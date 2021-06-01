Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. YouGov plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YOU   GB00B1VQ6H25

YOUGOV PLC

(YOU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

COVID-19 passports: Britons are still in favour even as government scraps plans

06/01/2021 | 12:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Many Britons say they would more likely to attend large events if they had requirements for COVID-19 passports

It has been reported that the government is mothballing its plans for COVID-19 passport requirements for large events in the UK.

However, the public appears to feel differently. Some 71% of people would support a requirement for attendees to large events to prove they had been vaccinated against COVID-19 or had recently tested negative for the disease - including 41% who strongly supported the concept. Only a fifth of people (20%) oppose the now defunct idea.

Conservative voters (78%) are slightly more in favour than Labour voters (69%) overall, and are much more likely to strongly support the idea (50%) than their left-wing peers (32%).

Britons of all ages would also support a mandate for proof of vaccination or recent negative COVID-19 test before attending large events, from 58% of those aged 18 to 24 to 86% of those aged over 65.

These findings follow a previous survey which found 61% of Britons in favour of a similar system of COVID-19 certificates allowing venues to operate without social distancing.

COVID-19 passports would make people more likely to attend events

Despite the government potentially shelving its plans, such schemes could be implemented privately - companies are already able to ask for COVID-19 vaccination status providing it does not break equalities laws.

Event providers may to be keen to learn, then, that nearly half of Britons (47%) would also be more likely to attend large events if they required patrons to use a COVID-19 passport system. This includes some 24% who would be much more likely to attend an event if there was such a requirement.

Another 30% of people say it would make no difference to their likelihood to attend an event, with only 13% saying they would less likely to attend an event with a COVID-19 passport requirement.

A majority in all the age groups say a COVID-19 passport system would not make a difference or make them more likely to attend large events - including half of those aged 65 and over (51%).

See full results here

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 16:54:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YOUGOV PLC
12:55pCOVID-19 PASSPORTS : Britons are still in favour even as government scraps plans
PU
09:37aYOUGOV  : Exploring the most popular categories of mobile games
PU
09:09aGLOBAL : Online price checks are now driving decisions on whether to buy online ..
PU
05/31YOUGOV  : Ad of the month UK – Premier Inn
PU
05/31YOUGOV  : What is making flexitarians in the US and UK shift towards a meatless ..
PU
05/31UK AUTOMOBILE ADVERTISER OF THE MONT : Renault
PU
05/31COVID-19 : A year in review
PU
05/29JOHN HUMPHRYS - WASTE  : Our Casual Suicide
PU
05/29VOTING INTENTION : Con 43%, Lab 29% (27-28 May)
PU
05/28COMMISSION ON RACE AND ETHNIC DISPAR : do ethnic minority Britons see it as accu..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 167 M 237 M 237 M
Net income 2021 13,9 M 19,7 M 19,7 M
Net cash 2021 41,6 M 59,0 M 59,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 80,1x
Yield 2021 0,49%
Capitalization 1 250 M 1 771 M 1 773 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,23x
EV / Sales 2022 6,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 146
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart YOUGOV PLC
Duration : Period :
YouGov plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1 206,00 GBX
Last Close Price 1 130,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 10,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,73%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander George McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Douglas Rivers Chief Scientist
Russell Feldman Director-Digital, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOUGOV PLC8.13%1 776
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC30.38%9 755
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.2.41%821
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.36.96%565
MACROMILL, INC.27.16%314
SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC27.89%42