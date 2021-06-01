COVID-19 passports: Britons are still in favour even as government scraps plans

Many Britons say they would more likely to attend large events if they had requirements for COVID-19 passports
It has been reported that the government is mothballing its plans for COVID-19 passport requirements for large events in the UK.
However, the public appears to feel differently. Some 71% of people would support a requirement for attendees to large events to prove they had been vaccinated against COVID-19 or had recently tested negative for the disease - including 41% who strongly supported the concept. Only a fifth of people (20%) oppose the now defunct idea.
Conservative voters (78%) are slightly more in favour than Labour voters (69%) overall, and are much more likely to strongly support the idea (50%) than their left-wing peers (32%).
Britons of all ages would also support a mandate for proof of vaccination or recent negative COVID-19 test before attending large events, from 58% of those aged 18 to 24 to 86% of those aged over 65.
These findings follow a previous survey which found 61% of Britons in favour of a similar system of COVID-19 certificates allowing venues to operate without social distancing.
COVID-19 passports would make people more likely to attend events
Despite the government potentially shelving its plans, such schemes could be implemented privately - companies are already able to ask for COVID-19 vaccination status providing it does not break equalities laws.
Event providers may to be keen to learn, then, that nearly half of Britons (47%) would also be more likely to attend large events if they required patrons to use a COVID-19 passport system. This includes some 24% who would be much more likely to attend an event if there was such a requirement.
Another 30% of people say it would make no difference to their likelihood to attend an event, with only 13% saying they would less likely to attend an event with a COVID-19 passport requirement.
A majority in all the age groups say a COVID-19 passport system would not make a difference or make them more likely to attend large events - including half of those aged 65 and over (51%).
See full results here
Disclaimer
YouGov plc published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 16:54:06 UTC.