intelligence to expand educational opportunities.

At the Youdao booth, a series of impressive and innovative products were displayed. These included Youdao Listening Pod E6 Pro, serving both as a listening device and a language coach; Hi Echo, the world's first digital human language coach; and Youdao Fun Sports, the first highly integrated intelligent sports terminal, among others. Powered by Ziyue, China's first large language model (LLM) in education, these innovations underscore Youdao's proficiency in synthesizing EdTech and innovation.

The Youdao Dictionary Pen X7 Unveils a New Era of AI-based Integrated Tutoring

The rollout of the Youdao Dictionary Pen X7 at the World AI Conference signaled a new phase in the integration of artificial intelligence in education scenarios. This smart device, which combines robust capabilities with innovative technology, quickly stood out as a highlight of the event.

This release signifies a leap forward in AI applications within educational tools. Youdao Dictionary Pen X7 incorporates two main applications from the LLM Ziyue: Hi Echo, the digital human language coach, and the Mr. P AI Tutor, the first all-subject AI tutor in China.

Leveraging the knowledge-answering capability of Ziyue, Youdao Dictionary Pen X7 addresses a wide array of educational needs, including word lookup, essay refinement, language learning, grammar instruction, etc. Acting as an always-available AI tutor, it tailors exercises to the learner's proficiency and skillfully tackles questions in Chinese, math, physics and other subjects, offering precise and effective instructions.

At the World AI Conference, the Youdao Dictionary Pen X7 was introduced with a distinctive feature: an in-built camera, a first in the EdTech sector. The camera is complemented by a large, proprietary database of 72 million words that supports quick scanning, vocal queries, and photo inputs, making word lookup and translation easier for users.

A Full Array of AI Applications Addresses the Needs of Diverse Scenarios

Hi Echo, the world's first digital human language coach, provides real-time, personalized speaking practice alongside instant scores and detailed assessment reports. It recently enhanced its offerings by collaborating with the IELTS to include a built-in module for IELTS speaking preparation, featuring a continually updated database of practice questions and thorough review features. The tool has quickly become essential for Chinese students preparing for the IELTS speaking test, with Hi Echo surpassing one million registered users and earning several accolades for its innovation in AIGC.

Youdao Translation, which boasts the largest user base among learning apps in China, unveiled its latest AI enhancements at the conference. The features, developed under the LLM Ziyue, include sophisticated AI translation, document translation services, and AI-enhanced PowerPoint tools, designed to meet a broad spectrum of user demands while improving both learning and professional productivity.

Youdao Translation has emerged as a formidable player in the language translation market, having attracted over one billion users globally. Following the complete introduction of its AI-driven translation capabilities earlier this year, Youdao Translation has already seen significant adoption, with over five million users and more than 20 million instances of use.

Enabling Business Breakthroughs Through Technical Innovation

Another highlight was the introduction of Youdao Fun Sports. The innovative product allows users to log in, participate in various fitness activities, and view their performance metrics in real-time on a touch-enabled display, facilitating interactive and engaging physical training. The exercise routine includes pull-ups, standing long jumps, sit-ups, group skipping, and various track events from 50 to 1,000 meters, and ball sports. The terminal has been rolled out in over 200 primary and secondary schools across China.

Beyond its core role in education, the LLM Ziyue has proved its versatility and power by branching into the healthcare, media, and internet industries. Earlier this year, Youdao took a significant step by open-sourcing its proprietary RAG engine, QAnything, which has been adopted by hundreds of companies across more than 20 industries, empowering over 30,000 users to integrate advanced AI into their operations.

The efficacy of Youdao's AI educational tools is anchored in the robust LLM Ziyue, which debuted as China's first educational LLM in July 2023. It rapidly rolled out six major applications and has since remained at the forefront of technological and application advancements. In November last year, Ziyue was among the initial educational models to gain official fillings. Recently, Ziyue achieved a milestone by passing the first series of evaluations conducted by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, receiving the highest accolade available.

Looking ahead, Youdao will continue to innovate and apply Ziyue across a broader array of fields, spearheading transformative changes beyond the educational sphere.

