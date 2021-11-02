Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. YouGov plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/02 07:24:08 am
1311.0001 GBX   -0.30%
07:40a72% of Britons think climate change is a result of human activity, up 20pts since 2013
PU
11/01Profile of a shooter game player
PU
11/01Women feel less safe walking home alone at night than in 2018
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

72% of Britons think climate change is a result of human activity, up 20pts since 2013

11/02/2021 | 07:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Less than 10 years ago only half of people thought humanity was to blame

As the issue of climate change becomes a more pressing issue, the conversation has moved away from whether or not humans are to blame towards what humanity can do to prevent it. It wasn't so long ago, however, that many in the public were still debating these fundamentals.

The latest YouGov research shows that seven in ten adults in Britain (72%) now believe the world's climate is changing as a result of human activity. This compares to 13% who believe climate change is not due to human activity, and only 3% of people who do not think the climate is changing at all.

It is not too long ago, however, that opinions were far more split on the issue. The first iteration of this survey in 2013 found, however, found that only half of Brits (49%) thought climate change was caused by humans, while 28% thought the climate was changing but not due to human action, and 7% who said the climate wasn't changing at all. This shift in public opinion has been gradual across the last eight years, however, with attitudes having remained roughly the same since 2019.

Though perceptions have changed across all age groups, the biggest shifts have come from those aged 65 or over. In 2013, only one in three (36%) thought the climate was changing due to human activity, while 40% of these older Britons thought it was not due to mankind, or not changing at all (7%). Fast forward to the present day and approaching three quarters (74%) of this age group now believe climate change is the result of human activity, compared to just 16% who think it is not, or doesn't exist at all. While historically there have been differences in opinion depending on your age, these have largely evaporated, with around seven in ten of all age groups now saying humans are the cause of climate change.

See full results here

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 11:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YOUGOV PLC
07:40a72% of Britons think climate change is a result of human activity, up 20pts since 2013
PU
11/01Profile of a shooter game player
PU
11/01Women feel less safe walking home alone at night than in 2018
PU
11/01How much can COP-26 achieve without major world leaders?
PU
10/31What do Britons say they'd be willing to do to help climate change?
PU
10/31SUPPORT FOR CLIMATE CHANGE POLICIES : which drives public opinion more?
PU
10/31What climate change measures would Britons support?
PU
10/29JOHN HUMPHRYS : How Well Are We Protecting the Sheep from the Wolves?
PU
10/29AUTUMN BUDGET 2021 : the public's verdict
PU
10/29BRITONS BEWARE : trick or treaters are back
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YOUGOV PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 169 M 231 M 231 M
Net income 2021 12,6 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
Net cash 2021 37,7 M 51,4 M 51,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 103x
Yield 2021 0,42%
Capitalization 1 456 M 1 991 M 1 986 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,39x
EV / Sales 2022 7,26x
Nbr of Employees 1 350
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart YOUGOV PLC
Duration : Period :
YouGov plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 315,00 GBX
Average target price 1 396,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 6,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Russell Feldman Director-Digital, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOUGOV PLC25.84%1 991
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC1.39%7 595
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.27.09%1 018
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.75.60%693
MACROMILL, INC.23.13%285
SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC100.00%63