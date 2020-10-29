Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Youdao, Inc.    DAO

YOUDAO, INC.

(DAO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Youdao : to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 04:31am EDT

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Youdao, Inc. ("Youdao" or the "Company") (NYSE: DAO), a leading intelligent learning company in China, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 19, 2020, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The earnings teleconference call with simultaneous webcast will take place at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 19, 2020 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time: 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 19, 2020). Youdao's management will be on the call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free):

+1-888-346-8982

International:

+1-412-902-4272

Mainland China (toll free):

400-120-1203

Hong Kong (toll free): 

800-905-945

Hong Kong:

+852-3018-4992

Conference ID: 

10149588

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.youdao.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until November 26, 2020:

United States:                  

+1-877-344-7529

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code: 

10149588

About Youdao, Inc. 

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) is a leading intelligent learning company in China dedicated to developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions to users of all ages. Building on the popularity of its online knowledge tools such as Youdao Dictionary, Youdao Cloudnote and Youdao Translation, Youdao now offers online courses covering a wide spectrum of age groups, subject matters, learning goals and areas of interest. In addition, Youdao has developed a variety of interactive learning apps and smart learning devices. Youdao was founded in 2006 as part of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999), a leading internet technology company in China.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.youdao.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Pei Du
Youdao, Inc.
Tel: +86-10-8258-8963
E-mail: IR@rd.netease.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Emilie Wu
Tel: +86-21-6039-8363
E-mail: youdao@thepiacentegroup.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc. 
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: youdao@thepiacentegroup.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/youdao-to-report-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-november-19-301162610.html

SOURCE Youdao, Inc.

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about YOUDAO, INC.
04:31aYOUDAO : to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 19
PR
09/01YOUDAO : Reports Summer Business Updates
PR
08/19YOUDAO : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call (Earnings Release)
PU
08/19YOUDAO : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call (Transcript)
PU
07/28YOUDAO : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 13
PR
05/14YOUDAO, INC. : quaterly earnings release
05/07YOUDAO : to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 19
PR
04/29YOUDAO : Filed 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
02/18YOUDAO : to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on Febr..
PR
2019YOUDAO : to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 20
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group