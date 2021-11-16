Log in
    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/16 05:20:00 am
1532 GBX   +0.79%
05:16aBEST BRAND RANKINGS 2021 : UK & Ireland
PU
11/12JOHN HUMPHRYS : Is Britain Corrupt?
PU
11/12VOTING INTENTION : Con 35%, Lab 35% (10 - 11 Nov)
PU
Best Brand Rankings 2021: UK & Ireland

11/16/2021 | 05:16am EST
Netflix tops YouGov's Best Brand Rankings 2021 in the UK and Ireland

YouGov analysis reveals Netflix as the best ranked brand amongst consumers in both the UK and Ireland.

The rankings are based on the Index score from YouGov BrandIndex, which is a comprehensive measure of overall brand health calculated by taking the average of Impression, Quality, Value, Satisfaction, Recommend and Reputation.

Netflix tops the UK's best brand list with an overall score of 43.6

In the UK, the best brand was Netflix, with an average score of 43.6. But competition for the top spot was fierce, with Marks & Spencer coming in second with a score of 42.6.

Thomas Cook is the most improved brand in the UK

Thomas Cook topped the UK's most improved brand list this year, with a rise of 11.3 points. The competition of the next two spots was fierce, with Disney+ coming in a second (up +6.9 points) and Whirlpool occupying the third spot with an increase of 5.8 points.

Netflix tops Ireland's best brand list with an overall score of 49.9

In the UK, the best brand was Netflix, with an average score of 49.9. Lidl came a close second with a score of 46.8.

Amazon Prime Video is the most improved brand in Ireland

Amazon Prime Video topped Ireland's most improved brand list this year, with a rise of 5.0 points. The next two spots were occupied by Woodie's coming in a second (up +3.2 points) and Screwfix in third spot with an increase of 2.6 points.

Want to see how other markets compare? Download the full rankings lists for all markets which highlights the top 10 ranked brands across all tracked markets and gives a deeper dive into the global list.

Download the full rankings lists

The Rankings data can be further developed with YouGov BrandIndex - our industry-leading brand health tracking solution, which gives a comprehensive overview of what your customers think, say, feel and do in relation to your brand, and your competitors. Learn more about YouGov BrandIndex

Methodology:

The brands in YouGov Annual Rankings were ranked based on the Index score, which is a measure of overall brand health calculated by taking the average of Impression, Quality, Value, Satisfaction, Recommend and Reputation.

The Index Rankings chart shows the brands with the highest average Index scores between October 1, 2020 and September 30, 2021. The Index Improvers chart ranks the brands with the highest increase in Index, comparing scores from the previous 12-month period. To be included in the improver list, the variance must be positive. Both scores are representative of the general population of adults 18+ (some are online representative).

All Index scores listed have been rounded to a single decimal place; however, we have used additional precision to assign ranks. All brands have been tracked for at least 6 months to be included in the rankings and have been tracked for at least 18 months to appear in the Improvers tables.

For this year's global list, YouGov used data from 54 markets - data from markets that cover three sectors or fewer were not counted in the top 10. The rankings use the Index score which assesses overall brand health. It takes into account perceptions of a brand's reputation and whether consumers would recommend the brand to others, as well as whether it represents good value and quality.

About YouGov

YouGov is an international research and data analytics group.

Our mission is to supply a continuous stream of accurate data into what the world thinks, so that organisations can better serve the communities that sustain them.

Each day, our highly engaged proprietary global panel of over 15 million members provides us with thousands of data points on consumer opinions, attitudes and behaviour. We combine this continuous stream of data with our research expertise to provide insights that enable intelligent decision-making and informed conversations.

With operations in the UK, Americas, Mainland Europe, the Middle East, India and Asia Pacific, YouGov has one of the world's largest research networks.

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 10:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 195 M 263 M 263 M
Net income 2022 19,8 M 26,7 M 26,7 M
Net cash 2022 48,7 M 65,6 M 65,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 73,0x
Yield 2022 0,48%
Capitalization 1 688 M 2 269 M 2 274 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,39x
EV / Sales 2023 7,35x
Nbr of Employees 1 350
Free-Float 89,8%
Managers and Directors
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Russell Feldman Director-Digital, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOUGOV PLC45.45%2 269
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC1.05%7 570
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.38.57%1 113
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.67.11%663
MACROMILL, INC.50.00%346
SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC100.00%61