Best Brand Rankings 2021: UK & Ireland

Netflix tops YouGov's Best Brand Rankings 2021 in the UK and Ireland

The rankings are based on the Index score from YouGov BrandIndex, which is a comprehensive measure of overall brand health calculated by taking the average of Impression, Quality, Value, Satisfaction, Recommend and Reputation.

Netflix tops the UK's best brand list with an overall score of 43.6

In the UK, the best brand was Netflix, with an average score of 43.6. But competition for the top spot was fierce, with Marks & Spencer coming in second with a score of 42.6.

Thomas Cook is the most improved brand in the UK

Thomas Cook topped the UK's most improved brand list this year, with a rise of 11.3 points. The competition of the next two spots was fierce, with Disney+ coming in a second (up +6.9 points) and Whirlpool occupying the third spot with an increase of 5.8 points.

Netflix tops Ireland's best brand list with an overall score of 49.9

In the UK, the best brand was Netflix, with an average score of 49.9. Lidl came a close second with a score of 46.8.

Amazon Prime Video is the most improved brand in Ireland

Amazon Prime Video topped Ireland's most improved brand list this year, with a rise of 5.0 points. The next two spots were occupied by Woodie's coming in a second (up +3.2 points) and Screwfix in third spot with an increase of 2.6 points.

Methodology:

The brands in YouGov Annual Rankings were ranked based on the Index score, which is a measure of overall brand health calculated by taking the average of Impression, Quality, Value, Satisfaction, Recommend and Reputation.

The Index Rankings chart shows the brands with the highest average Index scores between October 1, 2020 and September 30, 2021. The Index Improvers chart ranks the brands with the highest increase in Index, comparing scores from the previous 12-month period. To be included in the improver list, the variance must be positive. Both scores are representative of the general population of adults 18+ (some are online representative).

All Index scores listed have been rounded to a single decimal place; however, we have used additional precision to assign ranks. All brands have been tracked for at least 6 months to be included in the rankings and have been tracked for at least 18 months to appear in the Improvers tables.

For this year's global list, YouGov used data from 54 markets - data from markets that cover three sectors or fewer were not counted in the top 10. The rankings use the Index score which assesses overall brand health. It takes into account perceptions of a brand's reputation and whether consumers would recommend the brand to others, as well as whether it represents good value and quality.

About YouGov

YouGov is an international research and data analytics group.

Our mission is to supply a continuous stream of accurate data into what the world thinks, so that organisations can better serve the communities that sustain them.

Each day, our highly engaged proprietary global panel of over 15 million members provides us with thousands of data points on consumer opinions, attitudes and behaviour. We combine this continuous stream of data with our research expertise to provide insights that enable intelligent decision-making and informed conversations.

With operations in the UK, Americas, Mainland Europe, the Middle East, India and Asia Pacific, YouGov has one of the world's largest research networks.